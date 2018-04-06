Yo-Yo Ma is coming to Denver. The Paris hailing musician known for breathtaking collaborations and unmatched instrumentals just announced a Red Rocks visit, and it’s going to be off the cello. Though born in Paris, Yo-Yo Ma spent his younger years in New York City, performing at a mere four-years-old for local venues. He went on to graduate from the esteemed Julliard School, Harvard University and hasn’t slowed down since. With 18 Grammy Awards under his belt, Yo-Yo Ma has surpassed most musicians in his genre.

His style has been referred to as omnivorous, and he’s dabbled in everything from classic Baroque pieces to American bluegrass, traditional Chinese melodies and compilations for film soundtracks. He will be visiting Red Rocks as the first stop on an international two-year tour. The performance is hosted by The Colorado Symphony and will bring J.S. Bach’s unaccompanied complete cello suite to Denver for one night. This isn’t the first time this internationally acclaimed artist has visited The Mile High City. His last performance at the Boettcher Concert Hall in 2017 was a collaboration concert featuring the Colorado Symphony. And though he will perform solo at Red Rocks, the show will undoubtedly rival that of last year.

Yo-Yo Ma performs Wednesday, August 1 at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are available April 13 at 10 a.m., here.