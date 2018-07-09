We’ve hit the halfway point of July 2018. Summer doesn’t last forever, which is why we’ve compiled all of the concerts going on within the Mile High City this week and placed them below for your listening and viewing convenience. The Denver weather couldn’t get much better, so take advantage of any one of the many outdoor concerts going on at Fiddler’s Green, Levitt Pavilion or Red Rocks. Whatever you decide to do, have fun and go explore the Denver music scene.

Monday, July 9

Recommended: Jeff Rosenstock w/ Remo Drive, Dog Party @ The Bluebird Theater

On Monday, Jeff Rosenstock is coming to Denver to headline The Bluebird Theater. Hailing from Brooklyn, Rosenstock’s music is a blend of pop-rock with traces of heavy punk as well. Earlier this year, Rosenstock released his latest studio album POST- which includes 10 tracks that’ll give you a good insight into his sound. Fellow bands Remo Drive and Dog Party will be kicking things off before Rosenstock takes the stage.

Also see…

Jeff Rosenstock w/ Remo Drive, Dog Party @ The Bluebird Theater

The Beeves, Zombii, Long Faced Dogs, Kyle Trocolla, The Strangers @ Your Mom’s House

The Mavericks @ Denver Botanic Gardens

Tuesday, July 10

Recommended: Ray LaMontagne w/ Neko Case @ Red Rocks

Ray LaMontagne will keep things going on Tuesday with a headlining performance at Red Rocks. LaMontagne is a singer-songwriter known for this classic folk sound. Earlier this year, LaMontagne released Part Of The Light which included one of the musicians sprouting hits “Such A Simple Thing.” Joining LaMontagne on his Red Rocks run is fellow artist Neko Case. Tickets are still available, so grab some while you can.

Also see…

Whitechapel, The Black Dahlia Murder w/ Fleshgod Apocalypse, Aversions Crown, Shadow of Intent @ The Ogden Theatre

Rain In July w/ Tonight We Rise, Contender, 1000 Miles of Fire (Acoustic) @ Lost Lake

Ballyhoo! w/ Bumpin Uglies, Tropidelic, Chivalry @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Sidewalk Chalk @ Dazzle Jazz

The Ben Markley Trio (Every Tuesday) @ Nocturne Jazz

Das Ich w/ The Midnight Marionettes, DJ Katastrophy @ 3 Kings Tavern

Johannes Linstead @ Soiled Dove Underground

TMSV w/ spacegeishA, Despise @ The Black Box

Wednesday, July 11

Recommended: Quicksand w/ Glassjaw @ The Ogden Theatre

On Wednesday, rock band Quicksand is headed to The Ogden Theatre. Quicksand is known for their mixture of rock and metal to form the alt-metal sound they’ve had since their beginnings in the ’90s. After a break in 1995, Quicksand returned to the scene with the 2017 release of Interiors. Fellow rock band Glassjaw is joining Quicksand as they come through the Mile High City.

Also see…

David Ramirez w/ Matt Wright @ The Bluebird Theater

Neko Case w/ The Space Lady @ The Gothic Theatre

Hunny w/ Gleemer, Fringe @ Larimer Lounge

The Jinjas w/ Married A Dead Man, Frequency Response, Folly Fields @ Lost Lake

RE:Search ft. Freddy Todd, Shooka, Swum, Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

No Regular Play @ Bar Standard

Nnenna Freelon (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

Ryan Fourt Trio (Every Wednesday) @ Nocturne Jazz

Desiree Cannon w/ More TBA @ 3 Kings Tavern

Ian Argys Trio @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Ian Moore @ Globe Hall

F I N K E L w/ Prep Rally, Jaguar Nights @ The Walnut Room

Thursday, July 12

Recommended: moe. w/ Pigeons Playing Ping Pong @ Red Rocks

If you’re looking for some jam-band style music this week, you’re in luck because moe. is coming to Red Rocks on Thursday. moe.’s origins date back to the mid-’90s with albums such as Headseed and tin cans & car tires and extend all the way up to more recent releases such as No Guts, No Glory and Sticks and Stones. Fellow musicians under the name Pigeons Playing Ping Pong are opening up for moe. as they make their way up to Morrison.

Also see…

YOB, Bell Witch w/ Primitive Man @ The Bluebird Theater

Ray Reed @ The Gothic Theatre

Blueprint w/ Travellers Music, Arkus @ Larimer Lounge

Mortuary Drape w/ Volahn, Suffering Hour, Throne of Belial @ Hi-Dive

Parker Gispert (of The Whigs) @ Lost Lake

That Damn Sasquatch – Pickin On 80s w/ Groovement (Late Set), Grassfed, Hawthorne Roots (Patio Set) @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Big Smo + Haystak w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

OMB PEEZY w/ Colorado Myrical @ The Roxy Theatre

Miguel Espinoza Jazz/Flamenco Fusion @ Dazzle Jazz

Khaosity Teqnik w/ More TBA @ 3 Kings Tavern

The Dandy Warhols w/ Uni @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Performance High Showcase @ The Walnut Room

Henry Kapono ft. Henry’s “Dukes On Sunday” Band @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Bike Night Band ft. Falling West @ The Venue

Stomping Ground Thursdays w/ Sorted & Friends @ The Black Box Lounge

Bukez Finezt w/ Mesck, Thanom, Double Jointed, IBStoned @ The Black Box

Larkin Poe + Grayson Capps + Florea @ Levitt Pavilion

Friday, July 13

Recommended: Gasoline Lollipops + Garrett Lebeau + Whitacre @ Levitt Pavilion

To end the work week on Friday, Levitt Pavilion is hosting a three-act show. Denver bands Gasoline Lollipops and Whitacre are combining forces with Garrett Lebeau for a night of kick-ass music at a beautiful outdoor venue. All three bands are known for their folk sound but they each bring a different flavor to the genre. This event is free to the public as well making this a great cheap way to spend a Friday night.

Also see…

A$AP Ferg w/ IDK, Buddy @ The Ogden Theatre

“Femmes to the Front” w/ Rotten Reputation, Plasma Canvas, Married A Dead Man, The Proto Whats?, Yours Truly @ Larimer Lounge

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers w/ Timmy the Teeth @ Hi-Dive

Quintron & Miss Pussycat w/ Phallic Meditation @ Lost Lake

Desmond Jones, Kaleid, Animal Face @ Your Mom’s House

Dr. Fresch @ The Church

Rescue @ Milk Bar

Dale Watson w/ Bonnie & The Clydes @ The Oriental Theater

Adam Larson Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz

Jon Langston @ The Grizzly Rose

Def Knock w/ Denver Meat Packing Company, Sliver @ 3 Kings Tavern

The Dandy Warhols w/ Uni @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Hunter Burnette w/ Scotty & the Late Nights @ Globe Hall

Cass Clayton (CD Release) w/ The Symbols @ The Walnut Room

The Mulligan Brothers + Will Kimbrough @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Shades @ The Black Box

Kinetik: 2nd Fridays ft. Raptor, BreakBeat Mafia, Dsqise, 2Slikk, Mr. Meowcow, King Featured Student @ The Black Box Lounge

Saturday, July 14

Recommended: GRiZ w/ Pomo, Freddy Todd @ Red Rocks

On Saturday, Colorado favorite artist GRiZ is wrapping up his two night run at Red Rocks. GRiZ is known for his diverse range of talents which include songwriting, production and even the saxophone. GRiZ’s shows never fail to leave an impression on the crowd, and we can’t wait to see what he does this year. Joining GRiZ at Red Rocks this year are fellow artists Pomo and Freddy Todd.

Also see…

Boy Pablo @ Larimer Lounge

SPELLS w/ Cheap Perfume, Future Perfect + PCP @ Hi-Dive

Forth Wanderers w/ Illuminati Hotties, Instant Empire @ Lost Lake

Manufactured Superstars @ Beta Nightclub

J-Boz & The Lit Fam Presents Almond Butter: A Tribute to The Allman Brothers, feat. members of Eminence Ensemble, The Drunken Hearts, A-Mac & The Height, Dog City Disco, Xoa @ Your Mom’s House

Hoodrich Pablo Juan w/ Yung Phiji, Maze, CHICITYCHINO, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Make A Name Freestyle Rap Battle & Artist Showcase @ The Roxy Theatre

Option4 w/ Lee K (Day Set) @ Club Vinyl

Victor Calderone (Night Set) @ Club Vinyl

Sunny Sweeney w/ RL Cole & The Hell You Say, Special Guests @ The Oriental Theater

Wake & Bake Brunch 1 Year Anniversary w/ DJ Imeh (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Whip It! All Vinyl 80’s Dance Party w/ DJ Jason Heller (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern

The Nova Kicks w/ The Beeves, Under The Floor Boards @ Globe Hall

Sarah Peacock @ The Walnut Room

Hot Latin Nights ft. The DeLeon Brothers Band, Tha Twinz Lucero @ Soiled Dove Underground

Raver Road w/ Hixxy, Rob Gee, Syntax, Kube @ The Black Box

DLR (Dispatch, Metalheadz, Sofa Sound – UK) w/ Goreteks, Design, X-TS Emcee @ The Black Box Lounge

Keith Urban w/ Kelsea Ballerini @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Drums Along The Rockies @ Sports Authority Field

Sunday, July 15

Recommended: Channel 93.3 Big Gig 2018: Thirty Seconds To Mars + Walk The Moon w/ K.Flay, Welshly Arms, lovelytheband, Jukebox the Ghost, Two Feet, L.I.F.T. @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

We can’t think of a better way to end the week than with a massive star-studded line up at this year’s Big Gig. Channel 93.3 Big Gig is returning to Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre with Thirty Seconds To Mars, Walk The Moon, K.Flay and more. The event starts at 1:30 p.m. and goes well into the night. This year’s Big Gig will be a great way to spend a summer day.

Also see…

The English Beat w/ King Schascha @ The Gothic Theatre

Liz Cooper & The Stampede @ Larimer Lounge

Pompeya w/ SIR @ Hi-Dive

Jackie Cohen @ Lost Lake

Afton Showcase ft. B tha Kid, GlassesDaMartian, HardWork Playerz INC, C West, Y.KA.3, Breanna Rubio, Prof!tThePlugg,LoudPackZack,TraphouseZay, artificial, PVRTYFOUL, RayBanzz$$, Max Venus, Terry Carter The Singer, George Strunk, Kevdogg, Prince Lit, More @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Rick Lobato @ 3 Kings Tavern

David Burchfield & the Fire Guild (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Charles Mertens Trio (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

The Showcase Tour Denver (Hip-hop) @ The Black Box

Seal w/ The Colorado Symphony ft. Corrine Bailey Rae @ Red Rocks

Incendio + El Javi @ Levitt Pavilion

