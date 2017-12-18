Christmas is finally here, and along with it is a week full of fun holiday events. There are multiple craft events so you can save some money on all the Christmas shopping and gift your friends some handmade items they’ll be sure to love. There’s even a brunch with Santa that will be sure to put you in the holiday spirit.

Monday, December 18

WorldDenver Dines Out: The Bronze Empire

When: Monday, December 18, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Bronze Empire — 1591 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: WorldDenver is coming to the Bronze Empire for Chinese Hot Pot and Ramen. There is no registration fee and all meals are purchased individually, so just show up and enjoy a fun meal with friends.

Tuesday, December 19

Himchuli’s December Vegan Buffet

When: Tuesday, December 19, 4:45 – 9:30 p.m.



Where: Himchuli — 3489 W. 32nd Ave., Denver



Cost: $6 – 16



The Lowdown: There are four different seatings at this buffet, making it even easier to come out and enjoy tasty vegan food. To get a ticket all you have to do is get on Facebook and message Humchuli your first and last name, what time you plan to attend, how many tickets you want and your phone number.

Sour Seoul Beer Release Party

When: Tuesday, December 19, 4 – 10 p.m.



Where: Briar Common Brewery — 2298 N. Clay St., Denver



Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Briar Common Brewery is releasing a new beer this week, and you don’t want to miss this one. The Sour Seoul is a delicious kettle sour with a spicy kick. A 32-ounce Crowler and a limited edition Sour Seoul baseball tee will be available together for $30 for this night only — saving you $10.

Design Your Own Pint Glass at Renegade Brewing Company

When: Tuesday, December 19, 6 – 9 p.m.



Where: Renegade Brewing Company — 2298 N. Clay St., Denver



Cost: $20 – tickets here

The Lowdown: With Christmas approaching, a perfect gift for the beer lover on your list is a pint glass that you design yourself. Tickets include all tools and materials to design the glass, a tour of the brewery and a beer flight to sip while you work. Come out and enjoy a fun way to get caught up on all your Christmas shopping.

Holiday Pie and Cider Night at Stem Ciders

When: Tuesday, December 19, 5 – 8 p.m.



Where: Stem Ciders — 2811 Walnut St., Denver



Cost: $20

The Lowdown: Stem Ciders is pairing up with The Long I Pie Shop to bring you pie and cider. For just $20, you get four mini pies paired with four ciders. The pairings are first-come, first-serve so be sure to get out early.

Educator Free Beer Week – Winter Break

When: Tuesday, December 19 – 22, 4 – 10 p.m.



Where: Factotum Brewhouse — 3845 Lipan St., Denver



Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Finally, the moment every student and professor has been waiting for – Winter Break. You can throw your school work away and pick up a drink. Factotum Brewhouse is honoring all education staff with a buy one, get one free taproom beverage from Tuesday all the way to Friday. There will also be free food and games, so head out and celebrate the end of the school year.

Wednesday, December 20

Holiday Luau

When: Wednesday, December 20, 6 – 9 p.m.



Where: Adrift — 218 S. Broadway, Denver



Cost: $20



The Lowdown: Want to escape the cold this winter but are on a budget or stuck at work? Head over to Adrift for an all-you-can-eat Hawaiian feast that includes traditional Hawaiian side dishes and a Kona Kahula Pork. You can also sway to the rhythm of Kalama Polynesian Dancers, hula dancers and classic tiki cocktails.

Thursday, December 21

Yappy Hour

When: Thursday, December 21, 6 – 8 p.m.



Where: Comrade Brewing Company — 7667 E. Illif Ave., Denver



Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: This is the last Yappy Hour of the season and this one is going to be extra special. Grandma Lucy’s will be there with some treats for your pup. Yappy Hour also includes an ugly sweater competition, so be sure to don your ugliest Christmas sweater and bring your furry friend by because $1 of every pint sold will be donated to the Dumb Friends League.

Paint Your Own Snowman Beer Steins

When: Thursday, December 21, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.



Where: UnWined — 8101 E. Belleview Ave., Denver



Cost: $40 – tickets here

The Lowdown: Crafting is a fun and easy way to get into the holiday spirit, and UnWined is here to help make it even easier with letting you paint snowman beer steins. You get two glasses to paint and keep for yourself or give as a gift. All of the materials for decorating are included in the ticket price.

Winter Solstice Party with Surly Brewing

When: Thursday, December 21, 7 – 11:30 p.m.



Where: Freshcraft — 1530 Blake St., Denver



Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: It’s the darkest night of the year and Surly Brewing Company is celebrating it with beer. There are four Surly beers on tap, making it a great way to spend the Winter Solstice.

All Day Happy Hour

When: Thursday, December 21, 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.



Where: Corinne — 1455 California St., Denver



Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The shortest day of the year just got longer with an all-day happy hour. Cocktails, wine and beer are 50 percent off all day, so be sure to stop by and enjoy the deal.

Beer Release: Frontmaniac Double Dry Hopped Double IPA

When: Thursday, December 21, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.



Where: Black Shirt Brewing Company — 3719 Walnut St., Denver



Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: If you love crazy tasting beers, you are going to love this release. The beer is flashy, fun and a real crowd pleaser. There will be live music from the Strange Parade from 7 – 9 p.m. and the beer comes in four packs that you can take home. Come out early because it won’t last long.

Friday, December 22

Christmas Crowler Hands

When: Friday, December 22, 6 – 9 p.m.



Where: Brewability Lab – 12445 E. 39th Ave., Denver

Cost: $10



The Lowdown: Come out in your ugly Christmas sweater and grab a partner for this adaptation of Edward 40 Hands. Get a crowler of your choice and one to share with your partner along with some duct tape. The event is $10 per person so be sure to come out because there will be prizes.

Fri-Yay Tastings

When: Friday, December 22, 4 – 7 p.m.



Where: Proof Wine and Spirits — 3360 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Want to learn more about wine, spirits and beer from all around the world? Come out to the free Fri-yay tasting to sip and swirl your way through the day’s selection.

Saturday, December 23

Blackberry Milkshake IPA Crowler Release

When: Saturday, December 23, 1 – 11 p.m.



Where: Station 26 Brewing Co. — 7045 E. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Station 26 is introducing its newest IPA in the milkshake series, and it’s none other than blackberry. Crowlers are $14 each and there is a limit of four per person. This is the only chance to get a takeaway crowler, so don’t miss out.

Donut Panic Chai Oatmeal Stout Crowler Release

When: Saturday, December 23, 1 p.m.



Where: Fiction Beer Company — 7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 – 85 – tickets here



The Lowdown: Glazed and Confused and Fiction Beer Company are coming together to pair donuts and beer. This year’s collaboration is a chai oatmeal stout and a chai-apple donut.

Breakfast with Santa at The Brown Palace

When: Saturday, December 23, 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.



Where: The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa — 321 17th St., Denver

Cost: $16.95 – $40.95



The Lowdown: Join Santa at the Brown Palace Hotel for this timeless tradition. Enjoy a brunch buffet with the man in the big red suit, and stick around and get your photo taken with him after you eat.

Free Craft Beer Tasting

When: Saturday, December 23, 2 – 7 p.m.



Where: Craft Alley — 1455 S. Pearl St., Denver

Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Free beer is always the best beer. Come sample local craft beer from the best breweries Colorado has to offer at this free tasting.

Cheese and Cheesy Sweater Party

When: Saturday, December 23, 12 – 10 p.m.



Where: Zuni Street Brewing Company — 2355 W. 29th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Zuni Street Brewing Company is hosting a cheesy Christmas sweater party that includes cheese and beer pairings. There will be live music and a lot of fun to be had so definitely make sure to stop by with your cheesiest holiday sweater.

Sunday, December 24

Christmas Eve Eggnog Brunch

When: Sunday, December 24, 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.



Where: LOW Country Kitchen— 1575 Boulder St., Denver

Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: If you don’t feel like cooking Christmas Eve breakfast then come by LOW Country Kitchen and get a complimentary eggnog — whiskey is involved. There is also a lot of tasty items on the brunch menu like fried chicken biscuits and more.

Christmas Eve Dinner

When: Sunday, December 24, 4 – 9 p.m.



Where: Citizen Rail— 1899 16th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Before you have to slave away in the kitchen on Christmas making a Christmas dinner take a break and come out to Citizen Rail and enjoy a Christmas Eve dinner. There will be a prefixed dinner that will not disappoint.

Mark Your Calendars

New Year’s Eve at Avanti F&B

When: Sunday, December 31, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Avanti F&B — 3200 Pecos St., Denver

Cost: $100 — tickets here