This morning, the Fillmore Auditorium announced two well-known artists hitting the Denver area this spring — MGMT and AWOLNATION. The alternative-rock group will bring their “Here Comes The Runts Tour” in support of their newest album with the same title coming out February 2. But they already released three new songs out that you can listen to now — “Passion,” “Miracle Man” and “Seven Sticks of Dynamite.” AWOLNATION will play on March 9 at the Fillmore Auditorium. Find tickets here.

MGMT is one of those bands that has been around for years and continues to release good music. Their electronic-vibes make for the perfect jam or chill music, and their newest 2018 single “Hand It Over” stays right on that track. Although their most popular album Oracular Spectacular dates back to 2007, the band has recently been releasing more music. The single “Little Dark Age” was released in 2017 in preparation for their newest album (titled the same) set to release February 9. Showcasing their newest album, MGMT will perform at the Fillmore Auditorium Monday, May 7 — find tickets here.