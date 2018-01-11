Top Chef mania continues as the newest season — filmed across Colorado — continues to air on Bravo. If you missed the tapings across the state, you now have a chance to try Top Chef judge Gail Simmon’s food at Frasca Food & Wine in Boulder on January 25.

Simmons will serve a five-course tasting menu from 5 until 10 p.m. at the famed Italian restaurant. She worked with Frasca chef-owner Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson and chef de cuisine Kodi Simkins to adapt recipes from her newest cookbook “Bringing It Home” to the atmosphere inside Colorado and Frasca.

“And, yes, there will be pasta,” Simmons added on her Facebook page.

Tickets include the five courses, wine pairings and a copy of the book for $160 per person. To learn more or purchase tickets online, click here.

If you or your wallet can’t make it to the dinner, you can catch Simmons at Le Creuset in Cherry Creek on January 27 at 1 p.m. for a cooking demo and book signing.

Frasca Food & Wine is located at 1738 Pearl Street, Boulder. Le Creuset Cherry Creek is located at 158 Fillmore St., Suite 110, Denver.