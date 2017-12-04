On Tuesday, December 5 you can give back to our community in more than 2,000 ways with Colorado Gives Day. Back for its seventh year, the annual day began when Community First Foundation and Colorado-based FirstBank created the annual statewide movement in 2010. During the day, Coloradan’s donations go a little further with an incentive fund dedicated to that day. This year, Colorado Gives Day has a $1 million Incentive Fund. This means every nonprofit that you donate to on Colorado Gives Day will receive a portion of the fund.

Since it began, Colorado Gives Day has raised more than $145 million — making it the state’s largest one-day online giving event. The event has exploded with more than 2,000 participating organizations across the state, so it can be difficult to choose where to give back. We’ve created a user-friendly list to help you choose where and what you’re giving back to this year. For a full list of all participants and more information on the event visit ColoradoGives.org

The Arts

Nonprofit: The Colorado Ballet

The Lowdown: Ballet has become an increasingly celebrated form of entertainment and art in the city of Denver. By presenting exceptional ballet, classical dance performances and training dancers of young and old, the Colorado Ballet is a staple of artistic celebration in our community. Donations to The Colorado Ballet benefit the presentation and celebration of this timeless art form.

Nonprofit: Colorado Children’s Chorale

The Lowdown: The Colorado Children’s Chorale provides children of all ethnicities and backgrounds an environment to learn and grow within the performing arts. Donations to the Chorale will ensure the continuation of musical training and artistic experiences for children in Denver, and Colorado as a whole.

Nonprofit: 40 West Arts

The Lowdown: The 40 West district has been expanding in recent years with galleries and venues dedicated to bringing art and culture to the West Colfax corridor of Denver. Donations to 40 West Arts benefit the promotion and continuation of growth in one of Denver’s newest sources for art expression.

Nonprofit: Denver Film Society

The Lowdown: The Denver Film Society gives to our community by developing opportunities for Coloradans to discover film through creative, thought-provoking experiences. Donations to the society will support this staple of the Denver community and ensure a bright future for the expression and appreciation of film.

The Outdoors

Nonprofit: Leave No Trace

The Lowdown: Most who have the pleasure of calling Colorado “home” have an ornate appreciation for its natural beauty. Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics is dedicated to using education and research to improve the natural world. Donations to Leave No Trace on Colorado Gives Day benefit the protection of our natural backyard and teaching Colorado residents how to enjoy the outdoors responsibly.

Nonprofit: Girl Scouts of Colorado

The Lowdown: Girl Scouts builds girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. In Colorado, the organization serves more than 22,000 girls. Donations to the Girl Scouts of Colorado benefit young women across the state while teaching them the necessary skills to grow as leaders and treat the outdoors with love and care.

Nonprofit: Sierra Club Colorado Chapter

The Lowdown: Preservation of Colorado’s natural world is something that most in the state can stand behind. All donations to the Colorado Sierra Club will go to encouraging Coloradans to practice responsible use of our ecosystems and resources .

Hunger

Nonprofit: Denver Food Rescue

The Lowdown: Hunger in the city is a prevalent issue. For this reason, Denver Food Rescue is dedicated to bringing healthy foods to low-income areas in the city. All donations made to The Denver Food Rescue on Friday will help supply those who need it most with nutritious foods.

Nonprofit: Food Bank of the Rockies

The Lowdown: For some families across the city, keeping food on the table can be a difficult task. The Food Bank of the Rockies is bringing aid to this issue by distributing food and essentials to Colorado Families. Donations to the Food Bank of the Rockies will help bring nutrition essentials to hungry families in Denver and fighting hunger one meal at a time.

Furry Friends

Nonprofit: Animal Rescue of the Rockies

The Lowdown: Coloradans love their furry friends. Unfortunately, not all animals have a warm home to nestle down in at the end of the night. The Animal Rescue of the Rockies focuses on providing homes for and fostering animals who aren’t fortunate enough to have loving owners. Donations to the rescue will help provide medical care, shelter and nutrition for unclaimed pets in the Rockies.

Nonprofit: Denver Dumb Friends League

The Lowdown: The Dumb Friend League’s mission is to put an end to animal homelessness and suffering. Donations to the League will go to providing homes and a better quality of life for neglected animals in Denver.

Housing and Shelter

Nonprofit: Salvation Army

The Lowdown: Homelessness is a growing issue in the city of Denver. As a provider of safety and shelter for those who don’t have it, donations to the Salvation Army will go to providing shelter and putting a roof over the heads of Denver dwellers who otherwise wouldn’t have one.

Nonprofit: Volunteers of America

The Lowdown: The mission of the Volunteers of America is to seek, identify and serve the basic needs of the most vulnerable individuals and families in our community with shelter, food, clothing and counseling. Donations to the Volunteers of America will help provide these essentials to Coloradans’ in need of them, creating a better tomorrow for Colorado as a whole.

Museums

Nonprofit: Denver Museum of Nature and Science

The Lowdown: The Denver Museum of Nature and Science has been igniting passion for the natural world to Colorado since 1900. Donations to the museum will go toward the continued growth of a place that has brought a deeper awareness of our natural world to the city of Denver.

Nonprofit: The Children’s Museum of Denver

The Lowdown: An investment in Colorado’s youth is an investment in Colorado’s future. The Children’s Museum of Denver specializes in bringing stimulating education and experiences to Colorado children in an interactive and fun way. Donations to the Children’s Museum will benefit Colorado’s youngest learners, giving them a unique programming and educational experience.

Nonprofit: Denver Art Museum

The Lowdown: From contemporary to modern and everything in between, art is a form of expression that has been an important part of the human experience. Since 1993, the Denver Art Museum has provided a place for community members to experience this timeless expression. Donations to the Denver Art Museum will go toward continuing and enhancing this beloved staple of the Denver community, providing art education for generations to come.

Youth

Nonprofit: Mile High Youth Corps

The Lowdown: Planning and pursuing a career as a young person can be a daunting task. For those interested in working in community service or in hands-on fields, the Mile High Youth Corps programs provide young people of Denver a comprehensive career path model designed to help them succeed. Donations to MHYC will help change conditions of unemployment, poverty and lack of opportunity for youth in Denver.

Nonprofit: Children’s Global Alliance

The Lowdown: The Children’s Global Alliance has infused the next generation of Coloradans with character, integrity and education since 2010. By immersing Colorado kids ages 12-16 in developing countries, the Alliance aims to build leadership skills in the youth while providing aid to the global community. Donations to the CGA will ensure the continuation of this developmental growth for our communities youth and ensure the continuation of aid to those in need across the globe.

Nonprofit: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver

The Lowdown: Since 1961, the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Denver has been a safe haven for underprivileged youth across the country. Donations to the Boys & Girl’s club will help provide a place for local youth to go after school to find positive relationships, build character and seek mentorship.

Nonprofit: Youth On Record

The Lowdown: Youth on Record is giving young people from all backgrounds a chance to live their best life. By addressing at-risk youth in our community they’re aiming to give Colorado youth a chance to overcome difficult circumstances and pursue education and a life after school. Donations will help continue their efforts to connect with Denver’s at-risk youth through their music programs.

Gardens

Nonprofit: Denver Botanic Gardens

The Lowdown: With three unique locations (York Street in Denver, Chatfield and the Mount Goliath Alpine Trail on Mount Evans) the Denver Botanic Gardens welcomes visitors from around the world into a landscape of Rocky Mountain plant life. Donations to the gardens will help boost the operating budget, which provides horticulture funding, research, educational programs and art exhibits.

Nonprofit: Butterfly Pavilion & Insect Center

The Lowdown: The Butterfly Pavilion and Insect Center is Colorado’s zoo of small wonders. Since 1995, the Butterfly Pavilion has been informing visitors of the importance of conservation and doing it all with exhilarating sites and exciting experiences. Donations will help the Pavilion continue to educate and inspire Colorados with the wonders of insects

These are just a few of the more than 2,000 charitable non-profit organizations available for donation on December 5. For a complete list visit the site here.