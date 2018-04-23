We made it to the last week of April and what a month it’s been. This week the concert offerings will send April out with a bang, a bass note and maybe a cowbell if we’re lucky. If you’re worried about budget, there are plenty of free and really cheap concerts to attend all over Denver. If you’re worried about missing out, we have you covered with this list below. Be sure to sign up for our newsletter to get this list before everyone else by clicking the link at the bottom. As always, we hope you enjoy this week in concerts.
Monday, April 23
Recommended: Khruangbin w/ The Mattson 2 @ The Bluebird Theater
Khruangbin is an indie-soul band out of Texas and they are coming to The Bluebird Theater to kick off the week on Monday. Khruangbin’s sound contains some R&B elements mixed in with traces of soul and bass-heavy psychedelic riffs. For their Monday night show, Kruangbin is teaming up with The Mattson 2 to deliver a sold-out showcase of music at The Bluebird.
*sold out.
Also see…
Carpenter Brut w/ Jean Jean @ The Gothic Theatre
Chompers w/ XOA, Sassfactory, Jayquist, Jew Tang Clan @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Impiety w/ Gravehill, Divine Eye @ Hi-Dive
MoneyBagg Yo w/ DJ Simes Carter @ The Roxy Theatre
Charlotte Cardin w/ Niia, Aliocha @ Globe Hall
Jahni Denver Coffee N Blunts (EP Release) w/ Alliance Music Production @ Herman’s Hideaway
Misunderstood w/ Their Accomplices, Modus Audio, Throwing Things @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Tuesday, April 24
Recommended: Big Thief w/ Whippoorwill @ The Bluebird Theater
In addition to Monday night’s show, indie-folk band Big Thief is taking over a sold-out Bluebird Theater on Tuesday. Big Thief released their first album Masterpiece in 2016 which was then followed by their 2017 release of Capacity — both of which earned the Brooklyn-based band millions of streams on Spotify. Whippoorwill, originally rooted in Fort Collins and Wyoming, is joining Big Thief as they make their way into Denver this Tuesday.
*sold out.
Also see…
Tom Misch w/ Hablot Brown @ The Gothic Theatre
Skizzy Mars w/ Oliver Tree @ Cervantes’ Other Side
One Shot Dot @ Larimer Lounge
Cub Sport w/ Kissing Party, We Are Not A Glum Lot @ Lost Lake
Hylian Rasion D’Tour @ The Roxy Theatre
MJO Plays Disney @ Dazzle Jazz
Sundae + Mr. Goessl @ Nocturne Jazz
Only Echoes w/ Samsara, Axima, Lightstory, More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
(Bloodline) Youngsta + DJ Hatcha w/ Recon, Stumpy, Concentrates, Killa Nilla, Girls vs. Boys Dubstep Battle @ The Black Box
Wednesday, April 25
Recommended: Kygo w/ Alan Walker @ Red Rocks
Hailing from Norway, EDM producer Kygo is coming to Red Rocks this week for a performance on Wednesday evening. Kygo is known for working with such artists as Miguel, Selena Gomez and OneRepublic to produce recognizable hits. Fellow Norwegian artist Alan Walker is joining Kygo as they make their way to one of the most sought-after venues in the world.
Also see…
King Rule @ The Ogden Theatre
Jessie Ware @ The Bluebird Theater
Colter Wall w/ Jade Bird @ The Gothic Theatre
Sons of Apollo w/ Felix Martin @ Summit Music Hall
Big K.R.I.T. w/ Cyhi the Prynce, Childish Major @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Congo Sanchez (ft. Members of Thievery Corporation) w/ Mux Mool, Mikey Thunder, Jordan Polovina @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Whores. w/ Bummer, Bland Canyon @ Hi-Dive
CU Denver Pop Rock Ensemble w/ West Hues @ Lost Lake
Just Blaze @ Bar Standard
Big Swing Trio @ Nocturne Jazz
Elise Binx w/ Love Stallion, Hot Apostles @ 3 Kings Tavern
My New Dad @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Leroy Miller w/ Shower Me Blue @ Herman’s Hideaway
Thursday, April 26
Recommended: Marian Hill w/ Michl @ The Ogden Theatre
On Thursday, electro-pop duo Marian Hill is coming to The Ogden Theatre to perform for their Denver fan base. Marian Hill is responsible for such hits as “Down” and “One Time” which have an infectious groove to them. So far in 2018, Marian Hill released three singles and are gearing up for their new album Unusual, which is due to arrive in May. Opening for the duo on Thursday night is fellow electro-pop artist Michl, making this a great night to catch some national talent in an intimate venue.
Also see…
Rogue Wave w/ Business of Dreams @ The Bluebird Theater
Eric B. + Rakim @ The Fillmore
Maxo Kream w/ Cuz Lightyear, FoxGang, Low Hanging Fruit @ Cervantes’ Other Side
The Brevet w/ Edison @ Larimer Lounge
Dallas Thornton Band (Album Release) w/ Miguel Dakota and The Differents, Decatur @ Lost Lake
Overtime w/ Austin Martin @ The Roxy Theatre
Hal Aqua & The Lost Tribute & Zuruna (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Pierce Murphy’s Tribute To Chet Baker (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Nate’s Night ft. Adam Aijala (Yonder Mountain String Band), Andy Thorn (Leftover Salmon), Bridget Law and Dango Rose (Elephant Revival) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Erika Wennerstrom (Heartless Bastards) w/ Josh T. Pearson @ Globe Hall
2 Fat 2 Skydive w/ Fuzzy Nasty, Darling Overdrive @ Your Mom’s House Denver
CirKus @ The Venue
Loefa w/ Levitation Jones, Parrotice, SGT Pokes @ The Black Box
Taso (Teklife) @ The Black Box Lounge
City Hobgoblins w/ DJ Rankin Rajah (Hash from Thievery Corporation), Tyler Jacobson (Mile High Soul Club), Ginger Perry @ The Meadowlark
Man About A Horse @ The Black Buzzard
Friday, April 27
Recommended: Rainbow Kitten Surprise w/ CAAMP @ The Ogden Theatre
To end the business week on Friday, Rainbow Kitten Surprise is coming to The Ogden for a sold-out performance on Friday. Not only did they sell out their Friday night show, Rainbow Kitten Surprise also sold out their Saturday night performance as well. The North Carolina band falls on the heavier side of the indie-rock genre as exemplified by hits such as “Devil Like Me” and “Cocaine Jesus.” Joining Rainbow Kitten Surprise is the Ohio acoustic folk-rock duo CAAMP. If you can find some last-minute tickets to this show, it’ll be worth the hunt.
*sold out.
Also see…
The Brothers Comatose w/ The Sam Chase & The Untraditional @ The Bluebird Theater
Fortunate Youth w/ Ballyhoo!, Tatanka, Selecta Razja @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Mike Love w/ Rastasaurus, Cas Haley @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Rain In July w/ 1000 miles of fire, Silver & Gold @ The Marquis Theatre
The Solid Ocean (EP Release) w/ The Midnight Club, Corsicana @ Larimer Lounge
Yächtley Crëw w/ Gold Mine Arcade, DJ Trinimatty @ Hi-Dive
Repent @ Milk Bar
Women In Jazz ft. Annie Booth Trio (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Ken Walker Sextet (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
LANCO @ The Grizzly Rose
Crow Cavalier w/ Clyde of The Milltailers @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Open w/ DJ Aka Miggy Camacho @ Goosetown Tavern
Injury Reserve w/ JPEGMafia @ Globe Hall
Jesse Rs w/ Dan Hubbard, Eric Dorr @ The Walnut Room
The Nadas w/ Dan Tedesco @ Soiled Dove Underground
Puddle Of Mudd w/ Saving Abel, Tantric, Scarlet Canary, The Hits, Vendetta Red @ Herman’s Hideaway
The Railsplitters w/ 300 Days @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Neil Haverstick @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
The Midnight Devils @ The Venue
Final Fridays: Shield w/ CRIMES!, Duffrey, Sudo, Elemental Hero @ The Black Box
Lounge Takeover w/ Asymptotic, SprOuter, John Perez, Crush CMDR @ The Black Box Lounge
Matt Rouch and The Noise Upstairs w/ McKnight, Phil Riley and The Sweet Boys @ The Black Buzzard
Saturday, April 28
Recommended: Sabroso Craft Beer, Taco & Music Festival ft. The Offspring w/ Pennywise, Street Dogs, Lit, Unwritten Law, Los Kung Fu Monkeys @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
What’s better than having a craft beer and taco festival at Fiddler’s Green? How about adding a killer line up for live music? This Saturday, The Offspring, Pennywise, Street Dogs, Lit, Unwritten Law and Los Kung Fu Monkeys are all performing at Fiddler’s Green as a part of this multipurpose festival. It’s not too late to grab passes to this event, so act now before you lose your opportunity to enjoy some food, booze and tunes.
Also see…
Rainbow Kitten Surprise @ The Ogden Theatre
Of Montreal w/ Locate S,1 @ The Bluebird Theater
Hayley Kiyoko @ Summit Music Hall
Blockhead w/ MIDIcinal, Big J Beats, Lost Glory @ Cervantes’ Other Side
phAb5 (phoffman & Anders Beck of Greensky Bluegrass) ft. Chris Jacobs, Todd Herrington, Dusty Simmons w/ Part & Parcel @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Rolling Blackouts + Coastal Fever w/ Turvy Organ @ Larimer Lounge
Of Feather and Bone (Album Release) w/ Suffering Hour, Wayfarer, Many Blessings @ Hi-Dive
Amtrac @ Club Vinyl
SMIRK @ Dazzle Jazz
Tracy Lawrence @ The Grizzly Rose
SNAP! 90s Dance Party w/ DJ A-L @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Nic Jay Trio w/ Willym Brown and The Sugar Machine, Dear Me, @ The Walnut Room
Ron McMillon & Phillip “Doc” Martin w/ Shed G @ Soiled Dove Underground
Rough Cutt w/ Rhoar, Sin Fix @ Herman’s Hideaway
Brothers Gow w/ The Runnikine, Lavender Juicebox, Mr. Specific @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Glen Phillips w/ Sweet Talk Radio @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Adrian Legg @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Retro ’80s Tribute Band @ The Venue
Mile High Meltdown: Project Aspect & Unlimited Gravity w/ Kruza Kid, Notorious Conduct, Cat Party, Son X @ The Black Box
Lounge Takeover @ The Black Box Lounge
Posso @ Temple
FKA TYBGS @ The Meadowlark
The Fabulous Boogienauts @ Herb’s
Sunday, April 29
Recommended: Parquet Courts w/ The Teeth Of The Hydra @ The Gothic Theatre
Last but certainly not least, Parquet Courts is performing out in Englewood at The Gothic Theatre on Sunday. Originally hailing from Texas, Parquet Courts is known for their blend of old-school punk with modern day indie-rock which combine to form an eclectic sound. Colorado band The Teeth Of Hydra is set to kick off the show on Sunday as Parquet Courts come through Denver.
Also see…
Carnifex w/ Oceano, Winds Of Plague, Archspire, Spite, Buried Above Ground, The Burial Plot, Vale Of Pnath, Skyburial, Sulphurensis, Enemy In I, Fall Of Scylla @ Summit Music Hall
Afton Showcase ft. Fathom All The Animals, Skylar Autumn, Willow Mora, Kevin Little, Pandemonium, Lori Amey, Chel, Bleach Breath @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Denver Got Next 2018 @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Twisted Pine w/ Florea, Stillhouse Junkies @ Lost Lake
Indigenous w/ Special Guests @ The Oriental Theater
Brett Mitchell + Claude Sim + Susan Cahill @ Dazzle Jazz
Adam Bodine Trio @ Nocturne Jazz
Some Kind Of Nightmare w/ Filthy Hearts, Literally The Worst @ 3 Kings Tavern
David Thomas Bailey Trio @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Lunetta w/ MOG&NLP, Kid Mask, Conrad Kehn @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Save The Nest Benefit Show w/ Falli, DJ Don’tgiveafuck @ Herman’s Hideaway
Skadi w/ Prep Rally, Sreb, The Great Magnet, The Far Stairs @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Kush Groove Sundays w/ DJ Thred Savage & Special Guests @ The Meadowlark
Denver On My Mind w/ High Plaines Honky, Wolf Van Elfman, Ryan Dart @ The Black Buzzard
