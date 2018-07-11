The brunch fest is returning to Denver for the second year.

Yes, you heard us correctly. In just one month, the festival of bloody mary’s, mimosas, bacon and benedicts is coming back to our city. This August 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., dozens of local eateries will come together at Civic Center Park to eat, drink and cheers our favorite meal of the day.

The event is happening on a Sunday with a full three hours of all of the best brunch staples and of course, bottomless boozy beverages. Last year brought in featured bites from beloved local spots like Lola Coastal Mexican, The Egg & I, Departure, Kachina and a few local breweries, and this year is no different. In addition to the bottomless booze and unlimited brunch bites, brunch fest will have live music and the opportunity to jump the lines with a brunch express pass.

We have not received the full vendor lineup, but stay tuned with us as further details are released. This fest is a 21 and older event and will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, August 12 at Civic Center Park between 14th and Colfax. General admission and VIP tickets for the event are available here.