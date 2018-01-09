Lana Del Rey performed at the Pepsi Center this last Sunday, and her fans came ready to slay. While most kept their fashion simple and casual, some were inspired by Rey herself and felt that they had to honor her with their jean jackets, floral headbands, and dramatic sleeves. The singer is known for her classic style–typically black and white with a bold red lip. Rey’s fans definitely did not disappoint. Though they were all different styles, each one had a little bit of Lana flavor added into the mix. We bet looking out into the crowd, she was lusting for these outfits.

All photography by Meg O’Neill.