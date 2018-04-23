The end of April is nigh, but don’t be shy because Denver still has some great events lined up. Start your week off by learning at Intro to UX Design and end it by banging your head at a Heavy Metal Flea. Whatever you end up doing, make sure to take a peak at this roundup of events in Denver.

Monday, April 23

Intro to UX Design

When: April 23, 6–8 p.m.

Where: Industry RiNo Station, 3858 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Increase your understanding of user experience design at an Intro to UX Design workshop. General Assembly hosts the workshop where you can gain a better knowledge of how design shapes your online experiences and why businesses are looking more and more for those who know about UX. No prior experience is necessary — but a laptop is required — and space is limited, so register soon.

Tuesday, April 24

The Man From 9 Dimensions

When: April 24, 7–8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Dive deep into different dimensions and expand your horizons at The Man From 9 Dimensions. The planetarium show features data and theory from the Japanese horror movie guru, Takashi Shimizu. Shimizu presents the world in the way that many physicists perceive it to be. Following the show, you can meet the curator of space science, Ka Chun Yu to ask questions and learn more about space-centric theories.

Amazonian/Tibetan Transformational Breathwork

When: April 24, 6–10 p.m.

Where: Human Universal Education Center, 455 S Hudson St. Ste 101, Denver

Cost: $35 – $50 register here

The Lowdown: Let go of your tensions and reflect inward at Amazonian-Tibetan Transformational Breathwork. The practice has been used in shamanic traditions in both cultures to give a new perspective. You will synchronize your breath with drums and different rhythms to connect to a higher pulse. At the end of the breathwork, you can participate in a cacao ceremony to further your energy flow.

AmCon Denver

When: April 24, 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – April 25, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Immerse yourself in seminars and networking surrounding innovative design and production manufacturing at AmCon Denver — a Design and Contract Manufacturing Expo. You can gain access to 3D printing, fabricating, prototyping and more. You can also hear from suppliers and experts in the newest technologies.

Vinyl Records Night

When: April 24, 7–10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Bring in your best records to share some sweet sounds at Vinyl Record Night. Ratio Beerworks hosts a night where you can spin your own favorite records in the taproom. You can also participate in a record swap with other vinyl lovers or check out what Something Vinyl Club has to offer at a mobile record store.

Parks and Recreation Trivia Night

When: April 24, 7:30–10 p.m.

Where: Chain Reaction Brewing Company, 902 S Lipan St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Test your knowledge of the hit series that brought us Ron Swanson, Leslie Knope and the bureaucratic comedy of Pawnee at a Parks and Recreation Trivia Night. Chain Reaction Brewing Company and Brain Reaction Trivia team up to present the trivia. You can put together a team and compete to win while sipping on a great beer.

Wednesday, April 25

Film For All Seasons

When: April 25, 2–9 p.m.

Where: Landmark’s Chez Artiste Theatre, 2800 S Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $8.50 tickets available here

The Lowdown: See a viewing of The Phantom Carriage at Film For All Seasons. The film features a story of doom and death. Victor Sjöström, the father of Swedish cinema, showcases the story based on the novel by Selma Lagerlöf, following a man who is presented with his mistakes in life and given a chance to change.

The Archeology of Beer

When: April 25, 7–8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $18 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn about the history of beer making in ancient times at The Archeology of Beer. Travis Rupp, the research development manager at Avery Brewing Company and instructor of Classics at the University of Colorado, Boulder will lead you through the journey that beer production has taken through time from Egypt to Greece and more. Rupp will also present his creations of Ales of Antiquity. Tickets are selling fast, so snag yours soon.

DocuWest: All The Rage

When: April 25, 7:30–10:30 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $8 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Alamo Drafthouse Denver presents DocuWest: All The Rage. All The Rage features the journey of Michael Galinsky and his story of pain and emotion with Dr. John Sarno’s book “Healing Back Pain.” The film will pull you into the issues that Galinsky faced and how his life was turned around by his experiences.

Mario Kart Tournament

When: April 25, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: 715 Club, 715 E 25th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Show off your racing skills at a Mario Kart Tournament. 715 Club hosts the tournament to see who can withstand banana peels, blue shells and more during the race on Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8. You have a chance to win a cash prize and sip on $2 PBRs.

Nerd Nite

When: April 25, 6:30–9:30 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $6 get tickets here

The Lowdown: If you love TED talks you will love Nerd Nite. This version, titled “Highways and Self-Driving Cars” will have Carla Denton giving you insight on the American highway system and Lauren Isaac explaining who is really in control with driverless cars. There’s also a section with Trevor Ragan, who offers solutions to facing fears in situations that aren’t actually dangerous but terrify you nonetheless. Fill up on your arsenal of facts to show off on your next road trip or trivia night.

Thursday, April 26

ABIDE

When: April 26, 5 – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mizel Museum, 400 S Kearney St., Denver

Cost: $8 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Remember and honor those who have passed in the Holocaust on Yom HaShoah by attending ABIDE. The exhibition opening features portraits of survivors by Wayne Armstrong. Armstrong’s portraits give life to survivors stories and push for an understanding of courage. Armstrong and survivors of the Holocaust will also give remarks during the opening reception.

Intro to Rubber Block Printing

When: April 26, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: The Craftsman & Apprentice, 1325 E 22nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Carve up your own design at an Intro to Rubber Block Printing class. You will learn how to carve your own printing design into a sustainable rubber block in the two-and-a-half hour class. After your design has been perfected, you can print it on a reusable canvas tote to show off. You will take home your block, an ink pad and of course your tote to continue your printing journey on your own.

Spring Keynote

When: April 26, 6:30–8 p.m.

Where: Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Listen to Michelle Grabner — an artist, curator, educator, critic, gallery owner and administrator — speak as the Spring Keynote at the Clyfford Still Museum. Grabner is the co-creator of the 2014 Whitney Biennial and chair of the prestigious painting and drawing department at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. She will let you in on her work and journey in the art world with guidance from Clyfford Still Museum’s director Dean Sobel.

4th Annual Film Screening

When: April 26, 6–8 p.m.

Where: Global Seed Savers, 1031 33rd St. Ste 174, Denver

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Found out the problems and issues surrounding genetically modified organisms (GMO) at the 4th Annual Film Screening. You can see a screening of Modified, a documentary film showing the reasoning and questions behind why GMOs are not labeled directly in food items in the United States and Canada, as well as the push for these labels. The film also presents the importance of homegrown food and debunking GMO myths.

Hello? Denver? Are You Still There?

When: April 26, 8–9:30 p.m.

Where: Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Watch the live podcast of “Hello? Denver? Are You Still There?” Bree Coco Davies is joined by Kalyn Heffernan in discussing issues that Denver experiences. Heffernan, a Denver native, advocates for marginalized communities and will be a mayoral candidate for Denver this upcoming election. The discussion includes problems in healthcare, politics and more thorny issues.

Ending Homelessness

When: April 26, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Where: Graduate School of Social Work, University of Denver, 2148 S High St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Learn how to help Denver’s homeless population at Ending Homelessness. The workshop features Ben Henwood the Assistant Professor at USC Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work, who is an expert on housing programs and helping those in need. You can learn how to get involved in programs to improve the homelessness in Denver and discuss what the issues are.

Friday, April 27

Grand Opening Group Exhibition

When: April 27, 7–10 p.m.

Where: Mirus Gallery Denver, 1144 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Mirus Gallery Denver celebrates its Grand Opening Group Exhibition. The exhibition features the work of more than 30 artists including Adam Friedman, Augustine Kofie, Bohdan Burenko, David Choong Lee, Felipe Pantone, Florian, Jan Kalab, Okuda, Tobias Kroeger, Yoh Nageo and Zepha. Mirus Gallery has resided in San Francisco for the past five years and is ready to make its debut in Denver with a vision of extraordinary art and artists.

Mari Crespin

When: April 27, 7 p.m.–12 a.m. April 28, 1–5 p.m. April 29, 1–5 p.m.

Where: Georgia Art Space, 952 Mariposa St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to public

The Lowdown: Georgia Art Space welcomes Mari Crespin. Crespin’s installation, This thing which I cannot hold, features an immersive exhibition with films from Erin Espelie to follow. Crespin is a performance and installation artist that uses experimental videos to evoke thought and emotion. Espelie is a writer, filmmaker and editor that investigates scientific research about the Anthropocene and more.

Drive-In Movies

When: April 27 – May 3, 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Where: 88 Drive In Theatre, 8780 Rosemary St., Commerce City

Cost: $8 at the entrance

The Lowdown: Drive up and snuggle in for Drive-In Movies. You can see Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Super Troopers 2 while you sit under the stars. 88 Drive In Theatre is open again to give you a throwback experience. Tickets are first-come-first-serve so make sure you drive in early to claim your spot.

REBEL Spring Challenge Class

When: April 27, 12–1 p.m.

Where: The REBEL Workout, 324 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Amp up your fitness at a REBEL Spring Challenge Class. The class is part of the FitLo Spring Challenge and pushes you to your fitness limit. The class features high-intensity interval training (HIIT) to hit all of the muscles in your body. Be ready to lift, pull and raise your heart rate.

Fashion Revolution

When: April 27, 5–7 p.m. April 29, 4–6 p.m.

Where: Studio Colfax, 2418 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Studio Colfax has two events lined up for Fashion Revolution week. You can help raise awareness for safer and fairer fashion by attending a local designer trunk show featuring Minus the Dart, JMFT Industries and Baily Rose on Friday. You can also participate in a global fashion exchange clothing swap to help in sustainability by recycling fashion.

Remembering A Knight to Remember

When: April 27 – May 19, 8–9:30 p.m.

Where: Buntport Theater, 717 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: If you have seen A Knight to Remember you surely need to see Remembering A Knight to Remember. The comedy features a knight in real armor, a fake horse and seven overhead projectors changing scenes for the play. Brian Colonna plays the knight and looks back at his former dreams of becoming a knight. Erin Rollman plays everyone else in the play as DJ Hannah Duggan controls the sounds and lights.

Fowl

When: April 27 – 28, 6 p.m.–1 a.m.

Where: Next Gallery, 6851 W Colfax Ave. Unit B, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Next Gallery presents Fowl, an exhibition created by Eli West. The exhibition features mixed media fiber creations of bird imagery using a needle and wet felt and other techniques. The works include a new approach to a variety of birds — from those you know to some created by West himself.

Saturday, April 28

Independent Booksellers Day

When: April 28, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Where: The Bookies Bookstore, 4315 E Mississippi Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Meet 10 different local authors throughout the day during Independent Booksellers day. You can meet Cynthia Swanson, author of “The Bookseller,” F. T. Bradley, Stel Pavlou and more. You can also see what novels The Bookies Bookstore has to offer from its collections.

Rocky Horror

When: April 28, 11:45 p.m.–2:45 a.m.

Where: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre, 590 Downing St., Denver

Cost: $9.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Dance and sing along to the Rocky Horror Picture Show. Colorado’s Elusive Ingredient performs the classic show and pulls from the audience to involve you in the fun. Colorado’s Elusive Ingredient is an award-winning shadow cast that often performs The Rocky Horror Picture Show. You can grab a $5 participation bag and immerse yourself in the action.

Alice In Wonderland

When: April 28, 7:30 p.m. April 29, 2 p.m.

Where: Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E Iliff Ave., Denver

Cost: $28.50 – $48.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Enter into the magical mysteries of Alice In Wonderland. You can follow Alice as she spins down the rabbit hole into Wonderland and experiences a circus-themed adventure. The play features all of the famous Wonderland characters as well as acrobats, contortionists and more from MOTH Circus. A portion of the proceeds will go towards Adam’s Camp Colorado.

Sunday, April 29

Sun Sheerutations

When: April 29, 9 a.m.–11 a.m.

Where: The Walnut Room, 3131 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Embrace the shape of you at Sun Sheerutations. Kady from Big Booty Yoga leads the class where you can bend and stretch to the sweet voice of Ed Sheeran. After class, you can refresh yourself with a beer or a mimosa. Grab your mat and your spot quick, these classes sell out fast. All levels are welcome.

iMarble

When: April 29, 2 and 4 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn how to water marble on a large scale at iMarble, presented by Boulet Design Studios, LLC. You can dip a piece of Japanese marbling paper into a design created by instructors while learning about the art of marbling. There’s also a chance to create a design of your own and dip wood, silk scarves, bandanas and other items into it. Spectra Art Space provides the paints and paper needed and no need to have any experience to attend the workshop. You can delight in light refreshments after you have created a masterpiece.

Human Flow

When: April 29, noon–3:30 p.m.

Where: Anderson Academic Commons – University of Denver, 2150 E Evans Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: See a screening of Human Flow, created by acclaimed and controversial Chinese artist Ai Weiwei. The film follows displaced peoples from refugee crises and how these stories are common all over the world. After the film, you can participate in a live stream question and answer session with Ai Weiwei himself to discuss the impacts of the film.

The Battle of the Somme

When: April 29, 10–11:30 a.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $13 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn about war at a screening of The Battle of the Somme. Giving viewers a behind-the-scenes perspective of one of the battles of the First World War, this documentary film from 1916 is part of the Denver Silent Film Festival. The Battle of Somme, or the Somme Offensive, was an attack on the German forces by the French and British armies. The images in the film were taken during the battle.

Impact – Sack Lunches for the Homeless

When: April 29, 12:30–2:30 p.m.

Where: Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton St., Denver

Cost: $10 register here

The Lowdown: Help feed Denver’s hungry at Impact – Sack Lunches for the Homeless. You can join other volunteers in making sack lunches that will be handed out in downtown Denver. It doesn’t take much to help those in need and if you cannot make it, you can still donate and make a difference.

Heavy Metal Flea

When: April 29, 12–5 p.m.

Where: Black Sky Brewery, 490 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Rock it out at a Heavy Metal Flea. Black Sky Brewery brings back its popular flea for the warmer weather. You can peruse local heavy metal themed vendors as you listen to music, grab a slice of pizza and chug a cold brew. You can check out more than 10 vendors including Devious Means, Alleycat Kitsch and Brainsicle.

Mark Your Calendars

Won’t You meet Your Neighbors?

When: May 1, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

ArtWar! May the 4th Be With You Starwars Party

When: May 4, 7 – 11:59 p.m.

Where: The Curtis Hotel, 1405 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: $15 tickets available here

Free Comic Book Day

When: May 5, 10 – 6 p.m.

Where: Mile High Comics, 4600 Jason St., Denver

Cost: Free

Cinco de Mayo

When: May 5, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to public