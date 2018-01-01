The new year is here and Denver is ready to embrace it. Start your week off by feeding your hangovers at a New Year’s Day Brunch and end it by partying at a Winter Sunday Funday. However you spend your week, make sure to check out this roundup of events in Denver.

Monday, January 1

First Day Hikes

When: January 1, times vary

Where: Various locations, go here to see hike options

Cost: The hikes are free with a valid parks pass or $3 to $9 with a daily park pass depending on the park

The Lowdown: Join 26 state parks in a first day hike. Park rangers will guide you on interactive hikes all over the state. You can choose from a wide variety of hikes from leisure park strolls to hikes to hidden waterfalls. Go here to see all the hikes that are offered.

Tuesday, January 2

The King and I

When: January 2-14, 7:30-10 p.m.

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $30-$125 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Experience the majesty of the award-winning musical, The King and I. The Denver Center for the Performing Arts presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The King and I for the month of January. The musical follows the journey of Anna Leonowns, a British school teacher that travels to Bangkok in the 1860s and falls in love with a King and his children.

Flow in the Dark

When: January 2, 6-7 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $15 register here

The Lowdown: Let go of all of your holiday stresses at Flow in the Dark. Rishi Yoga leads the one hour class, giving hands-on help and a great vinyasa flow. Beats will get you in your yogi mindset and flow you through the class. Glow sticks and black lights are provided, so all you need is a mat and breaths to let go. The $15 fee gets you a spot in the class and a free beer to satiate your thirst after. All levels are welcome.

Wednesday, January 3

Ratio Comedy

When: January 3, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks bring you a night of Ratio Comedy. The show will feature local comedians Adam Cayton-Holland and Ian Douglas Terry for a stand-up comedy act. Sip on a great brew and watch and laugh for night of free comedy. The show will be at the back of the brewery.

Mario Kart Tournament

When: January 3, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Grandma’s House is hosting a Mario Kart Tournament. Every first Wednesday of the month, you can take a hand at racing in the game. Compete for a free Grandma’s House growler and of course, the title of Mario Kart Tournament winner.

Thursday, January 4

Stock Show Parade

When: January 4, 12-1:30 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to public

The Lowdown: Head over to see the Stock Show Parade that kicks off the annual National Western Stock Show. The parade features a cattle drive, cowboys, floats and more. You can listen to music from marching bands and watch tractors go by, all to celebrate western traditions.

Anustart

When: January 4, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Syntax Physic Opera, 554 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $10 at the door

The Lowdown: Syntax Physic Opera hosts Anustart as part of their ongoing WRITE CLUB Denver series. Watch as a competitors of literary measure battle it out. You can pick the winner of each round with the sound of your applause. Winner will pick a charity to contribute to and the loser will drink stale Korbel.

Friday, January 5

We Still Live Exhibition

When: January 5, 6-8 p.m.

Where: RedLine Contemporary Art Center, 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Head over to the opening of the We Still Live Exhibition. The exhibition is a combination of community-based art and Denver artist, Thomas Evans, work to help promote change in Denver’s youth. The exhibition has helped Denver’s youth explore their cultural heritage, contribute to their neighborhoods and more.

EDGE Reception

When: January 5, 5-10 p.m.

Where: EDGE Gallery, 7001 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: EDGE Gallery is hosting an opening EDGE Reception. The reception will feature an opening show of local artists at a new location. Peruse new artwork and artists that you may not have seen and explore the new gallery.

Tabula Rasa Cabaret

When: January 5, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Buntport Theater, 717 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: $20-$25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Be amazed at circus acts and high flyers at Tabula Rasa Cabaret. More than 14 dance and circus acts will be joined by 12 different musicians during the night. You do not want to miss a night of wonder and cabaret talents.

Cultural First Fridays

When: January 5, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Museo De Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate cultural heritage at Cultural First Fridays. Every first Friday of the month Museo De Las Americas hosts a night appreciation of Latinidad in Denver. You can sip on drinks and enjoy music, all while perusing art at no cost.

Mile High Movie Roast

When: January 5, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W Colfax Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Alamo Drafthouse Denver puts on a Mile High Movie Roast. Aaron and Harrison will take a try at roasting Star Trek The Search For Spock and make you laugh all night long. You get to see the movie and hear some serious burns.

Saturday, January 6

World Rodeo

When: January 6, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: National Western Stock Show, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $17-$60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Watch as Centurylink Team Colorado and CINCH JEANS World Team Rodeos duke it out at a World Rodeo. There will be three different openings of the rodeos that will funnel into the finals on Saturday night.

Keeping Denver Warm Day

When: January 6, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: Urban Peak, 730 21st St., Denver

Cost: $5 suggested donation here

The Lowdown: Help keep those in need warm while participating in Keeping Denver Warm Day. The fourth annual event will gather coats, blankets, socks and other warming goods and winter gear to hand out to Denver’s homeless. There is a suggested $5 donation to help Feeding Denver’s Hungry for the event.

Fauna

When: January 6-27, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Abend Gallery, 1412 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Abend Gallery welcomes Fauna, an exhibition featuring paintings of animals and wildlife. The opening reception will show groups of artists work, looking into the fantastical world of animal life and more.

Goonies Tribute

When: January 6, 9 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $17-$20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ophelia’s host a Goonies Tribute night. Get nostalgic and in the ’80s mood at a Goonies themed night with Fun Factory. You can truffle shuffle all night long and jam to ’80s music.

MCA Penny Admission

When: January 6, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $0.01

The Lowdown: Visit the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver at MCA Penny Admission. That is right, you can get into the museum for just a penny as a Colorado resident. Take on last chance to explore the Saber Acomodar exhibition and peruse other artwork for just a penny in change.

Mile High Soul Club

When: January 6, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Syntax Physic Opera, 554 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 at the door

The Lowdown: Get down and funky at Mile High Soul Club. Syntax Physic Opera continues its soulful party series to get your soul moving and grooving. Selectors Steve Cerevantes, Tyler Jaconson and Jason Heller will keep your body dancing all night long.

Sunday, January 7

Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza

When: January 7, 2-8:30 p.m.

Where: National Western Stock Show, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $30-$65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate Mexican traditions at a Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza. The event will feature bull riding, Mariachis and more. You can watch trick roping and other amazing acts, all performed in cultural appreciation. The acts are choreographed by Charro Jerry Diaz.

Denver Bridal Show

When: January 7, 12-4 p.m.

Where: The Curtis Hotel, 1405 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: $5-$7 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Experience all things bridal and wedding at the Denver Bridal Show. Vendors from all over Colorado will feature their goods and services for you to explore. You can taste wine, peruse photographers and more. If you are getting married anytime soon, you need to stop by and see what you can make of your special day.

Pretty Girls Like Trap Yoga

When: January 7, 9-11 a.m.

Where: The Walnut Room, 3131 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $15 at the door, register here

The Lowdown: Fold into downward dog while jamming out to trap music at Pretty Girls Like Trap Yoga. Kady from Big Booty Yoga will lead the class and keep your body moving and bending. After class, you can grab a free mimosa or beer and jam out.

Winter Sunday Funday

When: January 7, 2-6 p.m.

Where: ViewHouse Eatery, Bar & Rooftop, 2015 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Keep your new year’s party going at Winter Sunday Funday. The party will feature drink specials, ping pong tournaments and more. The first 50 guest will get a free red bull cocktail and you also have the chance of getting a giveaway of a two ski passes and hotel getaway in Breckenridge.

Mark Your Calendar

PBR Bull Riding

When: January 9, 7-9 p.m.

Where: National Western Stock Show, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $22-$105 ticket available here

SNAP!

When: January 12, 10 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Where: Stoney’s Bar and Grill, 1111 Lincoln St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Tim Allen Live!

When: January 13, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Bellco Theatre, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $49-$113 tickets available here