There’s plenty of great going this week in the Mile High City. Denver’s food and booze scene covers all your desires including Cheba Hut’s 4/20 party to the Denver Rye Fest. Be sure to stop by the Ballpark Cricket’s Grand Opening this Tuesday and help the Cricket family celebrate its new location.

Monday, April 16

Defend Our Beer

When: Monday, April, 16, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery — 1139 20th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Global warming affects everything under the sun, including our favorite beverages. Defend Our Future Colorado hosts an awareness event to discuss how climate change impacts the beer. There will be speakers from Metropolitan State University (MSU) Denver, University of Colorado (CU) Denver and Colorado District Five Senator Kerry Donovan.

Purple Door’s 5th Birthday Celebration!

When: Monday, April 16, 6:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Where: Purple Door Coffee — 2962 Welton St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Purple Door Coffee has been serving up coffee in the Mile High City for five years. To celebrate, they’re throwing an anniversary party this Monday. Featuring free drip coffee, giveaways and new food items, this is an anniversary you won’t want to miss.

Tuesday, April 17

Malbec + Dessert Pairing

When: Tuesday, April 17, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Bigsby’s Folly-A-Craft Winery — 3563 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: $26.95

The Lowdown: Calling all wine lovers to Bigsby’s Folly-A-Craft Winery! This Tuesday Bigsby’s will be showcasing premium wine from all around the globe, comparing how different environments change flavor profiles. Get your tickets today.

Ballpark Cricket Grand Opening

When: Tuesday, April 17 – 18, 11 – 2:30 a.m.

Where: Ballpark Cricket — 2220 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Ballpark Cricket will open its doors this Tuesday and throw a two-day party to celebrate. The Ballpark Cricket will have the same beer, food and swag options as the Cherry Cricket. Fifty lucky guests in attendance will get free “Frings” for life. “Frings” is the signature burger of the Cherry Cricket, receiving Yelp reviews like “one of the best burgers in Denver, hands-down” and the less formal “Y R U SO GUD?!” So be sure to stop by and celebrate the Ballpark Crickets grand opening.



Wednesday, April 18

Comal Impact Dinner

When: Wednesday, April, 18, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Comal Heritage Food Incubator — 3455 Ringsby Ct., Denver

Cost: $75

The Lowdown: Comal Heritage Food Incubator has partnered with Colorado Springs’s Brother Luck to bring an electric four-course dinner this Wednesday. The chef from Brother Luck will be bringing his mother to the event, so guests are sure to be treated to a high-caliber dinner. Get your tickets today.

Wine’d Down Wednesday

When: Wednesday, April 18, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem — 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $10

The Lowdown: The only thing more therapeutic than yoga is a nice glass of wine. This Tuesday at The Infinite Monkey Theorem you can get both for what’s sure to be a very relaxing day. After the yoga class, you’ll be treated to chair massages and wine on tap, so this may be the perfect place to wind down in the middle of the week.

Thursday, April 19

Thursday Night Beer & Cookie Pairing with Great Divide!

When: Thursday, April 19, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Great Divide Barrel Bar — 1812 35th St., Denver

Cost: $14

The Lowdown: The Great Divide Barrel Bar is partnering with Good Sugar Baking for a beer and cookie pairing this Thursday. $14 will get you four pairings, and a percentage of all sales go to the nonprofit charity New Era. Get there early while supplies last.

Complimentary wine tasting at Marczyk Fine Foods.

When: Thursday, April 19, 4 – 7 p.m.

Where: Marczyk Fine Foods — 770 E 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Marczyk Fine Foods hosts a complimentary wine tasting this Thursday, featuring wines from Kingsman Estate Winery. As a Colorado winery, Kingsman Estate showcases the “land and people of Colorado,” sourcing most of their grapes locally and reaching out to the west coast when necessary. Stop by and check out the premium wine selection being offered for free. Make your reservations today.

Friday, April 20

Cheba Hut Colfax 4/20 Party

When: Friday, April 20 – 21, 1 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Where: Cheba Hut “Toasted” Subs — 638 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $4.20

The Lowdown: Cheba Hut is celebrating 4/20 in true stoner fashion, featuring a special sandwich for $4.20 with a free frisbee. Also expect live music, contests and beer. It almost wouldn’t be 4/20 without stopping by the stoner establishment that has been around since before the plant was legalized.

Guittard Chocolate Wine Dinner

When: Friday, April 20, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: D Bar Restaurant — 494 E 19th Ave., Denver

Cost: $75

The Lowdown: D Bar — which stands for “Drinks, Dining and Dessert,” is celebrating 150 years of Guittard Chocolate with a chocolate and wine dinner this Friday. Guittard Chocolate, based in California, creates chocolates using traditional French methods since 1868. D Bar is pulling out all the stops on this one — with something chocolatey in every course. Let your senses tingle with teases like cocoa nibs foam, white chocolate and ganache. This dinner is by reservation only so call and make yours today.

Saturday, April 21

Record Store Day Celebration

When: Saturday, April 21, 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: Avanti F&B — 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Avanti is partnering with Dogfish Head, Something Vinyl Club and PorchDrinking.com to bring a record store day celebration. Featuring a live music by DJ Mystery Sisters, a pop-up record shop and all the beer you can drink, you won’t want to miss out on this event.

Denver Gluten Free & Allergen Friendly Expo

When: Saturday, April 21 – 22, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: National Western Complex — 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $5

The Lowdown: Having a gluten intolerance or any allergy can be tough at times, but not at the Denver Gluten Free & Allergen Friendly Expo this Saturday. At this event, you can sample hundreds of free products, attend classes and much more. Get your tickets today.

Bonzo! Can Release Party

When: Saturday, April 21 – 22, 11 – 12 a.m.

Where: Black Shirt Brewing Company — 3719 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Black Shirt Brewing Company is releasing the heavily sought after Bonzo! Pistachio & Lavender Rye Pale Ale this weekend. This brew will be available on tap as well as on-the-go four-packs starting at 11 a.m. Later in the night, a dance party follows the release with DJ Details spinning from 8 to 11 p.m.

Denver Rye Fest 2018

When: Saturday, April 21, 1 – 5 p.m.

Where: The Brew on Broadway — 3445 S Broadway, Englewood

Cost: $42.63

The Lowdown: The Denver Rye Fest is returning to the Mile High City this Saturday. Featuring rye-inspired lagers and ales from 15 different breweries, an open patio and eats from SOS Catering, this is sure to be a beer lovers paradise. Get your tickets today.

Sunday, April 22

Rare Fish Rare Beer

When: Sunday, April 22, 2 – 9 p.m.

Where: Finn’s Manor — 2927 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Finn’s Manor partners with Baere Brewing and Rocky Mountain Flyathon to bring a fish and beer event to raise funds for Running Rivers, a charity dedicated to the maintenance and preservation of public lands and waters. There will be over ten different types of rare beer at this event, including a table sour, the final bottles of Volume #1: Trucha Grande by Three Barrel Brewing Co. aged in Laws Whiskey House barrels and a Telluride Brewing Co. FISH beer. Also, help the cause while winning some cool awards in a silent auction featuring guided fishing trips, photographs, sporting event tickets, rare beer and more.

Ratio Tour + Ink Lounge Coaster Screenprinting

When: Sunday, April 22, 2 – 4 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks — 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $25

The Lowdown: Is your table plagued with rings left from glasses? Then head to Ratio Beerworks where Ink Lounge helps you design four of your very own wooden coasters. $25 will get you all the materials you need, free tasters and of course, your customized coasters. Get your tickets today.

