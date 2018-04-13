Go here for updates on concert announcements and more sent to your inbox.

The Roots are gracing Denver’s Fillmore Auditorium on July 20, as announced this morning by Live Nation. Support has yet to be announced. The Philadelphia progressive rap group and ensemble is known for their creativity, genre-bending style and impressive use of instrumentation.

The Roots are a Grammy-winning group that debuted their first studio album back in 1995. Since, they’ve gone both gold and platinum, won various awards and event been the official house band for “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.” Since their first independent album-length release the band has released 10 studio albums, two EPs, two collaboration albums and collaborated on recordings and in live shows with a wide variety of artists in many musical genres. Their July performance isn’t their first time in Denver, and it hopefully won’t be their last.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 19 at 10 a.m. with a presale on Wednesday, April 20 at 10 a.m. and will be available here.