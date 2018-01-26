January 22 marked the first day of The International Snow Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge. For five days, sculptors from around the world worked to create the best snow sculpture for the public to enjoy now through January 29.

Breckenridge tourists and locals can come together to see sculptures created by people ranging from Breckenridge all the way to Italy, Argentina, and Switzerland. There are 16 sculptures total. Once viewers have seen all the pieces, they can text in their vote for best snow sculpture.

“All 16 sculptures are officially done, no tools, no touching at 9 o’clock on Friday morning. Starting from there, that’s when the judging starts,” said Molly Herwehe, Events Coordinator at Breckenridge Tourism Office. “As the day goes on, people get to walk around and they can start doing text-to-votes.”

There are signs up all over with the number to text, and people can text the name of the country that they want to vote for. Each phone number can only vote one time.

If you’re looking for a night out on the town with your significant other, family or friends, the sculptures will be colorfully lit up on Saturday night at 7 p.m. to create a magical, snow globe type of atmosphere.

Herwehe said you can really see the “dynamic and personality of the sculptures at night.”

On January 27 at 2 p.m., kids can learn to snow sculpt at the Main Street Station Junior Show. Breckenridge based artist and sculptor Mauricio Meneses will show children ages nine and up the basics of snow sculpting at this free event.

However, the main event is a day before with the Snow Sculpture Championships awards on January 26 followed by an acrobatic Cirque Show.

Herwehe encourages people to go visit the “Thaw Lounge” to warm up. It’s a place to not only defrost from the chilly winter weather but to also learn more about this year and previous years’ sculpting competitions as well as snow sculpting in general. It’s located in the Riverwalk Center at 150 West Adams Avenue alongside all of the sculptures.

If you’re in Breckenridge for the weekend, you don’t want to miss this unique tradition.

All photos courtesy of GoBreck.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.