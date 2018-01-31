For the first time since 1866, a Super Blue Blood Moon will be visible the morning of Wednesday, January 31, 2018. Denver residents will be able to see the Super Blue Moon the night before, on Tuesday, January 29, but the eclipse will begin Wednesday morning at 3:51 a.m. local time. The darkest part of the Earth’s shadow will touch the edge of the moon at 4:48 a.m and the peak of the eclipse will be at 6:29 a.m. The eclipse will finish at 7:07 a.m. and the moon will set seven minutes later, just in time for everyone to start heading to work.

What makes this full moon extraordinary is three things are happening to the moon Wednesday morning. It is the third in a series of supermoons, which basically means the moon will be closer to the Earth, causing it to appear bigger and brighter than it usually is. Hence, “super.” “Blue” comes from the term used to describe the fact that it will be the second full moon this month. The third thing happening to complete the lunar trifecta is a lunar eclipse. Once the moon is in the Earth’s shadow, it will appear as a reddish color, giving the finishing touch to the Super Blue Blood Moon.

The best views of the moon are anywhere with a clear view of the west and a telescope isn’t needed. Bluff Lake Nature Center will be open for visitors to experience the Super Blue Blood Moon from a clear view or that isn’t from their backyard. Bluff Lake will open at 5 a.m. and will have an official program beginning at 6:30 a.m., which will feature Dr. Ka Chun Yu, Curator of Space Science at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.

If you aren’t in the mood to get out of bed at 3:51 a.m., or if you don’t have a clear view of the west, NASA will have a live feed of the moon on NASA TV and on NASA’s website.