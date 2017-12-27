New Year’s Eve is this weekend and Denver has a lot of events to keep you covered. Start off your weekend by taking a peek at Illegal Pete’s Northside Opening and end it by swinging in the new year at a Great Gatsby NYE. Whatever you end up doing, check out what is happening in Denver with this roundup of events and have a happy new year.

Thursday, December 28

Illegal Pete’s Northside Opening

When: December 28, 7 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Illegal Pete’s Northside, 1851 W 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Take a look at Illegal Pete’s Northside Opening this Thursday. This tenth location of Illegal Pete’s will have its grand opening at 7 a.m. for breakfast. Illegal Pete’s is excited to bring a new restaurant to historic Denver and light it up with delicious food.

Final Thursday Variety Show

When: December 28, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Syntax Physic Opera, 554 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Arts Caravan will feature a Final Thursday Variety Show. The show will feature circus performances such as fire eaters, acrobats and more. Witness incredible acts that have been popular throughout time. You can watch magicians or listen to singers serenade you for the night.

UNO Tournament Thursdays

When: December 28, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free with beer purchase

The Lowdown: Grandma’s House is hosting UNO Tournament Thursdays. When you purchase a beer, you can enter into the UNO tournament and compete to win a free crowler. Flex your UNO muscles and show off those wild cards. You might make some friends and will definitely make some enemies.

Filipino Style Holiday Dinner

When: Thursday, December 28, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Rebel Restaurant — 3763 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Rebel restaurant prides itself on being an edgy spot that where you can expect the unexpected, and that’s exactly what you’ll find this Thursday. Rebel is having a Filipino-styled holiday dinner, featuring traditional Filipino dishes such as fried, crispy pata, whole octopus cooked in adobe and shrimp and kabocha squash.

Phish Stream and Sleazy Grease

When: December 28, 6 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits – Denver’s Distillery, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: You can celebrate the coming of NYE at a Phish Stream and Sleazy Grease performance. Phish will perform at Madison Square Gardens and Mile High Spirits is streaming it. Later that night, Sleazy Grease will perform live music. You can sip Phish-themed cocktails and listen to some sweet beats.

Friday, December 29

SNAP!

When: December 29, 9 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $10-$17 get tickets here

The Lowdown: If you haven’t been to Ophelia’s ’90s themed parties, SNAP! is your last chance to get in on the action. DJ A-L will be spinning nostalgic beats to get you into the ’90s mood and bring you back to when you were young. So slap on some jelly shoes and put on a bucket hat to throw it back.

Snow Queens

When: December 29, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Tracks Denver presents Snow Queens, a night of Drag Nation. Trixie Mattel and Morgan McMichaels will perform and get you saying YASSS all night long. Dress up in winter wonderland wear and dance your pants off. You will not regret seeing these frozen queens live.

Pre-New Years Eve Party

When: December 29, 10 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Where: Epernay Lounge, 1080 14th St., Denver

Cost: $21.83 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Start you NYE early at a Pre-New Years Eve Party. The party will be hosted by Erica Mena. Music from DJ TopShelf, DJ Purrfect and DJ Shadoe will keep you dancing all night long. Don’t miss a chance to meet Mena and get you ready for the end of the year.

FinalFridays

When: December 29, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: The Black Box, 314 E 13th Ave., Denver

Cost: $25-$30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Black Box pulls in the new year with FinalFridays. An LED wall and lighting set up from Vibe Tribe Entertainment will light up the night as sounds from Basscouch and more will keep you jamming. Visual effects, live performances and more will entertain you and get you prepared for NYE.

New Years Eve Weekend

When: December 29, 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: SneekEazy, 1134 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: SneekEazy brings it all weekend long with New Years Eve Weekend. You can nibble on small bites and sip on specialty cocktails while you play arcade games and more. As you kill it at pool tables or play shuffleboard you can listen to DeeJay Tanastadi spinning music. RSVP here.

Saturday, December 30

Rocky Horror Sci-Fi Night

When: December 30, 11:45 p.m. – 2:45 a.m.

Where: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre, 590 Downing St., Denver

The Lowdown: The Landmark’s Esquire Theatre hosts a Rocky Horror Sci-Fi Night. You can dress up in a sci-fi character’s gear and interact with The Rocky Horror Picture Show performed by Colorado’s Elusive Ingredient. You can also get special items from a $5 participation bag.

Great Gatsby Gala

When: December 30, 9 p.m.

Where: Summit Music Hall, 1902 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $35-$125 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Transfer yourself to the golden age at a Great Gatsby Gala. DJ Zenas and DJ Machadellic will provide roaring music to get you dancing like a flapper. The gala will also feature performances by Raymond and Kent Washington. Make sure your dress in proper ’20s wardrobe, because the dress code will be strictly enforced.

Sage Francis

When: December 30, 8-11:45 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Oriental Theater welcomes back Sage Francis. Sage Francis, a poet and hip-hop artist will perform his hits all night long. Get ready to be inspired and feel the power of his wisdom.

Decadence Colorado

When: December 30 – January 1, 6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $129-$239 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Party all weekend long to bring in the new year at Decadence Colorado. As one of the largest NYE dance celebrations in the nation, Decadence Colorado is sure to satisfy. The Colorado Convention Center will be transformed into a station of music and mischief. Music from Diplo, Gramatik and more will be performed throughout the weekend.

Sunday, December 31

New Years Eve: Game of Thrones

When: December 31, 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Rhein Haus Denver, 1415 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The New Year is coming and you can prepare at New Year’s Eve: Game of Thrones. Rhein Haus Denver is throwing a Game of Thrones-themed party to kick off the new year. You can toast at midnight with GoT themed brews and snack on food while winning prizes and raffles. You can also compete in a costume contest and get the chance of winning a $100 gift card.

Weird Touch

When: December 31, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Syntax Physic Opera, 554 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $10 at the door

The Lowdown: Get in touch with your weird side at Weird Touch. The party will feature dark disco music from DJs Shannon von Kelly, Tyler Snow and Fancy Matthew. Don’t be afraid to let your freak flag fly and get crazy. It is after all the end of a year, so why not let it all go.

Resolution 5k

When: December 31, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Wash Park, Washington Park, Denver

Cost: $35 register here

The Lowdown: Why not start your new year’s resolution early at a Resolution 5k. You can run the 5k and feel better about partying the night out. When you are done you can join a post-race party, eat and be a part of prize drawings. Start 2018 with the right foot forward and sweat it in.

Depravity Release

When: December 31, 12-8 p.m.

Where: Renegade Brewing Company, 925 W 9th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Renegade Brewing Company presents its Depravity Release. New Years Day Depravity, an imperial peanut butter cup stout, will be re-released. Stop by early to grab a case, as it is one per person. You can snag some brews and watch Indy Ink make live screen printing. The first 30 people in will get a free Depravity tee.

Itchy-O New Year Trifecta

When: December 31, 8:30-11:45 p.m.

Where: Summit Music Hall, 1902 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $30-$50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Itchy-O is hitting Denver for the last day of an Itchy-O New Year Trifecta. Ring in the new year by spending it dancing and experiencing the magic of Itchy-O. The trifecta is also stopping Colorado Springs and Fort Collins before coming to Denver. If you saw Itchy-O during Halloween, you know you need to see them again.

NYE Midnight Madness

When: December 31, 4 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Ace Eat Serve, 501 E 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free to $18

The Lowdown: Ace Eat Serve puts on an NYE Midnight Madness tournament. You can win a $1,000 price to start your new year off with a bang. Drink and food special will be presented later in the night and fuel your competitive spirits. Email here to register for the tournament and get a free t-shirt.

City NYE

When: December 31, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver,

Cost: $49 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Collective 360 is hosting City NYE. The event will feature an open bar party with three floors of different entertainment. DJs, Bands, Light shows and more will keep you partying all night long. There is even a speakeasy on the third floor that you can explore.

NYE + IMT

When: December 31, 2 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: The Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Infinite Monkey Theorem is throwing an NYE + IMT party. Come and listen to live music, take a tour and relax underneath a heated outdoor patio tent. Drink specials and bites will be featured during the night to keep you up until the ball drops.

715 New Year Party

When: December 31, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: 715 Club, 715 E 26th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate the new year at a 715 New Year Party. DJ B Money will be spinning hot beats to keep you jamming throughout the night. You can also get a free champagne to toast to the upcoming year.

New Year’s Eve Brunch

When: December 31, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Work & Class, 2500 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: For the second year in a row, you can stop into Work & Class to grab some great brunch before you start your festivities later that night. There are limited reservations so reserve your spot quick by emailing [email protected]

Poka Lola New Years

When: December 31, 4:30 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Poka Lola Social Club, 1850 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Make sure to stop in Poka Lola Social Club for Poka Lola New Years. Food and drink specials will be featured throughout the night. You can also get your photo taken at a photo booth to remember your new year’s night.

New Year’s Eve at Ratio Beerworks

When: December 31, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Pop some bottles at New Year’s Eve at Ratio Beerworks. Ratio Beerworks will feature special releases of firkins, a special variant of Genius Wizard Imperial Stout and more during the night. You can munch on late night chicken sandwiches from Rebel Restaurant and watch a balloon and keg drop at midnight. Right before those drop, a free midnight toast will be given out to ring in the new year.

So This Is The New Year

When: December 31, 10 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Where: The Squire Lounge, 1800 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: All Chiefs and SYCDVK are hosting So This Is The New Year. All Chiefs will pay homage to Death Cab for Cutie with cover sets and an original set to set the mood. If you love indie music and want to toast some champagne at midnight, you need to head over to Squire Lounge for the night.

GOLD NYE

When: December 31, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Fort Greene Bar, 321 E 45th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Surround yourself in gold at a GOLD NYE. Fort Greene Bar presents an all gold dance party hosted by CRL CRRLL. Beats from CRL CRRLL, Corbin Dallas, DJ Amen and BigJBeats will keep you on your feet. You will get a free champagne to toast to the new year.

Benny Benassi

When: December 31, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Temple Denver, 1136 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Send 2017 into the dust by jamming out to EDM from Benny Benassi. Temple Denver welcomes Benny Benassi for a performance to swing in the new year. Theatrical performances, visuals and more will keep you up to say hello to 2018. Temple Denver will also be unveiling its second room LVL.

New Beer’s Eve

When: December 31, 9:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Where: The Lobby, 2191 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $65-$115 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Lobby is throwing one more beer festival at New Beer’s Eve. You can eat a four-course dinner paired with four beers, listen to live music from Morsel, taste from an all-you-can-drink menu and more. Seventeen different breweries will feature their brews at the event, so don’t miss out on the year’s last beer fest.

New Year’s Eve at STK

When: December 31, 6 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: STK Denver, 1550 Market St., Denver

Cost: $70-$449 at the door

The Lowdown: Ring in the new year at New Year’s Eve at STK. You can enjoy a dinner party with a bottle Dom for $449 or later, party at an open bar for $70. The event will feature bites and drinks to keep you fueled during the bash and music to keep you pumping from DJ Tanastadi.

Guilty Pleasures NYE

When: December 31, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Hi-Dive Denver, 7 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Make your new year’s eve worth it at Guilty Pleasures NYE. Indulge yourself and get ready for special surprise guests, a free champagne to toast and more. Dress up in some fancy ’90s clothes or any dazzling piece and head over to Hi-Dive to end 2017 with a legendary night.

Fireworks Viewing Party

When: December 31, 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: 54thirty, 1475 California St., Denver

Cost: $10 at the door

The Lowdown: 54thirty opens for a night of light at a Fireworks Viewing Party. Grab a drink and set in to watch fireworks fire off at the ending of the year. Seats are limited to come early to grab yours.

Kinky New Year’s Ball at Carbon Cafe + Bar

When: Sunday, December 31, 9 p.m.

Where: Carbon Cafe + Bar — 1553 Platte St., Denver

Cost: $75, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Head to Carbon Cafe + Bar for a Kinky New Years Ball. Featuring an all-night open bar, hors-d’oeuvres and live music from sexy retro, this will be a perfect place to ring in the new year with a special someone.

The Unhidden Idol New Year’s

When: December 31, 6 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Southside Bar Kitchen, 3014 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: For one night only the Hidden Idol Tiki comes out at The Unhidden Idol New Years. Wear your best tropical/Hawaiian threads and celebrate in a luau fashion. Mai Tais and other drinks will flow throughout the night and a free champagne will help you toast. Specials will be featured on all levels of the building.

Neon New Years

When: December 31, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Punch Bowl Social Denver, 65 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Head over to Punch Bowl Social for a Neon New Years. Get on your neon wear to party underneath the black lights. The party will feature a DJ spinning music, a balloon drop and more. Sip on special NYE punch and dance your heart out until the end of the year.

Union Station New Year’s Eve

When: December 31, 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: Denver’s Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: $50-$150 get tickets here

The Lowdown: You can get in on not one, but three parties at Union Station New Year’s Eve. Three parties will roar on through the night on different levels of Denver’s Union Station. Three DJs will spin jams on the levels and lead up to a light show that will be featured on the Great Hall ceiling. You do not want to miss the combination of the three parties.

THE WHITE PARTY

When: December 31, 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: The ART, a Hotel, 1201 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $20 at the door

The Lowdown: Dress up in all white at THE WHITE PARTY to start the new year bright. Say goodbye to 2017 in style and dance all night to beats from DJDesire. You can sip on champagne and feel luxurious surround by a sea of white attire. It is $20 at the door or you can dress in all white and enter at no cost.

Alternative NYE

When: December 31, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Milk Bar, Alley entrance behind 1037 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Milk Bar is hosting an Alternative NYE with Lipgloss, an ongoing indie dance party. Seven DJs will be spinning music throughout the night and throwbacks will fill the night with bouncing sounds. Two floors and four rooms will be filled with different performances to keep you busy until the clock strikes twelve.

Salsa Masquerade Ball

When: December 31, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: La Rumba, 99 W 9th Ave., Denver

Cost: $10-$15 at the door

The Lowdown: Put on your most mysterious mask for a Salsa Masquerade Ball. La Rumba is hosting its ninth annual new years eve event that celebrates with salsa dancing and more. DJ Ale will be spinning Latin beats to keep your hips moving. If you wear a mask you only have to pay $10 to get in, if not it goes up to $15.

Great Gatsby NYE

When: December 31, 9 p.m.

Where: Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $79 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate the coming of a new year flapper style at a Great Gatsby NYE. The event will feature musical and theatrical performances and transport you to the roaring twenties. Swing into the new year and help raise fund for HomeAid Colorado. Formal ’20s attire is required.

Want this list before everyone else?

Mark Your Calendar

January Hoppy Yogis

When: January 3, 6-7 p.m.

Where: Great Divide Barrel Bar, 1812 35th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

Future Thursdays

When: January 4, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Beta Nightclub, 1909 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $10 tickets available here

Stock Show Parade

When: January 4, 12-1:30 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to public