Alright, Denver — if you haven’t dived into the damn-good Mile High music scene yet, here’s your excuse. For the month of January, Soda Jerk Presents (SJP) will be celebrating the Soda Jerk Local Spotlight by selling buy-one-get-one-free tickets for local acts. In Denver, this includes the Marquis Theatre and Summit Music Hall, as well as Black Sheep in Colorado Springs, but the sale does not include their Fort Collins venues. To grab a free ticket, it’s as simple as this: buy a ticket to a Colorado artist’s show through Soda Jerk Presents, enjoy the show, find your next local January SPJ concert and show your ticket stub for free admission. Applicable Denver shows include Redlands with The Hollow, CITRA and Water Aerobics, ICE C.R.E.A.M. with 420 Fashion Models, Nyame, Type, Old Soul Era and Crimsen and many more. Check out Soda Jerk Present’s full calendar of shows here.

Soda Jerk Presents is said to be Colorado’s largest independent live music promoter who announced a big transition with Live Nation just yesterday. Live Nation will now be the exclusive promoter at both of SJP’s Denver venues, The Marquis and Summit. Get caught up on the story here.