A new cocktail lounge concept is coming to Denver.

The Carbon Cafe & Bar and Habit Doughnut Dispensary team are expanding their influence on Platte Street. Opening this Friday in the WeWork building, the Dead Battery Club is an all-day cocktail lounge and eatery open seven days a week. Like many modern bars in the Mile High City, the Dead Battery Club focuses on classic craft cocktails. In addition to badass adult beverages, it also features hand-crafted coffee, juice shots for health junkies, a chef-driven menu influenced by Mediterranean flavors and a special attention to honoring both the old and the new in Colorado.

“The menu and vibe at The Dead Battery Club are a genuine blend of the old and the new — classic cocktails mixed with the modern fare in a timeless setting,” said Lisa Ruskaup, founder and operating partner of the Dead Battery Club and founder of Carbon Café & Bar and Habit Doughnut Dispensary. “Our goal is to complement our other concepts and the historic neighborhood while creating a unique space where everyone can escape and enjoy life’s simple and finer pleasures.”

The drink list includes We (don’t) Work made with scotch, lemon, hibiscus flower syrup, soda, lemon twist to a spring sangria called Need Juice made from rosé, apricot brandy, chai tea, strawberry, apple, citrus and honey. There will also be an extensive wine list featuring an array of international options and multiple local beer options — proving the Dead Battery Club has cut no corners when it comes to refreshments. The same standard of excellence rings true for its food menu. Led by executive chef Scott Parker, the menu offers unique bites from the king crab carbon bun to Jamon, manchego and fresh baked goods. And if this menu packs half the flavor that both Carbon and Habit have brought to Denver, Platte Street is in for a treat.

The Dead Battery Club is open to the public this Friday, April 27, at 2420 17th Street, Suite 103. Weekly hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 7 a.m. to midnight Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturday and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. For more information check them out here.

