Calling all beer and music lovers — we’ve got a special treat for you. In honor of Record Store Day, we’re teaming up with PorchDrinking.Com and Dogfish Head to give you a special preview of our very first vinyl record, 303 Music Vol. 1. This Saturday at Avanti Food & Beverage, you’ll be able to not only buy the pre-sale record, but you’ll also receive a free ticket to 303 Music Fest presented by LivWell Enlightened Health and be entered for a chance to win a signed copy of the record.

Artists who have signed the record include GRiZ, Esmé Patterson, Gregory Alan Isakov, Wildermiss and the Flobots.

In addition to 303 Music Vol. 1 available for pre-sale purchase, PorchDrinking.com and Dogfish Head will be welcoming DJ Mystery Sisters to spin some records and Something Vinyl Club will also be on-site for a special pop-up vinyl shop. The festivities are from 2 to 5 p.m. and will have special giveaways, including a 2018 Crosley Record player to spin your brand new 303 Music Vol. 1 record on.

Record Store Day began back in 2007 and since then has made a name for itself in the music scene, especially here in Denver — from special releases and unique new vinyl covers to live in-store artist performances. Dogfish Head has also once again created a beer and vinyl collaboration, this year with The Flaming Lips. The Story of Yum Yum and Dragon is a limited-edition 7” record that features two original songs inspired by the new Dogfish Head beer, Dragons & YumYums.

Please note, 303 Music Vol. 1 is available for pre-sale only on Saturday, April 21. The official release date is May 18 and records can be picked up beginning May 17 at 303 Music Fest. All music and beer lovers alike will not want to miss this one-time event. Grab your friends, drink some beer and support local music.

Tickets are available here for 303 Music Fest presented by LivWell Enlightened Health. 303 Music Vol. 1 is available for pre-order here with an official release date of May 18.