Dust off your boots and brush up on your two-step, because Dierks Bentley is throwing a three-day music festival in the high Rockies this summer.

This coming Labor Day weekend, the Collegiate Peaks in Buena Vista will host the multi-stage country and bluegrass palooza. And its bringing in some big names, like Miranda Lambert, Elle King and The Cadillac Three, to name a few. The Collegiate Peaks, a section of the Rocky Mountains located near Buena Vista, include some of the highest mountains in the Rockies. The Seven Peaks Festival will take place at the base of these peaks, providing an epic background to accompany the epic music. The location is the same place Vertex was hosted in 2016.

In addition to the big-name performances and outrageous location, the event will provide camping for festival guests. Camping passes go on sale April 20, beginning at $125. And though he won’t be utilizing those camping spaces, Dierks Bentley, headliner and event coordinator, plans to be fully present, playing each night of the festival.

“I don’t plan on sleeping,” Bentley told Billboard. “I plan on either being on stage or in the campground, high-fiving people, handing out free beers… Anything I’m involved with, I’m involved for a reason. It’s not work. When people look back on this festival the first year, [I want them to say], ‘Gosh, he was everywhere! No one was having more fun at the festival than Dierks was.’”

The American singer and songwriter first took country music by storm in 2005 with his debut album Modern Day Drifter. Since he’s produced chart-topping tracks like “Drunk on a Plane,” “What Was I Thinkin” and summertime banger “Somewhere on a Beach.” Bentley has performed on international platforms like the CMA Awards and the Grammy Awards and though he is originally from Arizona, he is no stranger to Colorado.

In 2007, Bentley released a live DVD titled Live and Loud at the Fillmore, which was filmed in Denver. That being said, it’s no surprise that he’s chosen to host the Seven Peaks Festival in the Rocky Mountain State. The Collegiate Peaks are majestic, and we cant think of a better place to relax to roots music than at the base of a few 14ers.

The festival will take place August 31 through September 2 in Buena Vista. Passes go on sale April 20 at 10 a.m., here. To view the full lineup go here.