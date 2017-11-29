Burn off all of that Thanksgiving Turkey this weekend with some killer events. Kick-off the weekend by testing your knowledge at Parks and Recreation Quiz Show and end it by racing to rescue a red-nosed reindeer at the Rudolf Ramble 5k. Whatever you end up doing, check out this roundup of what is going on in Denver this weekend.

Thursday, November 30

Parks and Recreation Quiz Show

When: November 30, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: Flex your TV show trivia knowledge at Parks and Recreation Quiz Show. Ratio Beerworks hosts this trivia night based on the hit television show Parks and Recreation. Make a team of five people to compete against others for prizes and more. Video clips from Parks and Recreation will be projected for the trivia and sound out on the back patio.

Kyle Kinane

When: November 30-December 2, 8-9:30 p.m.

Where: Comedy Works, 1226 15th St., Denver

Cost: $25-$30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Comedy Works hosts Kyle Kinane for a night of laughter. Kinane has toured internationally and has starred on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Conan, Comedy Central and more. His one-hour special Kyle Kinane: Loose in Chicago has also been released on Comedy Central. You do not want a chance to see Kinane’s humor on stage.

Hello? Denver? Are You Still There?

When: November 30, 8-9:30 p.m.

Where: Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The Mutiny Information Cafe presents Hello? Denver? Are You Still There?, a live podcast to promote conversations about what is happening in Denver. The podcast will discuss the impacts of gentrification, the idea behind the podcast and getting the people of Denver to have a face-to-face discussion and get off of social media for a night. A panel four of speakers, including Molina Speaks and Justine Sandoval, will head the night’s discussion.

Jester King Tap Takeover

When: November 30, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings Denver, 3801 W 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: Eight different brews will reign at the Jester King Tap Takeover. All day Thursday, the Austin, Texas brewery will offer its beers on tap at Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings Denver. Quench your thirst with some great beer and get your fill on mouthwatering wings.

Social Sweat and Whiskey Tasting

When: November 30, 6:30-9 p.m.

Where: The Fitness Branch, 3070 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Sweat some bullets and raise funds for a good cause at Social Sweat and Whiskey Tasting. Social Sweat bans together with the Movember Foundation to raise fund for men’s health and research. Social Sweat will host a night of kettlebell swinging, education and more. After you get in a killer workout, you can taste some great whiskey from 10th Mountain and grab some giveaways from some great male grooming and apparel brands. This is the last Movember event of 2017, so join in and break a sweat.

Friday, December 1

9News Parade of Lights

When: December 1-2, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Starts the City and County Building, 14th Ave & Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The 43rd Annual 9News Parade of Lights is back for the holiday season. The Parade of Lights is presented by American Furniture Warehouse this year. The parade features ornate floats, marching bands to put you in the holiday mood and a special appearance from Santa and more. The 9News Parade of Lights is produced by the Downtown Denver Partnership. The parade starts at the City and County Building at 14th Ave and Bannock Street and ends at 14th Street and Glenarm Place.

Friday Night Bazaar

When: December 1-8, 4-10 p.m.

Where: 1717 E 39th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission, $7 after 7 p.m. at the door

The Lowdown: Get your holiday shopping done during the return of the Friday Night Bazaar. There will be over 60 local makers available for you to check out. Local shops will also feature food, local cider, wine and more delectables will fuel your shopping. Live music will also set the holiday mood.

Guilty Pleasures

When: December 1, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Hi-Dive Denver, 7 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Hate having to hold in all of those secret indulgences? Embrace your desires at Guilty Pleasures. Let your hair down and dance all night to ’90s music. Guilty Pleasures DJs will play anything and everything that will get your body moving and let your freak flag fly. Don’t worry about anyone judging you because they will be jamming out just as much as you.

Winterfest

When: December 1-2, 5-9 p.m.

Where: South Pearl St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Spread some holiday cheer at Winterfest. Winterfest on South Pearl Street features a holiday market, food vendors and local merchant open houses. Sip on some adult hot beverages, as well as hot chocolate and cider while you peruse the local fair. You can also find your perfect tree in a lot from Pope Farms Produce and Garden Center and listen to caroling from Denver School of the Arts Vocal Music Department.

Holiday Flea

When: December 1-3, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Denver Flea, 1000 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5-$35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Flea hosts the Holiday Flea at Sports Castle. The flea will kickoff with a holiday party on Friday night to bring some holiday cheer. The $35 ticket will get you drinks, food and music to jam out to. If you just want to attend the flea, hundreds of new and old makers and vendors will be available with their handmade and homemade goods. Pop-up bars and more festivities will be available while you find the perfect holiday gift.

All You Can Eat Oysters

When: December 1, 9 – 11 p.m.

Where: Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar, 539 17th St., Denver

Cost: $35 at the door

The Lowdown: Jax Fish House hosts a night of oyster extravaganza at All You Can Eat Oysters. You heard that right, as many oysters as you could possibly want, all night long. Get some delicious fresh oyster and get the first pint of any Post Brewing Company beer free to sip while you slam those briny delicacies down.

Godfather’s Pizza Grand Opening

When: December 1, 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Godfather’s Pizza, 9567 E. Iliff Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get some great pizza and celebrate at Godfather’s Pizza Grand Opening. GodFather’s Pizza will open a new location near the Cherry Creek Country Club and you need to stop by to get in on the action. If you get a party for five or more to go you’ll be entered into a contest to win free pizza for an entire year. On top of having a chance to win free pizza, all customers who attend the opening will get a coupon for free monkey bread for the next time they stop in.

Book Battles Trivia

When: December 1, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Aspen Grove, 7301 S Santa Fe Dr., Littleton

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Tattered Cover and KalesKorner comes together for a night of testing your literary knowledge at Book Battles Trivia. Put together a team to compete in the trivia-filled with questions from and about books. You can nibble on refreshments as you push to win prizes. Some of the trivia might even be a tad scandalous, so the event is 18+.

Saturday, December 2

Christkindlmarkt

When: December 2, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Where: Skyline Park, 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate Weinachten season at the Christkindlmarkt. Christkindlmarkt is Colorado’s biggest and most authentic Christkindl market. Stop by to shop traditional German Christmas gifts, drink Gluhwein (German hot mulled wine) and get a special Stein or mug. You can also visit the cookie house or brat house to munch on specialty German fair.

Hipster Santa

When: December 2, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: The Source Hotel and Market, 3350 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: $20 a session

The Lowdown: Fulfill your hipster Christmas fantasies at Hipster Santa. The Source hosts a third annual Hipster Santa photo session with Jennifer Olson Photography. You can sit on Hipster Santa’s lap in the RiNo Made Pop-Up Shop and get a picture that will last you a lifetime. The RiNo Yacht Club will present holiday sips to jingle up your bells before you get to meet the Hipster Santa.

Mile High Soul Club

When: December 2, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Syntax Physic Opera, 554 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 at the door

The Lowdown: Shake and move your hips at Mile High Soul Club. DJs Tyler Jacobson and Steve Cervantes will serve up hot beats for you to jam out to all night long. Special Guest DJ Skeme Richards will also spin some tunes to get your soul jumping and funk you up. This is the last Soul Club of 2017, so you do not want to miss it.

Saturday Morning Cartoons

When: December 2-30, 12-4 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: Keep your pajamas on this Saturday morning and get over to Saturday Morning Cartoons. Grandma’s House starts a new edition of Saturday Morning Cartoons to remind you of your past morning traditions. Admission is free and you can always grab a brew as you watch cartoons from your childhood.

The Polar Express film screening

When: December 2-31, 8:30-10 a.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $9.95 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your Christmas spirit on at a The Polar Express film screening. The Denver Museum of Nature and Science presents The Polar Express, a classic Christmas film based on the book written by Christ Van Allsburg. The film is directed by Robert Zemeckis and features Tom Hanks as a character. Follow the journey of a young boy figuring out his beliefs of what Christmas really is. If you believe in the spirit of Christmas, then you need to see this film.

Sunday, December 3

Rudolf Ramble 5k

When: December 3, 10 a.m – 12 p.m.

Where: City Park, Colorado Blvd & E 17th St., Denver

Cost: $35-$40 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Help find Rudolf at the Rudolf Ramble 5k. Your mission is to lace up your running shoes and search and rescue Rudolf as you race. You will find clues hidden on the course and find the red-nosed reindeer so Christmas can go on. Participants of the race will get a Rudolf Ramble long sleeve shirt, a spot on the “Nice List” and a finisher medal. Hot Chocolate and other snacks will bring your energy up after the race and you can get a chance at getting a photo with Santa and Rudolf.

Want this list before everyone else?

Mark Your Calendar

Zoo Lights

When: December 4-31, 5:30-9 p.m.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $11-$13 tickets available here

Jackalope Denver

When: December 9-10, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free Admission

Winterfest at Cherry Creek North

When: December 9, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Cherry Creek North

Cost: Free