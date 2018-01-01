It’s finally the New Year and we have a lot of exciting events to welcome it. Grab a friend and get ready to ring in 2018 right — the breweries are really bringing it with the events this week.

Monday, January 1

New Year’s Day All Day Brunch

When: Monday, January 1, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Citizen Rail — 1899 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Start your 2018 off right with all day brunch at Citizen Rail. Cure that hangover the right way with a brunch it really deserves.

3rd Annual New Year’s Day Tamale, TVs and Brewskis

When: Monday, January 1, 12 – 8 p.m.

Where: Factotum Brewhouse — 3845 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Factotum Brewhouse is at it again, for the third year in a row their team wants to celebrate the New Year with you. PJs are welcome, and there will be football on the big screens, traditional tamales, champagne beer and they will even be handing out $1 beer cards.

New Year’s Day ONEsie Brunch

When: Monday, January 1, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Mile High Hamburger Mary’s — 1336 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Kick off your heels and leave your suits at home and be sure to keep your pajamas on and grab some brunch. There will be two brunch shows, one at 11 a.m. and another at 2 p.m.

3rd Annual Epic Holiday Hangover Party

When: Monday, January 1, 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: Epic Brewing Company — 3001 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Epic Brewing Company is celebrating your hangover by giving you 10% off your tab if you’re in pajamas and 20% if you’re still in your outfit from last night. So don’t bother changing and stumble your way into brunch.

Tuesday, January 2

Tap and Taco Tuesday

When: Tuesday, January 2, 3 – 10 p.m.



Where: Bruz Beers — 1675 W. 67th Ave., Denver



Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: It’s Taco Tuesday and at Bruz Beers the taps are included. Tap will be 1/2 priced all day and tacos will be $2. You can enjoy a full meal for only $5 — that’s one hell of a Taco Tuesday.

Wednesday, January 3

BSB Beer Cheese Pairing

When: Wednesday, January 3, 6 – 9 p.m.



Where: Blackshirt Brewing Company — 3719 Walnut St., Denver



Cost: $15

The Lowdown: If you don’t feel like you’ve started your New Year off right yet, then you are in luck. Blackshirt Brewing Company is hosting a beer and cheese pairing, and you do not want to miss out on this. A plate will be $15 and includes various beer, cheese and meats. It will also be a great opportunity to learn about beer and cheese making.

January Hoppy Yogis

When: Wednesday, January 3, 6 – 7 p.m.



Where: Great Divide Barrel Bar — 1812 35th St., Denver



Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Great Divide Barrel Bar and CorePower Yoga are merging to bring you two of your favorite things – beer and yoga. You can come just for the yoga, just for the beer or for both, but either way, head over for a night of fun.

Stein Wednesdays

When: Wednesday, January 3, 3 – 11 p.m.



Where: The Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project — 925 W. 8th St., Denver



Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Buy a literstein at The Intrepid Sojourner on Wednesdays for $12 and get a free fill. Bring it back every Wednesday for pint-priced 32-ounce pours of all brews under 8 percent.

Thursday, January 4

Sushi and Joint Rolling Class

When: Thursday, January 4, 7 – 9 p.m.



Where: My 420 Tours — 3881 Steele E. St., Denver



Cost: $69 – tickets here

The Lowdown: Ever wondered how to roll sushi and a joint? Come to the rolling class where you will learn to roll both. Equipment, food and sake will all be included in the price.

Friday, January 5

All You Can Eat Oysters

When: Friday, January 5, 9 – 11 p.m.



Where: Jax Fish House – 1539 17th St., Denver

Cost: $35



The Lowdown: Come enjoy all you can eat oysters every first Friday for just $35. There will be complimentary first tasters of beer.

Friday Afternoon Club

When: Friday, January 5, 3 – 7 p.m.



Where: Declaration Brewing — 2030 S Cherokee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Come out every Friday for $16 select rotating pitchers, food trucks and an all-around fun time.

Friday Funday Brunch

When: Friday, January 5, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Where: The Preservery — 3040 Blake St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: If you love brunch then you need to come out to this super special brunch at The Preservery. There will be the same menu of burgers and sandwiches as well as omelettes and bottomless brunch drinks.

BYO Frybread Fridays

When: Friday, January 5, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.



Where: Kachina Southwestern Grill — 1890 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Come in every Friday and build your own frybread with a large selection of meats and toppings.

Saturday, January 6

Gone But Not Forgotten

When: Saturday, January 6, 7 – 11 p.m.



Where: Black Shirt Brewing Co. — 3719 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: The Ham Bone Thieves, which is made up of all local musicians, are coming together to honor great musicians who have passed in 2017. Head out, grab a beer and celebrate these wonderful musicians.

Sunday, January 7

Service Industry Survivors Ball

When: Sunday, January 7, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.



Where: Monkey Barrel— 4401 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: If you’re in the service industry, this one’s for you. All industry employees, servers, bartenders and back-of-house staff are invited for live music, contests, complimentary Jameson and more. If you haven’t received an invite, message them on Facebook to get on the list.

