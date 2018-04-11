Thrifty shoppers rejoice.

Buffalo Exchange is bringing its annual Earth Day $1 Day Sale back to the Mile High City on Sunday, April 22. The sale will include a special selection of clothing and accessories for a dollar each. All proceeds will go to The 5 Gyres Institute to support its mission to empower action against plastic pollution. According to 5 Gyres, there are currently 500 times more plastic particles in our oceans than stars in our galaxy, making this issue a global health crisis.

The Earth Day sale is part of Buffalo Exchange’s commitment to environmentally conscious practices and charitable giving. It’s also a win for fashion lovers addicted to the thrill of finding affordable hidden gems and environmentally conscious shoppers committed to slow fashion principles.

The first Buffalo Exchange opened in 1974 in Tucson, Arizona. In the four decades since, the family-owned company has expanded to include 49 stores in 20 states. There are currently two locations in Denver, one at 51 Broadway and the other at 226 East 13th Avenue.

Shoppers are encouraged to BYOB — Bring Your Own Bag — to the cash-only sale.