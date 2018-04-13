Denver is quickly becoming an EDM destination — and quite possibly already is. Not only do we have a host of talented EDM artists that call the Mile High city home, but Denver also hosts hype gatherings like Global Dance Festival and Global Dub Festival. The city is also home to premier electronic venues like Temple and Church Nightclubs and performances by internationally acclaimed DJs. In 2018 alone Denver is welcoming industry giants like Bassnectar, Destructo, Jauz, Flosstradamus, Joyryde, Malaa and Tchami, to name a few. And while we have love for those big names coming in from all corners of the world — we have even more love for the locals like Maddy O’Neal and Bass Physics.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

O’Neal has been taking the local and national EDM scene by storm since kicking off her solo journey in 2016. As a woman in a male-dominated in the industry, she has quickly gained recognition as a force to be reckoned with. O’Neal has performed in notable venues across North American like Red Rocks and Whitewater Amphitheatre. She has also played alongside notable artists like Pretty Lights, Big Gigantic and The Floozies. Now, she’s released a single with Denver-based producer Bass Physics and we’re loving it.

“Self Equity,” which dropped today, collaborates the individual sounds of the two artists without compromising their unique rhythm. And while the track has hip-hop roots, it also delivers an ethereal vibe that the artists believe represent Colorado. By joining with Bass Physics, another local producer putting Denver on the map, O’Neal was able to utilize her unique talent while staying true to the Colorado EDM community. Both artists are known for putting on a fantastic live show and luckily, they’re both going on tour. O’Neal will kick off her North American performances at the Sweetwater 420 Festival in Atlanta, Georgia April 22 and hit Colorado’s Sonic Bloom Festival June 14. Bass Physics, on the other hand, began his tour in Fort Collins April 12 and is coming back for a Denver performance May 11, and an Arise Music Festival performance in August.