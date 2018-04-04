April has arrived with warmer weather and Denver wants to get you outside. Rev up the start of your weekend at the Denver Auto Show and end it by delighting in some sweet dough at Go Nuts for Doughnuts. Whatever you end up doing, make sure to explore this roundup of events in Denver.

Thursday, April 5

Denver Auto Show

When: April 5 – 8, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $13 tickets available here

The Lowdown: If you’re a car enthusiast you need to make a pitstop at the Denver Auto Show. You can see an antique road show with classy vintage automobiles, explore military vehicles and more. You can get a taste of imported and domestic vehicles, the newest models and tons of car-centered events.

Colorado Craft Beer Week

When: April 5 – 7, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Various Locations

Cost: Various prices

The Lowdown: Celebrate the power of craft beer locally with Colorado Craft Beer Week. Each day of the week has a special theme, this Thursday is Craft Beer Gear Day, so wear your favorite brewery’s swag. Then it’s New Beer Friday and to end the week is a tour of a brewery or meeting brewers with the West Side Brewery Bus Loop. If you love craft beer, this week is for you.

Friday, April 6

Opening Day Tailgate

When: April 6 – 7, 10 a.m.

Where: Avanti F&B, 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Avanti F&B presents an Opening Day Tailgate. You can party for the Rockies Opening Day game on the lower patio and have happy hour all day long. You can also snack on hot dogs from American Grind and sip on a beer while you watch the game.

First Friday Art Walk

When: April 6, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The first Friday of every month brings First Friday Art Walk. You can venture through any of the seven art districts in Denver to experience all of the amazing galleries and creative businesses, but especially the Art District on Santa Fe. The walk features 30 participating locations on Santa Fe and a whole slew of food trucks to fuel your art adventures. You can see sculptures, prints and more at the participating businesses.

Make IPA Clear Again When: April 6, 2 – 11 p.m. Where: Finn’s Manor, 2927 Larimer St., Denver Cost: Free admission The Lowdown: Denver’s Comrade Brewing Company partnered with New Mexico’s La Cumbre Brewing Company to release Make IPA Clear Again. The beer is tapped at Finn’s Manor and is a part of Colorado Craft Beer Week. You can listen to live music as you sip on the release and try other hits from both of the breweries on tap. Opening Day Open House When: April 6, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Where: Great Divide Brewing Co., 2201 Arapahoe St., Denver Cost: Free admission The Lowdown: Great Divide Brewing Co. presents an Opening Day Open House. You can get a look at the behind-the-scenes operation of the brewhouse and imbibe in $5 beers, including a new Heyday IPA on tap. You can also dig into tacos and a cookie pairing from Good Sugar Baking. Alley at Dairy Block Opening

When: April 6, 10 a.m.

Where: Between Wazee and Blake Streets and 18th and 19th Streets, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate the opening of Rockies season by stopping by the Alley at Dairy Block Opening. You can walk down the newly opened alley and peruse the businesses, listen to live music and more. Milk Market is handing out hot dogs and bottled water from noon to 2 p.m. and Poka Lola is jamming it up with a party.

Opening Day Weekend

When: April 6 – 8, 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: ViewHouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: ViewHouse Eatery, Bar & Rooftop celebrates the start of baseball season with an Opening Day Weekend. All weekend long you can don your Rockies gear and cheer them on. During the weekend you can snag ticket giveaways, participate in a Hot Dog Eating Contest and eat brunch before the game. The hot dog contest happens on Saturday, April 7 and you can participate in the contest or just watch. Sign up by emailing [email protected] and be one of the 20 contestants (10 male, 10 female) to have a chance at winning $200 in cash by eating as many beef hot dogs as you possibly can in five minutes.

Saturday, April 7

TheBigWonderful

When: April 7, 12 p.m.

Where: Winter Park Resort, 85 Parsenn Rd., Winter Park

Cost: Free-$35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a day to travel to Winter Park Resort for TheBigWonderful. The event features a shop, dance and beer fest. You can listen to The Damn Sasquatch as you explore the bazaar showcasing local makers. The Bazaar and Bands portion of the event and general admission is free, the beer fest is not. However, you can sip on drink samples with a ticket all day long.

4th Annual Rockies Opening Crawfish Boil

When: April 7, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Crack open some crustaceans at the 4th Annual Rockies Opening Crawfish Boil. You can eat as much crawfish as you can for $10 per pound or get other tasty bites from Mestizos food truck. As you eat you watch the opening Rockies game, listen to live music and delighting in distilled drinks.

Disney’s Aladdin

When: April 7 – 28, 2 – 4:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St. Denver

Cost: $45-$175 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Denver Center for the Performing Arts presents Disney’s Aladdin. From the producers of The Lion King comes the magical story of Aladdin and his journey to becoming a prince, while fighting evil forces. The Disney classic is sure to bring nostalgia and excitement.

Sour, Wild & Fruited Fest

When: April 7, 12 – 11 p.m.

Where: Hops & Pie, 3920 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Hops & Pie hosts a Sour, Wild & Fruited Fest. Try a pour of more than 20 different beers from breweries including Casey Family Preserves, Cantillon, Jester King, Tilquin, Crooked Stave and more. Grab a slice of pizza while you sip on your beers and embrace spring.

MCA Penny Admission

When: April 7, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Arts Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $.01

The Lowdown: Explore different exhibitions for just one cent during MCA Penny Admission. Once a month the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver lets you enter for only a penny and see all of the art you have always wanted to see, just didn’t want to pay for. You can go through exhibitions showcasing work from Cleon Peterson, Diego Rodriguez-Warner and Arthur Jafa.

Spring Cleaning Indoor Yard Sale

When: April 7, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Grandma’s House hosts a Spring Cleaning Indoor Yard Sale. The Sale features a collective yard sale to bring your junk that you don’t want and sell it to others. The ticket price buys you one beer and space to sell your unwanted stuff.

“Sweet Asylum”

When: April 7, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: K Contemporary, 1412 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: K Contemporary hosts a reception of “Sweet Asylum” created by Suchitra Mattai. Mattai presents multiple skills in her work, including drawing painting, collage and more. The exhibition features installation pieces that have gained a large popularity.

Maui Express Release

When: April 7, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co., 1695 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Say “aloha” to the Maui Express Release. The Coconut IPA transforms Denver Beer Co into a tropical paradise. Make sure to put on your coconut bras, grass skirts, bikinis and Hawaiian shirts for a luau raffle. You can also receive a raffle ticket with the purchase of a pint of the Maui Express.

The Mule Majors

When: April 7, 1 – 9 p.m.

Where: Sports Castle, 1000 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $65-$85 get tickets here

The Lowdown: If you love a good Moscow Mule you will have a great time at The Mule Majors. You can play rounds of mini golf, watch Happy Gilmore and imbibe on Moscow Mules. If you wear a derby hat and golf attire you can also have the chance at winning a prize for best dressed. After putting around, you can dig into food from six different food trucks or two caterers.

58th Annual Loveland Derby

When: April 7 – 8, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Loveland Ski Area, I-70, Exit 216, Georgetown

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Watch or participate in one of the oldest ski races in the nation at the 58th Annual Loveland Derby. Racers close out the season in costumed gear and hit the slopes for two different races, a non-scored slalom and a scored slalom. If you want to enter into the runnings as a USSA member, you can register here.

Anniversary Party

When: April 7, 3 – 7 p.m.

Where: The Hangar at Stanley, 2501 N Dallas St., Aurora

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Rolling Smoke BBQ celebrates its first anniversary with an Anniversary Party. Dig into fresh BBQ and a crawfish boil and listen to special guest Danny Hutchens while you munch. The Dyrty Byrds also make an appearance during the party so don’t miss out.

Lou’s Chicken Pop-Up

When: April 7, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Vesper Lounge, 233 E 7th Ave, Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Milk Market spices things up with a Lou’s Chicken Pop-Up. Chef Bonanno brings back Lou’s Food Bar for the famous Nashville hot chicken. Dive into the juicy fried chicken with sides for only $5 and sip on specialty cocktails for special prices.

Sunday, April 8

Record Swap

When: April 8, 2 – 8 p.m.

Where: Pon Pon, 2528 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Pon Pon hosts their third Record Swap. You can snag some awesome records, listen to different jams by DJs and more. Expect records from Black and Read Recollect, Ryan Dykstra, Chain Reaction and other independent collectors. You can also munch on pizza and sip on a beer while you find the perfect record for to bring home.

Stay Humble Warrior

When: April 8, 10 – 11 a.m.

Where: The Walnut Room, 3131 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Stretch out and relax while listening to Kendrick Lamar at Stay Humble Warrior. Kady from Big Booty yoga leads the class to let go of stress and jam to some sweet beats. After class, you can grab a free beer or mimosa to quench your thirst. Spaces are limited and tickets sell fast, so get your ticket quick.

BEER RUN!

When: April 8, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Zuni Street Brewing Company, 2355 W 29th Ave., Denver

Cost: $30-$40 register here

The Lowdown: Lace up your shoes and break a sweat in a BEER RUN! Zuni Street Brewing Company hosts a 5k race that starts and ends in the Highlands. You can receive a free craft brew and a collector’s pint glass or a swag item from the Brewery Running Series and more. After the run, you can listen to live music, peruse local vendors and bite into some great food. Spaces are limited so register fast.

Go Nuts for Doughnuts

When: April 8, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Hotbox RiNo, 3460 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Decorate and eat some raised pastries at Go Nuts for Doughnuts. Hotbox RiNo hosts a doughnut decorating party featuring doughnuts from the pastry team at Hotbox, $12 bottomless mimosas, a full coffee bar and more. Donut miss the chance to dive into some delightful dough.

Want this list before everyone else?

Mark Your Calendars

14er Film Fest

When: April 13, 5:30 – 11 p.m.

Where: 14er Brewing Company, 2801 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $35 tickets available here

March for Science

When: April 14, 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave and Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

DINK Independent Comic & Art Expo

When: April 14 – 15, 10 a.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $13-$44.50 tickets available here

Spring Flea

When: April 14 – 15, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: The Rock Drill, 1717 East 39th Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 tickets available here

6th Annual Whiskey Throwdown & Doughnut Showdown

When: May 19, 2 – 9 p.m.

Where: Downtown Denver

Cost: $30-$65 tickets available here