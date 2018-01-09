Go here for updates on concert announcements and more sent to your inbox.

This morning, Red Rocks Amphitheatre announced another show/dance party this summer with Beats Antique, The Polish Ambassador and The Diplomatic Scandal on July 27. The Polish Ambassador (real name David Sugalski) isn’t a new name around Colorado — he’s been performing along the front range for years to dedicated fans craving his funky dance beats.

Possessing a similar sound, Beats Antique’s newest album Shadowbox is out now. Their newest album proves to be a more definite display of the groups sound and abilities. Beats Antique has performed at several venues around Denver, including both the Fillmore Auditorium and Arise Music Festival last year — but now they’re bringing their unique sounds back to the bigger Morrison venue. You can find tickets for the show here.

AEG Presents Rocky Mountains also announced this morning via Facebook that Above & Beyond will perform at the historic venue on Saturday, May 19. Above & Beyond performed in August of 2017 at Red Rocks with Seven Lions. Although no opener has been announced yet, this show is sure to be another great performance. Find tickets for Above & Beyond here.

Earlier this week, Red Rocks also announced a May 10 show for The Purple Xperience, The Great Prince Tribute and the Tedeschi Trucks Band added a second night at the venue. You can find tickets for The Purple Xperience here and tickets for Tedeschi Trucks Band here. Go here to see the full Red Rocks 2018 schedule.