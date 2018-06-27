If you’ve ever been to a Polo event — or even if you haven’t — you probably can guess what to expect. Preppy pastel outfits paired with champagne, expansive green lawns, large white tents and people flaunting their wealth, the flashy event, in many ways, epitomize a certain lifestyle and setting that isn’t generally inaccessible. However, it seems the sport — particularly in Denver — wants to change that.

Polofest, set to happen on August 25 at the Denver Polo Club, is mashing polo with music. But we’re not talking smooth jazz or your local dad band. The event just announced Phantogram, a New York electronic-rock music duo, alongside Quinn XCII, a Detroit-based electro-hip-hop artist, are headlining the event. While both artists have a pop-sensibility, it is far from what you’d think of for a Polo event. Last year, the event featured artists along the same lines with headliners Boombox leading the way. General event details beyond the date, the headliners and location have yet to be released — including ticket prices and more acts.

Polo Fest will take place on August 25 at the Denver Polo Club at 6359 Airport Road, Sedalia. Tickets are not yet on sale.