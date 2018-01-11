From the recently established Joseph and Loretta Law Institute of Arts and Technology (LIAT) comes the first annual Denver International Electronic Music Festival. Taking place on the University of Denver campus from February 15 to 18 the event features two massive performances, a competition, master classes and workshops. While the title might evoke images of some big dance party, the festival is more of a showcase for electronic music’s global reach, it’s varied appeal, and sound’s extraordinary ability to transcend cultural differences. The performances entitled War and Peace and Kung Fu Organ will each have two showings.

Opening February 15 with War and Peace at 7:30 p.m., the inaugural event will be followed by a post-performance reception at 9 p.m. Produced and art directed by LIAT co-founder Dr. Dennis Law, the multicultural and multi-sensory performance will include visual splendor, and emotionally evocative soundscapes highlighting recent advances in electronic production. Instruments both eastern and eastern will form an unprecedented backdrop for song and dance. Another edition of the performance will happen the following day at 7:30 p.m.

The following two nights will feature two-time Asian and China International Electone Competition gold medalist Pang Bo. As dean of the Modern Music Institute of the Sheyang Conservatory of Music the virtuoso will be gracing audiences with his extraordinary mastery of the Yamaha Electone, an innovative electronic organ that allows the soloist to create music that sounds like a full orchestra. A competition for local and visiting composers will be judged by a panel of scholars, composers and leaders in electronic music and will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. on February 17 at Hamilton Hall, Newman Center for the Performing Arts. The applications for the competition are now closed.

A full schedule of events is available here with tickets available here. Tickets are $10 for DU students and range from $15-29 for everyone else.

All photography courtesy of the University of Denver Facebook.