Go here for updates on concert announcements and more sent to your inbox.

This morning, several Denver venues announced new shows coming to the area this spring. The list includes David Byrne, Dr. Dog, Dave Matthews, Jack White and Rainbow Kitten Surprise at venues such as the Ogden Theatre, Red Rocks and more.

Beginning with Rainbow Kitten Surprise out of Boone, North Carolina, the ensemble aims to arrive at the Ogden Theatre April 28. Find tickets here and set yourself in the mood with their just-released single, “Fever Pitch.” Dr. Dog will take over the same venue two months down the road this June 13 and 14. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 19 here. The group’s latest album is set to drop April 27, and a sneak-peak of its early release single, “Listening In,” can be found on Spotify.

Entering the month of August, clear your work schedules and get ready to let loose, as many of these artists are coming to Colorado this late summer. Promoting his new album, Boarding House Reach, Jack White is set to storm the First Bank Center on August 8 – and hopefully, there won’t be a literal storm again this year. Snag your tickets here while they’re still available!

Oh, and Dave Matthews Band, how we’ve missed you. The band has returned with a new album and corresponding tour. With back-to-back Colorado concerts at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, fans can head over to AXS tickets to snag a seat at the shows. The group is set to perform August 24 and 25.

Lastly, a few short days later on August 28, check out David Byrne perform his latest album, American Utopia, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets can be found here. The Talking Head’s frontman will conclude his tour right here in Denver, sure to an enchanting and eclectic show.