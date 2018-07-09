We’ve hit the halfway point of July 2018. Summer doesn’t last forever, which is why we’ve compiled all of the concerts going on within the Mile High City this week and placed them below for your listening and viewing convenience. The Denver weather couldn’t get much better, so take advantage of any one of the many outdoor concerts going on at Fiddler’s Green, Levitt Pavilion or Red Rocks. Whatever you decide to do, have fun and go explore the Denver music scene.
Monday, July 9
Recommended: Jeff Rosenstock w/ Remo Drive, Dog Party @ The Bluebird Theater
On Monday, Jeff Rosenstock is coming to Denver to headline The Bluebird Theater. Hailing from Brooklyn, Rosenstock’s music is a blend of pop-rock with traces of heavy punk as well. Earlier this year, Rosenstock released his latest studio album POST- which includes 10 tracks that’ll give you a good insight into his sound. Fellow bands Remo Drive and Dog Party will be kicking things off before Rosenstock takes the stage.
Jeff Rosenstock w/ Remo Drive, Dog Party @ The Bluebird Theater
The Beeves, Zombii, Long Faced Dogs, Kyle Trocolla, The Strangers @ Your Mom’s House
The Mavericks @ Denver Botanic Gardens
Tuesday, July 10
Recommended: Ray LaMontagne w/ Neko Case @ Red Rocks
Ray LaMontagne will keep things going on Tuesday with a headlining performance at Red Rocks. LaMontagne is a singer-songwriter known for this classic folk sound. Earlier this year, LaMontagne released Part Of The Light which included one of the musicians sprouting hits “Such A Simple Thing.” Joining LaMontagne on his Red Rocks run is fellow artist Neko Case. Tickets are still available, so grab some while you can.
Whitechapel, The Black Dahlia Murder w/ Fleshgod Apocalypse, Aversions Crown, Shadow of Intent @ The Ogden Theatre
Rain In July w/ Tonight We Rise, Contender, 1000 Miles of Fire (Acoustic) @ Lost Lake
Ballyhoo! w/ Bumpin Uglies, Tropidelic, Chivalry @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Sidewalk Chalk @ Dazzle Jazz
The Ben Markley Trio (Every Tuesday) @ Nocturne Jazz
Das Ich w/ The Midnight Marionettes, DJ Katastrophy @ 3 Kings Tavern
Johannes Linstead @ Soiled Dove Underground
TMSV w/ spacegeishA, Despise @ The Black Box
Wednesday, July 11
Recommended: Quicksand w/ Glassjaw @ The Ogden Theatre
On Wednesday, rock band Quicksand is headed to The Ogden Theatre. Quicksand is known for their mixture of rock and metal to form the alt-metal sound they’ve had since their beginnings in the ’90s. After a break in 1995, Quicksand returned to the scene with the 2017 release of Interiors. Fellow rock band Glassjaw is joining Quicksand as they come through the Mile High City.
David Ramirez w/ Matt Wright @ The Bluebird Theater
Neko Case w/ The Space Lady @ The Gothic Theatre
Hunny w/ Gleemer, Fringe @ Larimer Lounge
The Jinjas w/ Married A Dead Man, Frequency Response, Folly Fields @ Lost Lake
RE:Search ft. Freddy Todd, Shooka, Swum, Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side
No Regular Play @ Bar Standard
Nnenna Freelon (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
Ryan Fourt Trio (Every Wednesday) @ Nocturne Jazz
Desiree Cannon w/ More TBA @ 3 Kings Tavern
Ian Argys Trio @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Ian Moore @ Globe Hall
F I N K E L w/ Prep Rally, Jaguar Nights @ The Walnut Room
Thursday, July 12
Recommended: moe. w/ Pigeons Playing Ping Pong @ Red Rocks
If you’re looking for some jam-band style music this week, you’re in luck because moe. is coming to Red Rocks on Thursday. moe.’s origins date back to the mid-’90s with albums such as Headseed and tin cans & car tires and extend all the way up to more recent releases such as No Guts, No Glory and Sticks and Stones. Fellow musicians under the name Pigeons Playing Ping Pong are opening up for moe. as they make their way up to Morrison.
YOB, Bell Witch w/ Primitive Man @ The Bluebird Theater
Ray Reed @ The Gothic Theatre
Blueprint w/ Travellers Music, Arkus @ Larimer Lounge
Mortuary Drape w/ Volahn, Suffering Hour, Throne of Belial @ Hi-Dive
Parker Gispert (of The Whigs) @ Lost Lake
That Damn Sasquatch – Pickin On 80s w/ Groovement (Late Set), Grassfed, Hawthorne Roots (Patio Set) @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Big Smo + Haystak w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
OMB PEEZY w/ Colorado Myrical @ The Roxy Theatre
Miguel Espinoza Jazz/Flamenco Fusion @ Dazzle Jazz
Khaosity Teqnik w/ More TBA @ 3 Kings Tavern
The Dandy Warhols w/ Uni @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Performance High Showcase @ The Walnut Room
Henry Kapono ft. Henry’s “Dukes On Sunday” Band @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Bike Night Band ft. Falling West @ The Venue
Stomping Ground Thursdays w/ Sorted & Friends @ The Black Box Lounge
Bukez Finezt w/ Mesck, Thanom, Double Jointed, IBStoned @ The Black Box
Larkin Poe + Grayson Capps + Florea @ Levitt Pavilion
Friday, July 13
Recommended: Gasoline Lollipops + Garrett Lebeau + Whitacre @ Levitt Pavilion
To end the work week on Friday, Levitt Pavilion is hosting a three-act show. Denver bands Gasoline Lollipops and Whitacre are combining forces with Garrett Lebeau for a night of kick-ass music at a beautiful outdoor venue. All three bands are known for their folk sound but they each bring a different flavor to the genre. This event is free to the public as well making this a great cheap way to spend a Friday night.
A$AP Ferg w/ IDK, Buddy @ The Ogden Theatre
“Femmes to the Front” w/ Rotten Reputation, Plasma Canvas, Married A Dead Man, The Proto Whats?, Yours Truly @ Larimer Lounge
Sarah Shook & The Disarmers w/ Timmy the Teeth @ Hi-Dive
Quintron & Miss Pussycat w/ Phallic Meditation @ Lost Lake
Desmond Jones, Kaleid, Animal Face @ Your Mom’s House
Dr. Fresch @ The Church
Rescue @ Milk Bar
Dale Watson w/ Bonnie & The Clydes @ The Oriental Theater
Adam Larson Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz
Jon Langston @ The Grizzly Rose
Def Knock w/ Denver Meat Packing Company, Sliver @ 3 Kings Tavern
The Dandy Warhols w/ Uni @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Hunter Burnette w/ Scotty & the Late Nights @ Globe Hall
Cass Clayton (CD Release) w/ The Symbols @ The Walnut Room
The Mulligan Brothers + Will Kimbrough @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Shades @ The Black Box
Kinetik: 2nd Fridays ft. Raptor, BreakBeat Mafia, Dsqise, 2Slikk, Mr. Meowcow, King Featured Student @ The Black Box Lounge
Saturday, July 14
Recommended: GRiZ w/ Pomo, Freddy Todd @ Red Rocks
On Saturday, Colorado favorite artist GRiZ is wrapping up his two night run at Red Rocks. GRiZ is known for his diverse range of talents which include songwriting, production and even the saxophone. GRiZ’s shows never fail to leave an impression on the crowd, and we can’t wait to see what he does this year. Joining GRiZ at Red Rocks this year are fellow artists Pomo and Freddy Todd.
Boy Pablo @ Larimer Lounge
SPELLS w/ Cheap Perfume, Future Perfect + PCP @ Hi-Dive
Forth Wanderers w/ Illuminati Hotties, Instant Empire @ Lost Lake
Manufactured Superstars @ Beta Nightclub
J-Boz & The Lit Fam Presents Almond Butter: A Tribute to The Allman Brothers, feat. members of Eminence Ensemble, The Drunken Hearts, A-Mac & The Height, Dog City Disco, Xoa @ Your Mom’s House
Hoodrich Pablo Juan w/ Yung Phiji, Maze, CHICITYCHINO, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Make A Name Freestyle Rap Battle & Artist Showcase @ The Roxy Theatre
Option4 w/ Lee K (Day Set) @ Club Vinyl
Victor Calderone (Night Set) @ Club Vinyl
Sunny Sweeney w/ RL Cole & The Hell You Say, Special Guests @ The Oriental Theater
Wake & Bake Brunch 1 Year Anniversary w/ DJ Imeh (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Whip It! All Vinyl 80’s Dance Party w/ DJ Jason Heller (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Denver Vintage Reggae Society @ Goosetown Tavern
The Nova Kicks w/ The Beeves, Under The Floor Boards @ Globe Hall
Sarah Peacock @ The Walnut Room
Hot Latin Nights ft. The DeLeon Brothers Band, Tha Twinz Lucero @ Soiled Dove Underground
Raver Road w/ Hixxy, Rob Gee, Syntax, Kube @ The Black Box
DLR (Dispatch, Metalheadz, Sofa Sound – UK) w/ Goreteks, Design, X-TS Emcee @ The Black Box Lounge
Keith Urban w/ Kelsea Ballerini @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Drums Along The Rockies @ Sports Authority Field
Sunday, July 15
Recommended: Channel 93.3 Big Gig 2018: Thirty Seconds To Mars + Walk The Moon w/ K.Flay, Welshly Arms, lovelytheband, Jukebox the Ghost, Two Feet, L.I.F.T. @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
We can’t think of a better way to end the week than with a massive star-studded line up at this year’s Big Gig. Channel 93.3 Big Gig is returning to Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre with Thirty Seconds To Mars, Walk The Moon, K.Flay and more. The event starts at 1:30 p.m. and goes well into the night. This year’s Big Gig will be a great way to spend a summer day.
The English Beat w/ King Schascha @ The Gothic Theatre
Liz Cooper & The Stampede @ Larimer Lounge
Pompeya w/ SIR @ Hi-Dive
Jackie Cohen @ Lost Lake
Afton Showcase ft. B tha Kid, GlassesDaMartian, HardWork Playerz INC, C West, Y.KA.3, Breanna Rubio, Prof!tThePlugg,LoudPackZack,TraphouseZay, artificial, PVRTYFOUL, RayBanzz$$, Max Venus, Terry Carter The Singer, George Strunk, Kevdogg, Prince Lit, More @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Rick Lobato @ 3 Kings Tavern
David Burchfield & the Fire Guild (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Charles Mertens Trio (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
The Showcase Tour Denver (Hip-hop) @ The Black Box
Seal w/ The Colorado Symphony ft. Corrine Bailey Rae @ Red Rocks
Incendio + El Javi @ Levitt Pavilion
