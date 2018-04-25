Go here for updates on concert announcements and more sent to your inbox.

This morning the legendary Fleetwood Mac announced a 52-date tour which includes a Denver stop on December 3. They will return to their usual Mile High city venue, Pepsi Center. The news comes not long after the band’s decision to part ways with Lindsey Buckingham, the band’s long-time guitarist. In his place, Mike Campbell — Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers’ former guitarist — will join Fleetwood Mac on tour. According to the press release, singer-songwriter and guitarist Neil Finn (Split Enz, Crowded House) will also join the group on tour.

Fleetwood Mac played the Pepsi Center in 2014 and 2015. Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie played a show at Paramount Theatre last year. It seems the band really loves Denver, and expect Denver to return the sentiment — so grab your tickets fast for this one.

Tickets for “A Night With Fleetwood Mac” go on sale May 4 at 10 a.m. and will be available here.