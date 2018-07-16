This is your friendly neighborhood music desk here at 303 Magazine writing to let you know that there are only two full weeks left of July. As always, there are concerts and shows going on across the Mile High City this week and we encourage you to go and see as many as you can. If you’re curious as to what we recommend you see this week, check out our selections below. As always, happy adventuring, Denver.

Monday, July 16

Recommended: Imagine Dragons w/ Grace Vanderwaal @ Red Rocks

Imagine Dragons are kicking things off this week as they return to Denver to headline Red Rocks. In October of last year, Imagine Dragons took over the Pepsi Center and we couldn’t be more excited to see them perform at Red Rocks in 2018. Grace Vanderwaal is set to open for Imagine Dragons, and if you don’t know who she is, she is worth checking out. Tickets are still available, so grab them while you can.

Also see…

Unknown Mortal Orchestra w/ Shamir @ The Gothic Theatre

Marisa Anderson @ Lost Lake

Undercover Bear, Kelven, Shoring @ Your Mom’s House

American Idol: Live 2018 @ The Paramount Theatre

Django Festival All-Stars @ Dazzle Jazz

Tuesday, July 17

Recommended: Jesse McCartney Live in Denver w/ PUBLIC, Just Seconds Apart @ The Gothic Theatre

On Tuesday, 2000’s pop sensation Jesse McCartney is coming to Denver to take over the sold-out Gothic Theatre. McCartney is known for his recognizable hits “Beautiful Soul” and “Leavin'” that were both released over 10 years ago. McCartney returned to the scene in 2014 with his release of In Technicolor and we can’t wait to see what 2018 has in store for the artist. Joining McCartney at The Ogden are fellow artists PUBLIC and Just Seconds Apart.

sold out*

Also see…

Reggae Tuesdays ft. Dubbest w/ Red Sage (Patio Set), Mighty Mystic & The Hard Roots Movement (Patio Set), Sgt. Remo, Yahru.Guru Spellbinder, Special Guest DJ @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Snakes and Vultures Over North America w/ UADA, The Black Moriah, More TBA @ The Roxy Theatre

Django Festival All-Stars @ Dazzle Jazz

Open Mic with Soul Daddy & His Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Opposition Rising w/ Clusterfux, The New Narrative, Suspicious Activity @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Slug Wife Take Over w/ Kursa, K.L.O, Reso @ The Black Box

Jackson Browne @ Red Rocks

Wednesday, July 18

Recommended: Sylvan Esso w/ Hippo Campus @ Red Rocks

On Wednesday, Sylvan Esso is headed to Red Rocks. Originally from North Carolina, Sylvan Esso is known for their unique pop sound that is intertwined with beautiful vocal work. Hits such as “Hey Mami” and “Coffee,” both off of their 2014 self-titled release, are some great recommended listening if you’re new to Sylvan Esso. Joining the electro-pop duo is fellow band Hippo Campus, making this a great way to spend a Wednesday night.

Also see…

Neurosis w/ Converge, Birds in Row @ The Ogden Theatre

RE:Search ft. Juno What?! w/ Joey Porter (The Motet), Adam Deitch (Lettuce), Garret Sayers (The Motet) Dan Schwindt (Kyle Hollingsworth), Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Exmortus w/ Absence, Hatchet, More @ The Roxy Theatre

The Drifter @ Bar Standard

Nathan Kalish and the Last Callers @ 3 Kings Tavern

F*ckUp Nights Denver: The Finale @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Mandy Yoches and The Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern

Angelo De Augustine + Many Rooms @ Globe Hall

Bazzi @ The Gothic Theatre

Counting Crows w/ +LIVE+ @ The Pepsi Center

Funk You w/ Voodoo Visionary @ Larimer Lounge

OMENXIII w/ JGRXXN, Kold-Blooded, $igil, NVTVS, LazTaxLevels, Khaki, Ransteez, Brett Deadly @ Lost Lake

TRICK w/ The Monolithic @ Herman’s Hideaway

Thursday, July 19

Recommended: Trampled By Turtles w/ The Oh Hellos, Dead Horses @ Red Rocks

To add to the killer week of Red Rocks shows, Trampled By Turtles is headed up to Morrison on Thursday. Trampled By Turtles are known for their new age bluegrass sound as well as their energetic performances. Earlier this year, the bluegrass ensemble released their most recent studio album Life is Good on the Open Road. Fellow musicians The Oh Hellos and Dead Horses are joining Trampled By Turtles this Thursday night.

Also see…

Quinn DeVeaux w/ Jumbo’s Hi-Dive Blues Band, Laura Goldhamer @ Hi-Dive

Tenth Mountain Division w/ New Family Dog String Band (Patio Set), Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Money Man @ The Roxy Theatre

Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore w/ The Guilty Ones @ The Oriental Theater

Pan Nation – Steel Drum Jazz @ Dazzle Jazz

All Vinyl 70’s Disco Night w/ Gary Givant, Phil I Am @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Blood Orphans w/ Cuckoo, More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Vatican Vamps + The Monolithic + Noah Guthrie @ The Walnut Room

Randy Hansen Band (Jimi Hendrix Tribute) @ Soiled Dove Underground

Stomping Ground Thursdays w/ Drifter Angle, The Glitch Wizard, Indra, Sectra, Cosmonotes @ The Black Box Lounge

Noctem Label Takeover w/ ALXZNDR, Krook, Max Mischief, Ceiva, Ether, DRTY HBTZ, Dalek One, Kali, Mesck @ The Black Box

Frances Cone + Wildermiss @ Levitt Pavilion

He Is We w/ Taylor Garner, Taylor Phelan @ Lost Lake

Framing the Red @ Herman’s Hideaway

The Science Project, The Mondegreens, The Snuggles, Volcano Ball @ Your Mom’s House

Friday, July 20

Recommended: The Roots w/ Soul Atomic @ The Fillmore

Hip-hop legends The Roots are coming to The Fillmore Auditorium on Friday to wrap up the work week. The Roots are known for their live and acoustic instrumentation that gives their music a raw and natural vibe. The Roots are also known for being the house band for Jimmy Fallon. Fellow artist Soul Atomic will be joining The Roots at The Fillmore on Friday. If you’re a fan of hip-hop in any capacity, you are definitely not going to want to miss The Roots as they come through Denver.

Also see…

Streetlight Manifesto (Performing “Keasbey Nights” In Its Entirety) w/ Mephiskapheles, Kitty Kat Fan Club @ The Ogden Theatre

Dipset w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Global Dance Festival Official After Party @ The Church

Wake The Dead @ Milk Bar

Calixto Oviedo & The Cuban Train @ Dazzle Jazz

Jason Boland & The Stragglers @ The Grizzly Rose

Angry Hand Of God w/ Sea Of Flame, Ora @ 3 Kings Tavern

Chewy & Bach + Panda Say What? (Duel EP Release) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

The Color Of Sound (Video Release) w/ Graham Good & The Painters @ Goosetown Tavern

Dry Ice w/ Matt Turner, Taijitunes, Nina De Freitas @ Globe Hall

Brooks Hubbard w/ Crowboy, Sky Smeed @ The Walnut Room

Louis Colaiannia @ Soiled Dove Underground

King Britt @ The Black Box

3rd Eye Fridays w/ FiYah, Quite Possibly, JaryMane, Dank Lloyd Wright @ The Black Box Lounge

The String Cheese Incident w/ JJ Grey & Mofro @ Red Rocks

Sotomayor + Don Chicharrón @ Levitt Pavilion

Global Dance Festival Day 1 @ Sports Authority Field

JL Universe w/ Write Minded, 2B, Zelious, Keagan @ The Bluebird Theater

My Body Sings Electric, Silver & Gold @ Lost Lake

California Kind @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Gemini Syndrome, Code Red Riot, Motley 2, Something For Tomorrow, Lowdown, Fortune In Fallacy

Saturday, July 21

Recommended: Global Dance Festival Day 2 @ Sports Authority Field

This weekend, Global Dance Festival is returning to Denver at Sports Authority Field. Over the course of Friday and Saturday, Global Dance is giving Denver a stacked lineup with big names including Machine Gun Kelly, Tiësto, deadmau5 and so much more. You can’t go wrong with going on either day as there will be plenty to see over the festival’s two day run in Denver.

Also see…

Streetlight Manifesto (Performing “Keasbey Nights” In Its Entirety) w/ Mephiskapheles, Kitty Kat Fan Club @ The Ogden Theatre

Dimond Saints w/ Sixis, Atyya, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Triptych: Zach Brock, Matt Ulery, Jon Deitemyer (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Float Like A Buffalo (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Cunnilingus w/ Cheating Disorder, Bottom Bracket @ 3 Kings Tavern

Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Big Takeover w/ Other Black (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Lief Sjostrom (Album Release) w/ Florea @ Goosetown Tavern

National Park Radio @ Globe Hall

The Other Favorites w/ Bob Barrick, Andrew Sturtz @ The Walnut Room

Rooster (Alice In Chains Tribute) w/ Chili Powder (RHCP Tribute), Just A Girl (No Doubt Tribute) @ Soiled Dove Underground

Sacred Dance w/ Syd Gris, DJ Icon @ The Black Box and The Black Box Lounge

The String Cheese Incident w/ The Main Squeeze @ Red Rocks

The Stone Foxes + Tracksuit Wedding @ Levitt Pavilion

In The Whale w/ Citra, Hellgrammites @ The Bluebird Theater

Castlecomer w/ The Midnight Club @ Larimer Lounge

Dent May @ Lost Lake

AwkwardCliff “Ballin Now” EP Release Party ft. AwkwardCliff, IMJLS, Recklezzz Truth, Elle Green, Wes Dawg, 5280 Souljah @ Your Mom’s House

Sunday, July 22

Recommended: The String Cheese Incident w/ Rising Appalachia @ Red Rocks

Last but certainly not least, The String Cheese Incident is wrapping up a three-night run at Red Rocks on Sunday. The String Cheese Incident has been around since the late ’90s and their presence still runs strong in their fan base almost 20 years later. Joining The String Cheese Incident on their Sunday night performance is fellow band Rising Appalachia, making this a great way to end a busy week.

Also see…

Kina Grannis w/ Imaginary Future @ The Bluebird Theater

Spit Factory ft. Albeez 4 Sheez @ The Roxy Theatre

Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Brant Williams Trio (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Fuse “Beyond The Walls” @ Soiled Dove Underground

Jenny and the Mexicats + Pink Hawks @ Levitt Pavilion

S. Carey w/ H.C. McEntire @ Larimer Lounge

Josh Card w/ Ryan Chrys, Casey James Prestwood @ Hi-Dive

