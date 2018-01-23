Go here for updates on concert announcements and more sent to your inbox.

This morning, The Talking Heads’ David Byrne announced a second Red Rocks show — he’ll now play the venue on Monday, August 27 and Tuesday, August 28. Although the Tuesday show is already sold out, tickets to the Monday show go on sale January 26 at 10 a.m. here. The Talking Head’s frontman will conclude his tour right here in Denver, showcasing his latest album, American Utopia.

As a worldwide tour lies ahead for the American musician, Shakey Graves (birth name Alejandro Rose-Garcia) is set to grace Red Rocks Amphitheatre on August 30, announced in conjunction with a new album release date. With openers José González & The Brite Lites and Twin Peaks, the night will envelop each attendee in multi-cultured funk, indie and rock sounds. The recently announced date will be Shakey Graves’ first time back to the Mile High City following his headliner performance at the Westword Music Showcase last year. José González previous headlined a summer performance at the Denver Botanic Gardens last year, and Twin Peaks will be returning after last year’s performance at Project Pabst and a date at the Bluebird Theater. With the release of his 2017 album, Shakey Graves and the Horse He Rode In On, Rose-Garcia has spliced together two of his previous EP’s, Donor Blues and Nobody’s Fool. Tickets to the Shakey Graves show will be available this Friday, January 26 at 10 a.m. here.