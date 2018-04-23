We made it to the last week of April and what a month it’s been. This week the concert offerings will send April out with a bang, a bass note and maybe a cowbell if we’re lucky. If you’re worried about budget, there are plenty of free and really cheap concerts to attend all over Denver. If you’re worried about missing out, we have you covered with this list below. Be sure to sign up for our newsletter to get this list before everyone else by clicking the link at the bottom. As always, we hope you enjoy this week in concerts.

Monday, April 23

Recommended: Khruangbin w/ The Mattson 2 @ The Bluebird Theater

Khruangbin is an indie-soul band out of Texas and they are coming to The Bluebird Theater to kick off the week on Monday. Khruangbin’s sound contains some R&B elements mixed in with traces of soul and bass-heavy psychedelic riffs. For their Monday night show, Kruangbin is teaming up with The Mattson 2 to deliver a sold-out showcase of music at The Bluebird.

*sold out.

Also see…

Carpenter Brut w/ Jean Jean @ The Gothic Theatre

Chompers w/ XOA, Sassfactory, Jayquist, Jew Tang Clan @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Impiety w/ Gravehill, Divine Eye @ Hi-Dive

MoneyBagg Yo w/ DJ Simes Carter @ The Roxy Theatre

Charlotte Cardin w/ Niia, Aliocha @ Globe Hall

Jahni Denver Coffee N Blunts (EP Release) w/ Alliance Music Production @ Herman’s Hideaway

Misunderstood w/ Their Accomplices, Modus Audio, Throwing Things @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Tuesday, April 24

Recommended: Big Thief w/ Whippoorwill @ The Bluebird Theater

In addition to Monday night’s show, indie-folk band Big Thief is taking over a sold-out Bluebird Theater on Tuesday. Big Thief released their first album Masterpiece in 2016 which was then followed by their 2017 release of Capacity — both of which earned the Brooklyn-based band millions of streams on Spotify. Whippoorwill, originally rooted in Fort Collins and Wyoming, is joining Big Thief as they make their way into Denver this Tuesday.

*sold out.

Also see…

Tom Misch w/ Hablot Brown @ The Gothic Theatre

Skizzy Mars w/ Oliver Tree @ Cervantes’ Other Side

One Shot Dot @ Larimer Lounge

Cub Sport w/ Kissing Party, We Are Not A Glum Lot @ Lost Lake

Hylian Rasion D’Tour @ The Roxy Theatre

MJO Plays Disney @ Dazzle Jazz

Sundae + Mr. Goessl @ Nocturne Jazz

Only Echoes w/ Samsara, Axima, Lightstory, More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

(Bloodline) Youngsta + DJ Hatcha w/ Recon, Stumpy, Concentrates, Killa Nilla, Girls vs. Boys Dubstep Battle @ The Black Box

Wednesday, April 25

Recommended: Kygo w/ Alan Walker @ Red Rocks

Hailing from Norway, EDM producer Kygo is coming to Red Rocks this week for a performance on Wednesday evening. Kygo is known for working with such artists as Miguel, Selena Gomez and OneRepublic to produce recognizable hits. Fellow Norwegian artist Alan Walker is joining Kygo as they make their way to one of the most sought-after venues in the world.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

King Rule @ The Ogden Theatre

Jessie Ware @ The Bluebird Theater

Colter Wall w/ Jade Bird @ The Gothic Theatre

Sons of Apollo w/ Felix Martin @ Summit Music Hall

Big K.R.I.T. w/ Cyhi the Prynce, Childish Major @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Congo Sanchez (ft. Members of Thievery Corporation) w/ Mux Mool, Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Whores. w/ Bummer, Bland Canyon @ Hi-Dive

CU Denver Pop Rock Ensemble w/ West Hues @ Lost Lake

Just Blaze @ Bar Standard

Big Swing Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

Elise Binx w/ Love Stallion, Hot Apostles @ 3 Kings Tavern

My New Dad @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Leroy Miller w/ Shower Me Blue @ Herman’s Hideaway

Thursday, April 26

Recommended: Marian Hill w/ Michl @ The Ogden Theatre

On Thursday, electro-pop duo Marian Hill is coming to The Ogden Theatre to perform for their Denver fan base. Marian Hill is responsible for such hits as “Down” and “One Time” which have an infectious groove to them. So far in 2018, Marian Hill released three singles and are gearing up for their new album Unusual, which is due to arrive in May. Opening for the duo on Thursday night is fellow electro-pop artist Michl, making this a great night to catch some national talent in an intimate venue.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Rogue Wave w/ Business of Dreams @ The Bluebird Theater

Eric B. + Rakim @ The Fillmore

Maxo Kream w/ Cuz Lightyear, FoxGang, Low Hanging Fruit @ Cervantes’ Other Side

The Brevet w/ Edison @ Larimer Lounge

Dallas Thornton Band (Album Release) w/ Miguel Dakota and The Differents, Decatur @ Lost Lake

Overtime w/ Austin Martin @ The Roxy Theatre

Hal Aqua & The Lost Tribute & Zuruna (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Pierce Murphy’s Tribute To Chet Baker (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Nate’s Night ft. Adam Aijala (Yonder Mountain String Band), Andy Thorn (Leftover Salmon), Bridget Law and Dango Rose (Elephant Revival) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Erika Wennerstrom (Heartless Bastards) w/ Josh T. Pearson @ Globe Hall

2 Fat 2 Skydive w/ Fuzzy Nasty, Darling Overdrive @ Your Mom’s House Denver

CirKus @ The Venue

Loefa w/ Levitation Jones, Parrotice, SGT Pokes @ The Black Box

Taso (Teklife) @ The Black Box Lounge

City Hobgoblins w/ DJ Rankin Rajah (Hash from Thievery Corporation), Tyler Jacobson (Mile High Soul Club), Ginger Perry @ The Meadowlark

Man About A Horse @ The Black Buzzard

Friday, April 27

Recommended: Rainbow Kitten Surprise w/ CAAMP @ The Ogden Theatre

To end the business week on Friday, Rainbow Kitten Surprise is coming to The Ogden for a sold-out performance on Friday. Not only did they sell out their Friday night show, Rainbow Kitten Surprise also sold out their Saturday night performance as well. The North Carolina band falls on the heavier side of the indie-rock genre as exemplified by hits such as “Devil Like Me” and “Cocaine Jesus.” Joining Rainbow Kitten Surprise is the Ohio acoustic folk-rock duo CAAMP. If you can find some last-minute tickets to this show, it’ll be worth the hunt.

*sold out.

Also see…

The Brothers Comatose w/ The Sam Chase & The Untraditional @ The Bluebird Theater

Fortunate Youth w/ Ballyhoo!, Tatanka, Selecta Razja @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Mike Love w/ Rastasaurus, Cas Haley @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Rain In July w/ 1000 miles of fire, Silver & Gold @ The Marquis Theatre

The Solid Ocean (EP Release) w/ The Midnight Club, Corsicana @ Larimer Lounge

Yächtley Crëw w/ Gold Mine Arcade, DJ Trinimatty @ Hi-Dive

Repent @ Milk Bar

Women In Jazz ft. Annie Booth Trio (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Ken Walker Sextet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

LANCO @ The Grizzly Rose

Crow Cavalier w/ Clyde of The Milltailers @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Open w/ DJ Aka Miggy Camacho @ Goosetown Tavern

Injury Reserve w/ JPEGMafia @ Globe Hall

Jesse Rs w/ Dan Hubbard, Eric Dorr @ The Walnut Room

The Nadas w/ Dan Tedesco @ Soiled Dove Underground

Puddle Of Mudd w/ Saving Abel, Tantric, Scarlet Canary, The Hits, Vendetta Red @ Herman’s Hideaway

The Railsplitters w/ 300 Days @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Neil Haverstick @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

The Midnight Devils @ The Venue

Final Fridays: Shield w/ CRIMES!, Duffrey, Sudo, Elemental Hero @ The Black Box

Lounge Takeover w/ Asymptotic, SprOuter, John Perez, Crush CMDR @ The Black Box Lounge

Matt Rouch and The Noise Upstairs w/ McKnight, Phil Riley and The Sweet Boys @ The Black Buzzard

Saturday, April 28

Recommended: Sabroso Craft Beer, Taco & Music Festival ft. The Offspring w/ Pennywise, Street Dogs, Lit, Unwritten Law, Los Kung Fu Monkeys @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

What’s better than having a craft beer and taco festival at Fiddler’s Green? How about adding a killer line up for live music? This Saturday, The Offspring, Pennywise, Street Dogs, Lit, Unwritten Law and Los Kung Fu Monkeys are all performing at Fiddler’s Green as a part of this multipurpose festival. It’s not too late to grab passes to this event, so act now before you lose your opportunity to enjoy some food, booze and tunes.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Rainbow Kitten Surprise @ The Ogden Theatre

Of Montreal w/ Locate S,1 @ The Bluebird Theater

Hayley Kiyoko @ Summit Music Hall

Blockhead w/ MIDIcinal, Big J Beats, Lost Glory @ Cervantes’ Other Side

phAb5 (phoffman & Anders Beck of Greensky Bluegrass) ft. Chris Jacobs, Todd Herrington, Dusty Simmons w/ Part & Parcel @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Rolling Blackouts + Coastal Fever w/ Turvy Organ @ Larimer Lounge

Of Feather and Bone (Album Release) w/ Suffering Hour, Wayfarer, Many Blessings @ Hi-Dive

Amtrac @ Club Vinyl

SMIRK @ Dazzle Jazz

Tracy Lawrence @ The Grizzly Rose

SNAP! 90s Dance Party w/ DJ A-L @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Nic Jay Trio w/ Willym Brown and The Sugar Machine, Dear Me, @ The Walnut Room

Ron McMillon & Phillip “Doc” Martin w/ Shed G @ Soiled Dove Underground

Rough Cutt w/ Rhoar, Sin Fix @ Herman’s Hideaway

Brothers Gow w/ The Runnikine, Lavender Juicebox, Mr. Specific @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Glen Phillips w/ Sweet Talk Radio @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Adrian Legg @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Retro ’80s Tribute Band @ The Venue

Mile High Meltdown: Project Aspect & Unlimited Gravity w/ Kruza Kid, Notorious Conduct, Cat Party, Son X @ The Black Box

Lounge Takeover @ The Black Box Lounge

Posso @ Temple

FKA TYBGS @ The Meadowlark

The Fabulous Boogienauts @ Herb’s

Sunday, April 29

Recommended: Parquet Courts w/ The Teeth Of The Hydra @ The Gothic Theatre

Last but certainly not least, Parquet Courts is performing out in Englewood at The Gothic Theatre on Sunday. Originally hailing from Texas, Parquet Courts is known for their blend of old-school punk with modern day indie-rock which combine to form an eclectic sound. Colorado band The Teeth Of Hydra is set to kick off the show on Sunday as Parquet Courts come through Denver.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Carnifex w/ Oceano, Winds Of Plague, Archspire, Spite, Buried Above Ground, The Burial Plot, Vale Of Pnath, Skyburial, Sulphurensis, Enemy In I, Fall Of Scylla @ Summit Music Hall

Afton Showcase ft. Fathom All The Animals, Skylar Autumn, Willow Mora, Kevin Little, Pandemonium, Lori Amey, Chel, Bleach Breath @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Denver Got Next 2018 @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Twisted Pine w/ Florea, Stillhouse Junkies @ Lost Lake

Indigenous w/ Special Guests @ The Oriental Theater

Brett Mitchell + Claude Sim + Susan Cahill @ Dazzle Jazz

Adam Bodine Trio @ Nocturne Jazz

Some Kind Of Nightmare w/ Filthy Hearts, Literally The Worst @ 3 Kings Tavern

David Thomas Bailey Trio @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Lunetta w/ MOG&NLP, Kid Mask, Conrad Kehn @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Save The Nest Benefit Show w/ Falli, DJ Don’tgiveafuck @ Herman’s Hideaway

Skadi w/ Prep Rally, Sreb, The Great Magnet, The Far Stairs @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Kush Groove Sundays w/ DJ Thred Savage & Special Guests @ The Meadowlark

Denver On My Mind w/ High Plaines Honky, Wolf Van Elfman, Ryan Dart @ The Black Buzzard

