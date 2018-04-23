There’s plenty of things to do this week in the Mile High City, including everything from beer fests to puppies and wine at Bigsby’s Folly. If you haven’t gotten a ticket to Sabroso Denver yet, be sure to do so as soon as possible. With all these great events you won’t have to venture far to make this week a memorable one.

Monday, April 23

Obscure Sojourns: A Barrel’s Story

When: Monday, April 23, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project — 925 W 8th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project is having a tasting tour illuminating the subtle, but impactful differences that occur when barrel-aging. RSVP for this event and receive a 25-percent discount on drinks. Seating is limited so be sure to get there early to reserve your spot.

Free Sustainable, Affordable Cooking Classes

When: Monday, April 23, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Greater Park Hill Community Inc. — 2823 Fairfax St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The second to last class for the free sustainable, affordable cooking classes is this Monday. This session will review greens, and how to cook them in a healthy, tasteful manner. This class is totally free, so you have no excuse not to go in and pick up a few helpful tips for healthful cooking.

Tuesday, April 24

Pie Pairing Night with The Long I Pie Shop

When: Tuesday, April 24, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders — 2811 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: The Long I Pie and Stem Ciders are teaming up together this Tuesday for another pie pairing night. For only $20 you can get four pairings and with duos like sour strawberry and L’Acier, this is not an event you want to miss. This event is first-come-first-serve so be sure to get there early.

National Pigs in a Blanket Day

When: Tuesday, April 24, 3 – 6 p.m.

Where: ViewHouse Ballpark — 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: $3

The Lowdown: For National Pigs in a Blanket Day, ViewHouse is celebrating with the scrumptious treats for just $3. If you have been living under a rock, pigs in a blanket are sausages wrapped some doughy goodness. This special will only be happening for happy hour to stop by and get yours.

Wednesday, April 25

The Archaeology of Beer

When: Wednesday, April 25, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature and Science — 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $18

The Lowdown: Travis Rupp, A CU Denver professor and manager at Avery Brewing Company, will be at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science this Wednesday to talk about the origin of beer. Learn how beer originated, and what region of the world it came from. Get your tickets today.

11th Tap Project: Pop-Tart Porter

When: Wednesday, April 25, 3 – 10 p.m.

Where: Platt Park Brewing Company — 1875 S Pearl St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Platt Park Brewery will be tapping their heavily sought-after Pop-Tart Porter this Wednesday. This porter is a robust brew with hints of cinnamon from the cinnamon pop-tarts it’s made with. This is a very limited release so be sure to get there early before they sell out.

Thursday, April 26

Beer and Cheese with Platt Park

When: Thursday, April 26, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Denver Bicycle Cafe — 1308 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: $25

The Lowdown: The Denver Bicycle Club is teaming up with Platt Park Brewery this Thursday to bring a cheese and beer pairing to the Mile High City. Buy a pre-sale ticket and get $5 off and you’ll secure a spot to try some of Denver’s best craft beer and gourmet cheese. Get your tickets today.

Stranahan’s Cocktail Pairing

When: Thursday, April 26, 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey — 200 S Kalamath St., Denver

Cost: $25

The Lowdown: Head over to Kalamath Street this Thursday for a Stranahan’s cocktail pairing. This event offers three small plates along with three perfectly paired cocktails for $25. Get your tickets today.

Friday, April 27

Heart Tattoo Blackberry Belgian Wit Release

When: Friday, April 27, 12 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks — 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks is releasing its Heart Tattoo Blackberry Wit this Friday. This brew is Ratio’s Handwritten Belgian Wit with a twist of blackberry. In celebration of the release, Ratio will be having a party featuring temporary face tattoos — a short-lived ode to the beer.

Chiles 101

When: Friday, April 27, 4 – 4:45 p.m.

Where: Savory Spice Shop — 1537 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Savory Spice Shop is offering a free 45-minute class on different types of chiles, and what to do with them this Friday. Learn how to cook with powerful spices and add more to your food knowledge-arsenal after attending this class. Make your reservation today.

Il Posto Patio Party

When: Friday, April 27, 5 – 7 p.m.

Where: Il Posto — 2601 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The unfortunate weather postponed Il Posto’s patio opening from this last weekend to this Friday. Help celebrate the season changing with Il Posto by partying on its beautiful patio in the sun. Featuring complimentary spritz, assaggini, and discounted cocktails, this will be the perfect way to celebrate the spring weather.

Saturday, April 28

Belgian Brew Fest

When: Saturday, April 28, 1 – 4 p.m.

Where: Bruz Beers — 1675 W 67th Ave., Denver Suite 100

Cost: $48

The Lowdown: The Belgian Brew Fest is back in Denver this weekend. Featuring a dozen of Colorado’s favorite breweries, live music from Badda Boom Brass Band and food trucks and vendors, you’ll definitely want to check out this year’s Brew Fest. Get your tickets today.

Beer Yoga at Platt Park

When: Saturday, April 28, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Platt Park Brewing Company — 1875 S Pearl St., Denver

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: Platt Park Brewery will open an hour early on Saturday for its beer and yoga class. At this class, you’ll get a pint of beer to drink while you do some weekend yoga. It’s $20 at the door, so grab some cash and a yoga mat and head to South Pearl this Saturday afternoon.

Sabroso Denver

When: Saturday, April 28, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre — 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village

Cost: $29

The Lowdown: Sabroso Festival Denver is happening this Saturday. This event will have as many gourmet tacos as you can eat along with craft beer, and live music from The Offspring. Eat tacos, drink beer and jam out to punk rock music this weekend at Fiddler’s Green. Get your tickets now.

Tennyson Street Field Day Rumpus

When: Saturday, April 28, 12 – 9 p.m.

Where: Call to Arms Brewing Company — 4526 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Call to Arms Brewery is having its first-ever Tennyson Street Field Day. At this event, you can watch brewers face off against teams of professional drinkers in grade-school inspired events like a relay race, dodgeball and musical kegs. This event is totally free so grab your friends and head to Tennyson Street for a day of nostalgia and beer.

Sunday, April 29

Sushi Sunday Rice Lager Pairing

When: Sunday, April 29, 3 – 6 p.m.

Where: Rackhouse Pub — 2875 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $10

The Lowdown: The Rackhouse Pub will be partnering up with Sushi-Rama this Sunday for a rice lager and sushi pairing. For $10 you can get half rolls and a half-liter of rice lager, and $25 will get you full orders of both. Make your reservations today.

All You Can Eat Luau

When: Sunday, April 29, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Adrift — 218 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $25

The Lowdown: Adrift is having an all-you-can-eat Hawaiian-style luau. Featuring traditional sides from the island, pork roast and authentic Kalama Polynesian dancers, this is not an event you’ll want to miss.

Wine & Puppies

When: Sunday, April 29, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Bigsby’s Folly-A-Craft Winery — 3563 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Two of the happiest things in life will be the main attraction at Bigsby’s this Sunday — dogs and wine. Bring your pup and sunbath with a glass of wine underneath the Rockies and wind down your week the right way. Tickets are limited so RSVP today.

Sign up here to get the best of our food desk delivered to your inbox.