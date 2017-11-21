Having just recently wrapped up the first leg of their “An Evening With The Eagles Tour,” The Eagles — Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey — will return in 2018 for the second leg of the stadium tour. On Thanksgiving Day The Eagles are set to release their 40th-anniversary deluxe edition of their landmark album, Hotel California. “Remastered and expanded,” the album will include a two-CD and one blu-ray audio collection “featuring previously unreleased live recordings.” The debut of live recordings originates from The Eagles’ three-night run at the Los Angeles Forum in October of 1976. It’s only fitting that a tour would follow this epic release that will have fans of the band itching for more music come springtime.

The next chapter of the tour will host 12 concert dates, and five of those dates, including the kick-off show in Chicago, will be literally an evening with The Eagles. However, several dates on the first leg of the tour will boast some tantalizing opening acts — Chris Stapleton, James Taylor and his All-Star Band and Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band. Denver made it into the second leg of the tour, with The Eagles and Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band taking over Coors Field on June 28.

Tickets for The Eagles and Jimmy Buffet and the Coral Reefer Band on June 28 at Coors Field are available here beginning December 1 at 10 a.m.