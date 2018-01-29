February is starting and Denver is ready with a ton of events to keep your year moving. Start your week off by sewing and sipping and end it by letting go of the week’s stress at NamasBey. Whatever you choose to do this week, make sure to check out this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, January 29

Sipping and Sewing

When: January 29, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $35-$40

The Lowdown: Learn how to sew a zippered bag at Sipping and Sewing. This intermediate class will go through a tutorial of how to sew in a zipper, lining and more. The class is $35 if you bring your own materials and $40 for materials provided. Spaces are limited, so hurry and email [email protected] to register.

Crafty Mondays

When: January 29, 12-10 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Make the most of your Monday at Crafty Mondays. Grandma’s House hosts a day of crafting and craft beer. You can craft for free when you purchase a full craft beer. Craft supplies will be supplied for you to explore your imagination.

Tuesday, January 30

Mario Kart Tourney

When: January 30, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Monkey Barrel, 4401 Tejon St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Show off your racing skills at a Mario Kart Tourney. You have a chance at winning prizes such as Denver Nuggets tickets, Lootcrates and more. Sip and munch on drink and food specials throughout the night as you play to keep you fueled. You can also snag some great giveaways and if you win, be entered in the Mario Kart Grand Finale.

Vinyl Record Nights

When: January 30, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks wants you to play your records at Vinyl Record Nights. You can bring your records to be played and also listen to others play their vinyl classics. You also have the chance to swap and buy new records that you might want.

A Colorado Winter

When: January 30, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $18 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Denver Museum of Nature and Science presents A Colorado Winter. The event showcases photos created by John Fielder and Jon Kedroski. The scenes will be complemented by music to set the mood as Fielder guides you through the majesty of winters in Colorado and Kedrowski showcases some of the most amazing ski descents in the state.

Wednesday, January 31

Let’s Talk About Gentrification

When: January 31, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Park Hill Branch Library, 4705 Montview Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free and open to public

The Lowdown: Learn more about the impacts that gentrification has on Denver and its communities at Let’s Talk About Gentrification. The event features a discussion about how to take action to improve your communities while retaining diversity and sustainability.

Temple Tattle

When: January 31, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: PlatteForum, 2400 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to public

The Lowdown: Hear some secrets at Temple Tattle. Thomas Evans, Temple artist resident, and local poet Panama Soweto will spill the beans at this interactive storytelling. Evans will showcase his instruments as Soweto gives a spoken word performance.

Thursday, February 1

Mask(ed)

When: February 1, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Art Gym Denver, 1460 Leyden St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate the opening of Mask(ed). The opening reception of the exhibition features works from multiple artists depicting the invisible masks we wear as people and masks of all other kinds. Live performances and music will keep you entertained as your peruse through the art. You can also delight in food and drink to keep your inspired.

“It’s All Coming Apart”

When: February 1, 6-9 p.m.

Where: ATC DEN, 3420 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: ATC DEN welcomes It’s All Coming Apart exhibit. The show features Kaitlyn Tucek’s first solo exhibition, focussing on an exploration of motherhood, womanhood and love. Tucek’s works are comprised of large-scale installation, abstracted paintings and linear heart drawings.

Pixel Palette II and Gazes Opening

When: February 1, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Helikon Gallery and Studios, 3675 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Helikon Gallery and Studios presents a Pixel Palette II and Gazes Opening. The open reception features the new Pixel Palette II and Gazes exhibitions. Pixel Palette II focusses on digital paintings as a newly accepted fine art form. Gazes features art from John Vogl, breaking themes of his previous commercial artwork.

Avalanche Awareness Classroom

When: February 1, 8-9 p.m.

Where: Wilderness Exchange Unlimited, 2401 15th St. #100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Prepare yourself for the worst at an Avalanche Awareness Classroom. The one hour class will introduce you to the inner workings of avalanches and how you can better avoid them. The clinic is taught by expert guides that can answer any question you have to keep you safe while pursuing winter sports.

Winter of Reading Kick-Off Trivia

When: February 1, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Woods Boss Brewing, 2210 California St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Flex your brain muscles at Winter of Reading Kick-Off Trivia. Joe Mills will lead the quizzing of your literary prowess to see if you and your teammates can win some sick prizes. You can also sign up for Winter of Reading and sip on a Winter of Reading special brew. If you show your library card you can get $1 off of a beer.

Friday, February 2

First Friday Artwalk

When: February 2, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Districts

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Enjoy a Denver tradition with another month of First Friday Artwalks. Many art districts in Denver especially the Art District on Sante Fe) will host free gallery events — some of which are posted below. Drinks and snacks are typically provided at many galleries and the artists themselves are usually present. So grab your coat and get ready for an art-filled night.

Winter Opening Celebration

When: February 2, 6:30-11 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $20-$55 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Museum of Contemporary Arts Denver hosts a Winter Opening Celebration. The celebration features an honoring of Cleon Peterson, Diego Rodriguez-Warner and Arthur Jafa. You can meet the artists and take a look at their works while sipping on a free beer from Ratio Beerworks.

Retrospective

When: February 2, 6-10 p.m.

Where: RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: RedLine presents Retrospective. The opening reception celebrates the 10th anniversary of the program series for 10X. The exhibition will showcase 10 years of RedLine’s artist-in-residence program. The entire building is curated to honor the works and contributions of the resident artists and alumni of RedLine.

Symbols of Resistance

When: February 2, 5-8 p.m.

Where: West High School, 951 Elati St., Denver

Cost: $15 at the door

The Lowdown: Watch a screening of Symbols of Resistance to inspire your inner activist. The documentary follows the history of the [email protected] movement that occurred in Colorado and New Mexico. You can experience the struggles for land, community push against police brutality and the student movement.

Goats in RiNo

When: February 2-3, 6 p.m.

Where: LFX Filmworks, 1701 31st St., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Experience the hilarity of Groundhog Day at a movie night with Goats in RiNo. That is right you can watch a movie with GOATS. Bring your own chair and grab some popcorn and a drink to enjoy the movie and some furry friends.

Pharaoh One Art Show

When: February 2, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: The Molecule Effect, 1201 Santa Fe Dr. Ste A, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: See some new works from artist Pher01 at a Pharaoh One Art Show. The show will present colorful new murals to excite you. The show will take place during the First Friday Art Walk on Santa Fe.

Arc Mystique

When: February 2, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Lowbrow Denver, 38 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Lowbrow Denver presents Arc Mystique, a mystical exhibition created by Katy Zimmerman. The exhibition showcases arcs inspired by science, nature and the vastness of the universe. Imbibe on drinks while you explore the magical works.

Saturday, February 3

Victorian Steampunk Ice Skating

When: February 3, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Southwest Ice Rink, 1211 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get on your best steampunk wear and head over to Victorian Steampunk Ice Skating. You can bring your own skates or rent a pair for $8 at the rink. Get the last skate in before the ice gets too thin to slide across.

Mile High Soul Club

When: February 3, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Syntax Physic Opera, 554 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 at the door

The Lowdown: Shake and move it at Mile High Soul Club. DJ Phil I Am is spinning hot soulful beats all night long to keep your body moving. Tyler Jacobson, Steve Cervantes and Jason Heller will also keep you entertained and help you get funky.

99 Cent Vinyl Records

When: February 3, 2-5 p.m.

Where: Lincoln St. Station, 776 Lincoln St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: View thousands of records to purchase at 99 Cent Vinyl Records Sale. You can grab a ton of records for only 99 Cents and those that aren’t 99 Cents will be on a two-for-one sale. If you are a vinyl record junky you need to check out this sale.

The Wanderer’s Garden

When: February 3, 6-10 p.m.

Where: K Contemporary, 1412 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: K Contemporary welcomes The Wanderer’s Garden. The exhibition features paintings by local artist Kevin Sloan. The paintings explore the relationship between nature and the calculated contrivances of man.

Perspectives

When: February 3, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Abend Gallery, 1412 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get into perspective at Perspectives. Abend Gallery presents an exhibition featuring five landscape and cityscape artists including, Bruce A. Gomez, Sandra Pratt, Cylde Steadman, Deb Komitor and David Shingler. The artists will showcase their perspectives of environments we live in.

Sunday, February 4

Super Bowl 5k

When: February 4, 10 a.m. -12 p.m.

Where: Washington Park, 1000 S Downing St., Denver

Cost: $35 register here

The Lowdown: Get ready for all of those Super Bowl snacks by running in a Super Bowl 5k. Wear your best football fan gear for a chance to win in a craziest fan costume contest and rep your favorite teams. Racers will receive compression socks, a photo with the Super Bowl 5k Quarterback and a finishers medal. After the race, you can also play some fun Super Bowl Games.

NamasBey

When: February 4, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: The Walnut Room, 3131 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $15 at the door

The Lowdown: Slide into your yoga flow at NamasBey. This yoga class lead by Kady from Big Booty Yoga will keep your body flexible all while listening to Queen Bey herself. Bring a mat a ready body to get bendy. After class, you can satiate your thirst with a free beer or mimosa. All levels are welcome. Spots fill up fast, so make sure and register here.

Mark Your Calendar

Fit and Fold

When: February 7, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $5-$15 tickets available here

Monster Jam

When: February 9, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver

Cost: $15-$50 tickets available here

Under Pressure Escape Room Opening

When: February 9-10, 11:30 a.m.

Where: Solutions Lounge & Restaurant Denver Featuring Escapology, 2220 California St., Denver

Cost: $34 at the door