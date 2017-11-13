It’s only November but concert announcements are in full swing. Taylor Swift, Barenaked Ladies, X Ambassadors, as well as the return of 420 on the Rocks, have all been announced this morning.

Taylor Swift, fresh off the runaway success of her newest album Reputation, will hit Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Friday, May 25, 2018. But there’s a catch — in order to get tickets in the hands of fans and not scalpers, you have to work for it. As part of Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program, you have to register for tickets by November 28, 2018, and “boost activities” to improve their place in line for tickets. Considering how fast Taylor Swift concerts have sold out in the past, this one, even with the Verified Fan activities, ought to be no different.

420 on the Rocks is set to return to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on April 19, 2018. This year’s edition will feature 311, Method Man and Redman, Collie Buddz, Prof, Long Beach Dub All Stars and a special appearance from Chali 2NA from Jurassic 5. Despite the amphitheater’s prohibition of smoking marijuana, don’t be surprised if this show becomes a hazy affair.

Red Rocks also announced performances by X Ambassadors and the Barenaked Ladies. X Ambassadors will headline the amphitheater for the first time on May 3, 2018, bringing along Misterwives and budding star Allan Rayman. Barenaked Ladies, on the other hand, will brin along Better than Ezra as well as KT Tunstall for their headlining performance on June 19, 2018.

Tickets for both X Ambassadors, 420 on the Rocks and Barenaked Ladies will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. After registering by November 28, 2018 Taylor Swift tickets will officially go on sale December 13, 2018.