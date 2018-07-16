This is your friendly neighborhood music desk here at 303 Magazine writing to let you know that there are only two full weeks left of July. As always, there are concerts and shows going on across the Mile High City this week and we encourage you to go and see as many as you can. If you’re curious as to what we recommend you see this week, check out our selections below. As always, happy adventuring, Denver.
Monday, July 16
Recommended: Imagine Dragons w/ Grace Vanderwaal @ Red Rocks
Imagine Dragons are kicking things off this week as they return to Denver to headline Red Rocks. In October of last year, Imagine Dragons took over the Pepsi Center and we couldn’t be more excited to see them perform at Red Rocks in 2018. Grace Vanderwaal is set to open for Imagine Dragons, and if you don’t know who she is, she is worth checking out. Tickets are still available, so grab them while you can.
Unknown Mortal Orchestra w/ Shamir @ The Gothic Theatre
Marisa Anderson @ Lost Lake
Undercover Bear, Kelven, Shoring @ Your Mom’s House
American Idol: Live 2018 @ The Paramount Theatre
Django Festival All-Stars @ Dazzle Jazz
Tuesday, July 17
Recommended: Jesse McCartney Live in Denver w/ PUBLIC, Just Seconds Apart @ The Gothic Theatre
On Tuesday, 2000’s pop sensation Jesse McCartney is coming to Denver to take over the sold-out Gothic Theatre. McCartney is known for his recognizable hits “Beautiful Soul” and “Leavin'” that were both released over 10 years ago. McCartney returned to the scene in 2014 with his release of In Technicolor and we can’t wait to see what 2018 has in store for the artist. Joining McCartney at The Ogden are fellow artists PUBLIC and Just Seconds Apart.
sold out*
Reggae Tuesdays ft. Dubbest w/ Red Sage (Patio Set), Mighty Mystic & The Hard Roots Movement (Patio Set), Sgt. Remo, Yahru.Guru Spellbinder, Special Guest DJ @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Snakes and Vultures Over North America w/ UADA, The Black Moriah, More TBA @ The Roxy Theatre
Django Festival All-Stars @ Dazzle Jazz
Open Mic with Soul Daddy & His Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Opposition Rising w/ Clusterfux, The New Narrative, Suspicious Activity @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Slug Wife Take Over w/ Kursa, K.L.O, Reso @ The Black Box
Jackson Browne @ Red Rocks
Wednesday, July 18
Recommended: Sylvan Esso w/ Hippo Campus @ Red Rocks
On Wednesday, Sylvan Esso is headed to Red Rocks. Originally from North Carolina, Sylvan Esso is known for their unique pop sound that is intertwined with beautiful vocal work. Hits such as “Hey Mami” and “Coffee,” both off of their 2014 self-titled release, are some great recommended listening if you’re new to Sylvan Esso. Joining the electro-pop duo is fellow band Hippo Campus, making this a great way to spend a Wednesday night.
Neurosis w/ Converge, Birds in Row @ The Ogden Theatre
RE:Search ft. Juno What?! w/ Joey Porter (The Motet), Adam Deitch (Lettuce), Garret Sayers (The Motet) Dan Schwindt (Kyle Hollingsworth), Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Exmortus w/ Absence, Hatchet, More @ The Roxy Theatre
The Drifter @ Bar Standard
Nathan Kalish and the Last Callers @ 3 Kings Tavern
F*ckUp Nights Denver: The Finale @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Mandy Yoches and The Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern
Angelo De Augustine + Many Rooms @ Globe Hall
Bazzi @ The Gothic Theatre
Counting Crows w/ +LIVE+ @ The Pepsi Center
Funk You w/ Voodoo Visionary @ Larimer Lounge
OMENXIII w/ JGRXXN, Kold-Blooded, $igil, NVTVS, LazTaxLevels, Khaki, Ransteez, Brett Deadly @ Lost Lake
TRICK w/ The Monolithic @ Herman’s Hideaway
Thursday, July 19
Recommended: Trampled By Turtles w/ The Oh Hellos, Dead Horses @ Red Rocks
To add to the killer week of Red Rocks shows, Trampled By Turtles is headed up to Morrison on Thursday. Trampled By Turtles are known for their new age bluegrass sound as well as their energetic performances. Earlier this year, the bluegrass ensemble released their most recent studio album Life is Good on the Open Road. Fellow musicians The Oh Hellos and Dead Horses are joining Trampled By Turtles this Thursday night.
READ: Erik Berry of Trampled By Turtles Talks Band Chemistry & Love for Colorado
Quinn DeVeaux w/ Jumbo’s Hi-Dive Blues Band, Laura Goldhamer @ Hi-Dive
Tenth Mountain Division w/ New Family Dog String Band (Patio Set), Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Money Man @ The Roxy Theatre
Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore w/ The Guilty Ones @ The Oriental Theater
Pan Nation – Steel Drum Jazz @ Dazzle Jazz
All Vinyl 70’s Disco Night w/ Gary Givant, Phil I Am @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Blood Orphans w/ Cuckoo, More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Vatican Vamps + The Monolithic + Noah Guthrie @ The Walnut Room
Randy Hansen Band (Jimi Hendrix Tribute) @ Soiled Dove Underground
Stomping Ground Thursdays w/ Drifter Angle, The Glitch Wizard, Indra, Sectra, Cosmonotes @ The Black Box Lounge
Noctem Label Takeover w/ ALXZNDR, Krook, Max Mischief, Ceiva, Ether, DRTY HBTZ, Dalek One, Kali, Mesck @ The Black Box
Frances Cone + Wildermiss @ Levitt Pavilion
He Is We w/ Taylor Garner, Taylor Phelan @ Lost Lake
Framing the Red @ Herman’s Hideaway
The Science Project, The Mondegreens, The Snuggles, Volcano Ball @ Your Mom’s House
Friday, July 20
Recommended: The Roots w/ Soul Atomic @ The Fillmore
Hip-hop legends The Roots are coming to The Fillmore Auditorium on Friday to wrap up the work week. The Roots are known for their live and acoustic instrumentation that gives their music a raw and natural vibe. The Roots are also known for being the house band for Jimmy Fallon. Fellow artist Soul Atomic will be joining The Roots at The Fillmore on Friday. If you’re a fan of hip-hop in any capacity, you are definitely not going to want to miss The Roots as they come through Denver.
Streetlight Manifesto (Performing “Keasbey Nights” In Its Entirety) w/ Mephiskapheles, Kitty Kat Fan Club @ The Ogden Theatre
Dipset w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Global Dance Festival Official After Party @ The Church
Wake The Dead @ Milk Bar
Calixto Oviedo & The Cuban Train @ Dazzle Jazz
Jason Boland & The Stragglers @ The Grizzly Rose
Angry Hand Of God w/ Sea Of Flame, Ora @ 3 Kings Tavern
Chewy & Bach + Panda Say What? (Duel EP Release) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
The Color Of Sound (Video Release) w/ Graham Good & The Painters @ Goosetown Tavern
Dry Ice w/ Matt Turner, Taijitunes, Nina De Freitas @ Globe Hall
Brooks Hubbard w/ Crowboy, Sky Smeed @ The Walnut Room
Louis Colaiannia @ Soiled Dove Underground
King Britt @ The Black Box
3rd Eye Fridays w/ FiYah, Quite Possibly, JaryMane, Dank Lloyd Wright @ The Black Box Lounge
The String Cheese Incident w/ JJ Grey & Mofro @ Red Rocks
Sotomayor + Don Chicharrón @ Levitt Pavilion
Global Dance Festival Day 1 @ Sports Authority Field
JL Universe w/ Write Minded, 2B, Zelious, Keagan @ The Bluebird Theater
My Body Sings Electric, Silver & Gold @ Lost Lake
California Kind @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Gemini Syndrome, Code Red Riot, Motley 2, Something For Tomorrow, Lowdown, Fortune In Fallacy
Saturday, July 21
Recommended: Global Dance Festival Day 2 @ Sports Authority Field
This weekend, Global Dance Festival is returning to Denver at Sports Authority Field. Over the course of Friday and Saturday, Global Dance is giving Denver a stacked lineup with big names including Machine Gun Kelly, Tiësto, deadmau5 and so much more. You can’t go wrong with going on either day as there will be plenty to see over the festival’s two day run in Denver.
Streetlight Manifesto (Performing “Keasbey Nights” In Its Entirety) w/ Mephiskapheles, Kitty Kat Fan Club @ The Ogden Theatre
Dimond Saints w/ Sixis, Atyya, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Triptych: Zach Brock, Matt Ulery, Jon Deitemyer (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Float Like A Buffalo (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Cunnilingus w/ Cheating Disorder, Bottom Bracket @ 3 Kings Tavern
Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Big Takeover w/ Other Black (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Lief Sjostrom (Album Release) w/ Florea @ Goosetown Tavern
National Park Radio @ Globe Hall
The Other Favorites w/ Bob Barrick, Andrew Sturtz @ The Walnut Room
Rooster (Alice In Chains Tribute) w/ Chili Powder (RHCP Tribute), Just A Girl (No Doubt Tribute) @ Soiled Dove Underground
Sacred Dance w/ Syd Gris, DJ Icon @ The Black Box and The Black Box Lounge
The String Cheese Incident w/ The Main Squeeze @ Red Rocks
The Stone Foxes + Tracksuit Wedding @ Levitt Pavilion
In The Whale w/ Citra, Hellgrammites @ The Bluebird Theater
Castlecomer w/ The Midnight Club @ Larimer Lounge
Dent May @ Lost Lake
AwkwardCliff “Ballin Now” EP Release Party ft. AwkwardCliff, IMJLS, Recklezzz Truth, Elle Green, Wes Dawg, 5280 Souljah @ Your Mom’s House
Sunday, July 22
Recommended: The String Cheese Incident w/ Rising Appalachia @ Red Rocks
Last but certainly not least, The String Cheese Incident is wrapping up a three-night run at Red Rocks on Sunday. The String Cheese Incident has been around since the late ’90s and their presence still runs strong in their fan base almost 20 years later. Joining The String Cheese Incident on their Sunday night performance is fellow band Rising Appalachia, making this a great way to end a busy week.
Kina Grannis w/ Imaginary Future @ The Bluebird Theater
Spit Factory ft. Albeez 4 Sheez @ The Roxy Theatre
Wes Watkins (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Brant Williams Trio (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Fuse “Beyond The Walls” @ Soiled Dove Underground
Jenny and the Mexicats + Pink Hawks @ Levitt Pavilion
S. Carey w/ H.C. McEntire @ Larimer Lounge
Josh Card w/ Ryan Chrys, Casey James Prestwood @ Hi-Dive
