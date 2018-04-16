The Cincinnati-hailing rock band known for self-defeating, introspective lyrics and hard-hitting instrumentals is returning to Denver. Their latest and seventh studio album, Sleep Well Beast, won a Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album and scored them the top spots on charts across the nation. Apart from Sleep Well Beast, the band has been creating acclaimed music since their first release in 2001. From their sixth studio album Trouble Will Find Me which was nominated for Best Alternative Album in the 56th Grammy Awards to being featured in Barack Obama’s campaign video in 2008, The National is no stranger to fame.

Now, they’re coming to Red Rocks with guest Sharon Van Etten for a night of rock and reflection. Van Etten is a singer-songwriter and actress whose official debut Because I Was in Love gained her attention in the music scene. She currently resides in New York and will be joining the National this October 9.

–

The concert will take place at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Tuesday, October 9. The show is an all ages event and doors open at 6:30 p.m. Pre-sale tickets will be available here on April 17 at 10 a.m.