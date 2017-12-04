As the weather gets colder, and you wonder if it’s even worth going out in that cold, worry not — there are a lot of great events coming to Denver this week. And if the holidays aren’t enough of a reason to get out for you, maybe celebrating the end of the prohibition with some great drink discounts will be.

Monday, December 4

Firkin Monday: Figs & Ginger

When: Monday, December 4, 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: Stem Ciders — 2811 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: It’s a very special Firkin Monday to kick off December and get you feeling festive. The Figs and Ginger tapping starts at 4 p.m., so head over to Stem Ciders to try its newest seasonal flavor.

Via Alba Pop-Up Event

When: Monday, December 4, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Truffle Table — 2556 15th St., Denver

Cost: $100 – tickets here

The Lowdown: Join Via Alba for an intimate dinner at The Truffle Table. Enjoy a four-course meal with complimentary wine pairings. This event is predicted to sell out so be sure to buy your tickets soon.

Tuesday, December 5

The Cruise Room Repeal Day

When: Tuesday, December 5, 4 p.m. – 12 a.m.



Where: The Cruise Room — 1659 Wazee St., Denver



Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: It’s National Repeal Day, and what’s a better way to celebrate than going back in time to the 1930s? Everyone who attends the event will receive their first cocktail for 1930s prices — including a Tom Collins ($0.35), Side Car ($0.50), Sazereac ($0.35), Martini ($0.35) and an Old Fashioned ($0.50).

Diebolt Beer Dinner

When: Tuesday, December 5, 7 – 10 p.m.



Where: The Walnut Room — 3131 Walnut St., Denver



Cost: $25 – tickets here



The Lowdown: The Diebolt Brewing Company is taking over the Walnut Room for a lesson in and tasting of great beer. Enjoy four beers paired with some delicious food for just $25. While you’re eating, make sure to pay close attention to the beer education. You must be 21 years old to attend this event.

2017 Christmas Beer Tasting

When: Tuesday, December 5, 5 – 10 p.m.



Where: Bull and Bush Brewery — 4700 Cherry Creek South Dr., Denver



Cost: $27 – tickets here

The Lowdown: Love beer and Christmas? Head to Bull and Bush Brewery’s annual Christmas Beer Tasting. There will be more than 150 beers being offered during the tasting and the event is 21 and over. There are two sessions available, an early session from 5 – 7 p..m. and a late session for 8 – 10 p.m.

Colorado Gives Day at Illegal Pete’s

When: Tuesday, December 5, 5 – 11 p.m.



Where: Illegal Pete’s Colfax — 2001 E. Colfax Ave., Denver



Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Come celebrate Colorado Gives Day with Illegal Pete’s as the team partners with Levitt Pavillon and help them fundraise. Illegal Pete’s will donate 50 percent of its sales to non-profits at all of its Colorado stores. If you donate directly to the Levitt Pavillon then you get a free Tito’s cocktail or Moscow Mule. There will also be live music from 7:30 – 8 p.m.

W&G Takeover Series 12: Death & Co vs Maison Premiere

When: Tuesday, December 5, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.



Where: Williams & Graham — 3160 Tejon St., Denver



Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Repeal day celebrations commence as two of the world’s top bars —Maison Premiere and Death & Co. — go head to head and battle to see who really has the best drinks. The two bars will take over the space with their menus, music and vibe. There will not be reservations available for the night, so stop by anytime and pick your favorite drink.

Wednesday, December 6

Gluten-Free Dinner at Element

When: Wednesday, December 6, 5 – 10 p.m.



Where: Element Kitchen — 1134 Broadway, Denver



Cost: $49.99 – tickets here



The Lowdown: Element Kitchen is partnering with Holidaily Brewery from Golden, Colorado, to host a four-course, gluten-free dinner paired with different Holidaily beers.

Thursday, December 7

Crooked Stave Tapped Dinner at The Rosedale

When: Thursday, December 7, 7 – 10 p.m.



Where: The Rosedale — 1135 E. Evans Ave., Denver



Cost: $45 – tickets here



The Lowdown: Crooked Stave is coming to The Rosedale for a five-course beer dinner. The team will pair some of their favorite beers with some amazing food, so be sure to get tickets before they sell out.

Filming at Denver Deep Dish

When: Thursday, December 7, 12 – 3 p.m.



Where: Denver Deep Dish LoHi – 1200 W. 38th Ave., Denver



Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Denver Deep Dish is getting featured on a highly watched food show and you can come be apart of it. The show will be filmed during lunch and will feature two pizzas, so stop by and be apart of this if you’re ready to be on television.

Top Chef Season 15 Premiere

When: Thursday, December 7, 8 – 9 p.m.



Where: Departure Denver – 249 Columbine St., Denver



Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Speaking of television, Top Chef Season 15 was filmed across Colorado this year, and it airs on Thursday. Join Departure Denver as they screen the premiere — you may see some familiar faces.

Friday, December 8

Cookie Decorating (and Beer!) at Grandma’s House

When: Friday, December 8, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.



Where: Grandma’s House – 1710 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Do you ever find yourself reminiscing back when you were younger baking cookies with your grandparents? Well, there’s no need to reminisce any longer because Grandma’s House is hosting a cookie decorating event. They will provide all of the supplies, all you have to purchase is a beer. Come out and put a boozy twist on a holiday tradition.

Brut La Grande Tap & Bottle Special Release

When: Friday, December 8, 3 – 10 p.m.



Where: Bruz Beers — 1675 W. 67th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission, limited quantity



The Lowdown: A very special release is coming to Bruz Beers, Brut La Grande (Champagne Beer). As the name implies, the beer resembles champagne with its pale straw color. It’s a beer that you don’t want to miss. A glass is also served with a Belgian chocolate, and it does limit two bottles per person.

Party Like Gatsby

When: Friday, December 8, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.



Where: Black Shirt Brewing Co — 3719 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: According to Gatsby, a little party never killed nobody, so come celebrate the end of the prohibition Gatsby-style. Black Shirt Brewing Co is hosting a 1920s-themed party to celebrate the end of the prohibition so come dressed in your best 1920s themed clothes and drink the night away.

Saturday, December 9

Cooking with Tea: Holiday Treats

When: Saturday, December 9, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.



Where: Tea Bar by Teatulia – 2900 Zuni St., Denver

Cost: $15 – tickets here



The Lowdown: If you’re having a hard time figuring out what to get your friends for Christmas, then you’re in luck. Local tea expert Suzanne Klein is teaching this class on cooking with tea and all guests will take home a giftable box with all of the items they made in the class.

Opening Day at Alternation Brewing Company

When: Saturday, December 9, 12 p.m.



Where: Alternation Brewing Company — 1539 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Denver brewery scene keeps expanding, and Alternation Brewing Company is excited to join the long list of incredible breweries. Six of its 12 taps will be filled so be sure to come out and get some good beer and celebrate the opening.

Our Mutual Friend Turns 5

When: Saturday, December 9, 12 p.m. – 12 a.m.



Where: Our Mutual Friend Brewery — 2810 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission



The Lowdown: Our Mutual Friend Brewery turns five years old this week, and you do not want to miss this celebration. The first 150 people get free 5th anniversary glasses with no purchase of beer necessary. And, there will be new bottle releases to help celebrate.

2017 Genius Wizard Vintages & Variants Release Party

When: Saturday, December 9, 5 – 8 p.m.



Where: Ratio Beerworks — 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $40 – Tickets here



The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks invites you to an intimate beer release experience which celebrates the return of of the Genius Wizard Russian Imperial Stout. You will be transported into a mystical new dimension as Ratio’s back beerhouse transformed by Denver artists. You can sample a variety of vintage beers as well as some good food.

Station 26 Fourth Birthday Bash

When: Saturday, December 9, 1 – 11 p.m.



Where: Station 26 Brewing Co. — 7045 E. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Station 26 is turning four and will host a party to celebrate the occasion. There will be live music and special beers on tap, and there will be bottles sold of their anniversary beer. You don’t need to worry about the cold because there will be a heated patio tent. The event is 21 and up after 6 p.m., so grab your friends and celebrate.

Sunday, December 10

Breakfast with Santa

When: Sunday, December 9 – 24, 8:30 – 11 a.m.



Where: Downtown Aquarium — 700 Water St., Denver

Cost: $13 – 19



The Lowdown: Santa is coming to town and you get to enjoy breakfast with him at the Denver Aquarium. Load up with a waffle station, red velvet pancakes, fresh fruit and so much more. Be sure to get your tickets and grab a picture with the big man himself.

