This week starts off with Christmas and ends on New Year’s Eve, with plenty of food and booze events in between. Tired of cooking and cleaning while the rest of your family gets to actually enjoy the holiday? Get out of the house and check out what’s happening in the city this week.

Tuesday, December 26

Old Jubilation Ale Tasting

When: Tuesday, December 26, 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Bremen’s Wine & Tap — 2005 W. 35rd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: On Tuesday Christmas will be over, and that means it’s time to finish all that Christmas beer. To wrap up this season’s ale, Bremen’s Wine & Tap will be giving out free samples of its Old Jubilation Ale and featuring 20 percent off the holiday drink for the night after Christmas.

Charity Night with Judi’s House

When: Tuesday, December 26, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: 10 Barrel Brewing Company — 2620 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Christmas is the worldwide day of giving, and even though it’ll be over on Tuesday doesn’t mean charity has to stop. So 10 Barrel Brewing Company is having a charity night and donating all proceeds from 5 – 9 p.m. to Judi’s House, a charity dedicated to assisting grieving children.

Wednesday, December 27

Ladies Night Wednesdays

When: Wednesday, December 27, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Bremen’s Wine & Tap — 2005 W. 33rd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Calling all ladies to Bremen’s Wine & Tap for the last Ladies Night Wednesday of 2017. Featuring buy one get one free specials on select glasses of wine. Head to Bremen’s this Wednesday for good wine and a good time.

Thursday, December 28

Filipino Style Holiday Dinner

When: Thursday, December 28, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Rebel Restaurant — 3763 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Rebel restaurant prides itself on being an edgy spot that where you can expect the unexpected, and that’s exactly what you’ll find this Thursday. Rebel is having a Filipino-styled holiday dinner, featuring traditional Filipino dishes such as fried, crispy pata, whole octopus cooked in adobe and shrimp and kabocha squash.

Illegal Pete’s Northside Opening

When: Thursday, December 28, 7 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.

Where: Illegal Pete’s Northside — 1851 W 38th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Illegal Pete’s has become a Colorado staple since its first location opened in Boulder in 1995. Help the Illegal Pete’s family christen its 10th location opening this Thursday in the Northside area. It’ll be open until 2:30 a.m. so it’ll be a wonderful addition to the neighborhood known for its breweries.

Craft Beer & Gourmet Cheese Pairing

When: Thursday, December 28, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: The Denver Bicycle Cafe — 1308 E 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: $20

The Lowdown: Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery is partnering with The Denver Bicycle Club’s cheese expert Nate Cougil to bring a post-holiday craft beer and gourmet cheese pairing. Tickets are on sale for $20 pre-sale and $25 the day of the event. Be sure to call ahead due to limited seating.

Friday, December 29

Tap Takeover

When: Friday, December 29, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Company — 7045 E. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Another Tap Takeover is taking place this week, this time at Station 26 Brewing Company. Featuring seven different types of beer like the Colorado Cream Ale, this is one Tap Takeover you won’t want miss.

Lemon-Fig Chocolate Stout Release

When: Friday, December 29, 3 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Factotum Brewhouse — 3845 Lipan St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Factotum Brewhouse is brewing and releasing a lemon-fig chocolate beer for the holiday season this Friday. This is a limited batch so be sure to get one while supplies last.

Saturday, December 30

Laws Bourbon B.A. Meristem Bottle Release

When: Saturday, December 30, 12 p.m.

Where: Fermaentra — 1715 E. Evans Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate the last Saturday of the year at Fermaentra and catch its bourbon barrel aged meristem release this weekend. This new version is said to be thicker, bolder and more robust than previous releases of the Russian imperial stout with flavors like dark chocolate, coffee and vanilla incorporated into it. This beer will be sold in bottles only so be sure to get one to ring in the new year.

Sunday, December 31

An Unforgettable NYE at The Bindery

When: Sunday, December 31, 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Where: The Bindery — 1817 Central St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Bindery is celebrating the last day of the year in style, with a 5-course meal, live jazz and a great view of downtown’s New Year’s Eve firework display. At this dinner, you can expect to find the best of classical cuisine with dishes like duck confit, dry aged beef and lemon mascarpone. This is a reservation only event so call and reserve your spot for one last delicious dinner of 2017.

A Game of Thrones NYE at Rhein Haus

When: Sunday, December 31, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: The Rhein Haus — 1415 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Cue the Game of Thrones theme song, and dress yourself in the finest westerosi fashion for a celebration fit for the king in the north at the Rhein Haus. Featuring a midnight champagne toast, costume contest and a $100 gift card for the best costume. There’s no cover charge, but reservations are limited so get your spot today.

Kinky New Year’s Ball at Carbon Cafe + Bar

When: Sunday, December 31, 9 p.m.

Where: Carbon Cafe + Bar — 1553 Platte St., Denver

Cost: $75

The Lowdown: Get that special someone you want to kiss when the ball drops and bring them to Carbon Cafe + Cafe for a Kinky New Years Ball. Featuring an all-night open bar, hors-d’oeuvres and live music from sexy retro, this will be a perfect place to ring in the new year with that special someone.

