Being a smaller production than other fashion events in Denver, Unique Week of Fashion still put on quite the show with this year’s roster of designers and boutiques. Its goal is to showcase local designers, talent and boutiques within Denver’s fashion scene through five nights of shows, each with its own theme, like “Around the Globe in an Evening” and “Back in Time.” Organizer and owner, Jana Smith, created Unique Week of Fashion to promote consciousness as to what is happening in our local community and raise money to give back and support those who are local and are in need of help.

We at 303 Magazine attended the debut nights of this season’s event, where we saw fashion perfect for spring and summer occasions, whether that be frill-trimmed dresses from LUXE 303, chic men’s blazers from Everything Swallow or embellished pieces designed and curated by Infatue.

Monday, April 2 – A Night of Luxury with the NFL

The first night, held at The Falls Event Center, was themed “A Night of Luxury.” The show featured looks from designers, as well as LUXE 303, a boutique that will open in Highland soon. The designs followed along with the theme as the audience was shown pieces that were on a spectrum, from outfits to wear to Derby Days to men’s and women’s formal wear. The runway also welcomed casual wear. Unlike its contenders, DCR Studios chose to go the athleisure route, while still keeping its look luxurious. Attendees saw custom-made pieces from students of Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design alongside name brands popular within the athletic industry, such as Adidas.

The night didn’t end on just one fashion note. “A Night of Luxury” continued with a meet-and-greet between the audience, the designers and models. To top it off, they finalized the show with a live auction to which proceeds would go toward a charity created by NFL Linebacker and Pittsburgh Steeler, Steven Johnson, called Faith Motivated. The organization aims to provide children and adults with encouragement to set and achieve their goals through positive, drug-free living.

Tuesday, April 3 – Timeless Fashion Night

Night Two of fashion was hosted at Parkside Mansion, which fit perfectly for their second theme, “Timeless Fashion Night.” Off the bat, walking up to the mansion we could tell that the building had a history with its classic off-white paint and row of columns disguised as the front porch. Other than the building having a historic ambiance to it, the designs did as well.

The night featured collections from Sherry’s Angels, Parasite Eve Designs, and Everything Swallows, all of which took the audience back in time with their classic pieces. Parasite Eve Designs, alongside Andrew Flatland, gave off a royal medieval vibe, while Sherry’s Angels reminded us of Tinker Bell. Everything Swallows stuck with the same style of clothing we saw during Night One, however, it added a bit of a flair and gave us ’50s housewives with a modern take.

Night Two followed up with designs from Jeneration Apparel, Fogg Couture and ICaro. Each brand had something unique and different to every one of them. Jeneration Apparel’s branding is all about being a ready-to-wear and affordable collection. The line shown during the show was a collection of dresses geared toward going for a night out in Denver or attending a formal event. Fogg Couture had more of a dark fantasy feel to it, with its dark makeup. With the exception of a green gown detailed with gold lace, the dresses were kept dark but vivacious with their dramatic and unique headpieces. ICaro was the last to walk the runway. The concept that made this brand particular was that it was the only line of every girl’s best friend — bags. ICaro’s expertise is in handcrafted products that are made from high-quality Italian leather. The brand offers options for both men and women. Another accessory noticed during the show was the bow tie. Shirtless men wearing quite the unique version of suspenders strapped around their chests and colorful bow ties tied around their necks appeared on the runway, making a few women in the audience holler.

The night finished with yet another meet-n-greet with the designers and models, but this time the audience was allowed the option to touch and feel the garments from the runway just minutes before. Not only could attendees get a tour of the fabrics, but they made themselves at home and were able to tour the inside of the mansion.

Overall, both events were able to pull off telling a story by using fashion to do so. Each designer was carefully and successfully chosen to represent the different themes of each night, which gave Unique Week of Fashion’s audience the chance to be exposed to different styles and sceneries in Denver.