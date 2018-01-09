If you’re hoping to be part of the world’s longest shot ski, look no further than Ullr Fest in Breckenridge, Colorado from Wednesday, January 10, 2018 to Saturday, January 13, 2018. Breckenridge has defended its title of World Record Shot Ski for the past six years, which is hosted by Breckenridge Distillery. Last year, 1,234 people helped break the record with the shot ski spanning 1,250 feet down Breckenridge’s Main Street. In October 2017, Park City, Utah took over the record, so Breckenridge needs 1,266 people to break the new record this year and reclaim the title.

“Guinness [World Records] doesn’t recognize alcohol-related records, but that won’t stop Breckenridge Distillery; in 2017 they poured shots for 1,234 people (over 400 more than in 2016) on the record-breaking shot ski,” said Austyn Dineen, Public Relations Director at The Breckenridge Tourism Office. “The uber-long tradition continues in 2018.”

The longest shot ski isn’t the only attraction at Ullr Fest, which started in 1963. Known for the party, Ullr Fest has a parade down Main Street, the Ullr Bonfire, the Ullr Ice Plunge, the crowning of the Ullr King and Queen, a talent show, comedy night with Jimmy Dunn and a Wild and Scenic film festival. “Think of Ullr Fest as a town-wide snow dance in Breckenridge, Colorado. Locals and visitors don the icon of Ullr Fest – Viking helmets – and participate in a series of events including the notorious Main Street parade, the Ullr Ice Plunge, and more,” said Dineen. “It’s this community’s way of showing a little love to Ullr, all in the hopes that he’ll bring more snow to the mountains of Breckenridge.”

The story behind Ullr Fest starts with Ullr himself. According to the Breckenridge Tourism office, Ullr was the God of Winter and a great skier who settled down in Breckenridge and blessed the town with “some of the finest snow in the world.” Because of his gift of snow, Breckenridge repaid him with Ullr Fest. Partygoers dress in Viking gear and party down Main Street, celebrating the God by participating in snow fun and games.

If you want to help break the record, join in on the event on Thursday, January 11 at 4 p.m. in Downtown Breckenridge — it’ll be hard to miss.

Ullr Fest Schedule

Wednesday, January 10

6:30 p.m.: Crowning of the Ullr King and Queen

6:30 p.m.: Breck’s Got Talent

7 p.m.: Rocky Mountain Junior Hockey League All-Star Game

Thursday, January 11

4 p.m.: Ullr Shot Ski

4:30 p.m.: Fat Tire Ullr Bike Race

4:30 p.m.: Ullr Parade

5 – 7 p.m.: Ullr Bonfire

Friday, January 12

2 – 4 p.m.: iFurnish Ullr Ice Plunge

8 p.m.: Comedy Night

Saturday, January 13

11:30 – 1 p.m.: Family Snow Day

1:15 – 3 p.m.: Ice Skating Party

6 p.m.: Wild and Scenic Film Festival (Doors open at 6 p.m., show is a 7 p.m.)

For more information about Ullr Fest, go here.