With Denver Fashion Weekend (DFW) Fall ’17 just one short week away, it’s time we introduce the ladies (and gentleman) who will be narrating each night of the show. We’ve assembled some new and familiar faces to the DFW scene, each one different in style and personality, but all prepared for the task of DFW emcee.

Night One: Thursday, November 9

Krystyna Biassou

9NEWS Digital Media Producer

303 Magazine: Have you been to DFW shows before?

Krystyna Biassou: My first DFW was the summer show earlier this year. It was so great to sit in the front row and see all the local designers showcase their work.

303: Have you been an emcee before?

KB: I have never emcee’d anything in my life! But I was communications major in college and have a background in public speaking. This might finally satisfy my mom’s wish for me to be a news anchor, though.

303: Do you have a certain style that you’re going to bring to DFW?

KB: I think I’ll mostly bring my sense of humor! I can appreciate good fashion and love lifting up local brands, so my general excitement to be a part of this will definitely be conveyed. I am not planning on anything right now, except for calming my nerves!

303: What are you looking forward to most at DFW?

KB: I am most excited to get a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into DFW, especially on the first night. Now that I’ve seen a fashion show as an attendee, it will be great to see it as a member of the team.

Night Two: Saturday, November 11

Raquel Villanueva

Daily Blast Live Digital Producer

303 Magazine: Have you been to our DFW shows before?

Raquel Villanueva: Yes! I walked as a petite model in 2015! It was such a great experience. I never thought that at five feet tall I’d ever get to be in a runway show but DFW is so inclusive and really made me feel like fashion is for everyone.

303: Do you have a certain style that you’re going to bring to DFW?

RV: I’d like to include some vintage pieces into my look. I always like adding a bit of retro into modern style.

303: What are you looking forward to most at DFW?

RV: I love the hair show. But mostly I look forward to seeing the themes that the designers choose for their collections. It’s so cool to see visions come together – from the clothes, hair/makeup artists and models bringing it all together.

303: Have you been an emcee before?

RV: I was an emcee for the 1940s Ball authentic attire contest. I helped the audience decide which contestant wore the best vintage attire.

303: Final thoughts?

RV: Fashion is such an important part of self-expression and I admire 303 Magazine for making it an inclusive experience.

Brooke Way

Daily Blast Live Digital Producer

303 Magazine: Have you been to our DFW shows before?

Brooke Way: I’ve been to DFW before. I’ve covered the fall and spring shows for 9NEWS, and attended the summer fashion show at the Air and Space Museum, which was awesome.

303: Do you have a certain style that you’re going to bring to DFW as the emcee?

BW: I like to keep my style fun. I’m a pretty outgoing person, so I try to incorporate that into my everyday fashion. I like to push the envelope a little bit too by adding my own unique twist to things, so I’m hoping to bring that to my DFW style.

303: What are you looking forward to most at DFW?

BW: I’m so excited to be able to introduce the incredible international designers for night two. I can’t believe I’m lucky enough to emcee when Garbarini is presenting names like Diane Von Furstenberg and Zadig and Voltaire. I’m also hoping to make some people laugh because fashion shows are about fabulous clothes and having a blast!

303: Final thoughts?

BW: This is really a dream come true for me to emcee this event. Denver Fashion Weekend is something I look forward to all year, and I can’t wait to get up on that runway!

Night Three: Sunday, November 12

Kyle Cooper

303 Magazine Photo Manager

303: Have you been an emcee for a fashion show – or any other event – before?

KC: I’m from Las Vegas and there I was a DJ for a local radio station. I did some emceeing there and then in college.

303: Do you have a certain style that you’re going to bring to DFW as the emcee?

KC: I’ll probably be wearing 2010 GAP. My night is the night of the Broncos versus Patriots game so there better not be an empty seat in the house.

303: What are you looking forward to most at DFW?

KC: I always look forward to the free food they have there. The Little Man Ice Cream line is always so short so I go back for seconds and thirds and fourths and fifths…the fashion is cool too. Getting to take photos of all the models is always a great privilege so the weekend is always full of a lot of picture taking.

