Christmas is coming fast and Denver is ready for it with lots events to celebrate. Start off your week busting a move at a Salsa and Bachata Class and end it with seeing some great art at Eyes On Exhibition. However you start up your Christmas season, see this roundup of events that are happening in Denver this week.

Monday, November 27

Salsa and Bachata Class

When: November 27, 1:45-2:45 p.m.

Where: La Casita, 3790 Morrison Rd., Denver

Cost: $5 at the door

The Lowdown: Get your dance on at a Salsa and Bachata Class. You will learn how to dance the Salsa and Bachata to some great music. There will be three different sessions that you can attend to increase your knowledge and dancing abilities. All levels are welcome to dance. Kebrina Josefina De Jesus will be teaching the class.

Tuesday, November 28

Chicago

When: November 28- December 3, 7:30-10 p.m.

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Cost: $30-$115 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The smash hit Broadway show Chicago is on at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. The award-winning musical is the longest-running American musical on Broadway and features a story about prison bound women, working their way through the system. Follow the journey of Roxie and Velma as they climb their way up from criminal to show stars.

Wednesday, November 29

Waffle Wednesday

When: November 29, 7-10 a.m.

Where: Capital One Cafe, 1550 Wewatta St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Head over to the Lodo Capitol One Cafe for free waffles. This Wednesday, waffle cakes will be handed out for free inside of the cafe. Coffee from Peet’s Coffee is available for you to sip on while you munch on some delicious breakfast at no cost. Waffle Cakes bakery will be providing the waffles.

Thursday, November 30

Hello? Denver? Are You Still There?

When: November 30, 8-9:30 p.m.

Where: Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The Mutiny Information Cafe presents Hello? Denver? Are You Still There?, a live podcast to promote conversations about what is happening in Denver. The podcast will discuss the impacts of gentrification, the idea behind the podcast and getting the people of Denver to have a face-to-face discussion and get off of social media for a night. A panel four of speakers, including Molina Speaks and Justine Sandoval, will head the night’s discussion.

Kyle Kinane

When: November 30-December 2, 8-9:30 p.m.

Where: Comedy Works, 1226 15th St., Denver

Cost: $25-$30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Comedy Works hosts Kyle Kinane for a night of laughter. Kinane has toured internationally and has starred on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Conan, Comedy Central and more. His one-hour special Kyle Kinane: Loose in Chicago has also been released on Comedy Central. You do not want a chance to see Kinane’s humor on stage.

Holiday Art Market

When: November 30, 5:30-9 p.m.

Where: RedLine Denver, 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $10-$40 get ticket here

The Lowdown: Peruse some affordable art and get great beer at the Holiday Art Market. RedLine Denver hosts a night of art at the pop-up art show and market, with featured art from resident artists and alumni. Start or grow your art collection, or help someone else grow theirs this holiday season. The art market will also feature a brew fest with Drink RiNo. The ticket price includes free samples of beer, wine and cider, appetizers, a sampler glass and of course access to the art show and market.

Three Things, Any Three Things

When: November 30, 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $10-$15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Museum of Contemporary Art Denver has brought back Three Things, Any Three Things. Three Things, Any Three Things is an experimental performance, music and lecture combo that gives you three different experiences. The three experiences are smashed together, however, there are no connections. This weeks three things are Sonic Art, Awkward Hugs and A Barn Dance, presented by Nathan Hall, Ty Tashiro and Halden Wofford.

Parks and Recreation Quiz Show

When: November 30, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: Flex your TV show trivia knowledge at Parks and Recreation Quiz Show. Ratio Beerworks hosts this trivia night based on the hit television show Parks and Recreation. Make a team of five people to compete against others for prizes and more. Video clips from Parks and Recreation will be projected for the trivia and sound out on the back patio.

Friday, December 1

9News Parade of Lights

When: December 1-2, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Starts the City and County Building, 14th Ave & Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The 43rd Annual 9News Parade of Lights is back for the holiday season. The Parade of Lights is presented by American Furniture Warehouse this year. The parade features ornate floats, marching bands to put you in the holiday mood and a special appearance from Santa and more. The 9News Parade of Lights is produced by the Downtown Denver Partnership. The parade starts at the City and County Building at 14th Ave and Bannock St. and ends at 14th St and Glenarm Pl.

Holiday Flea

When: December 1-3, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Denver Flea, 1000 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5-$35 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Flea hosts the Holiday Flea at Sports Castle. The flea will be kicked off with a holiday party on Friday night to bring some holiday cheer. The $35 ticket will get you drinks, food and music to jam out to. If you just want to attend the flea, hundreds of new and old makers and vendors will be available with their handmade and homemade goods. Pop-up bars and more festivities will be available while you find the perfect holiday gift.

Winterfest

When: December 1-2, 5-9 p.m.

Where: South Pearl St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Spread some holiday cheer at Winterfest. Winterfest on South Pearl Street features a holiday market, food vendors and local merchant open houses. Sip on some adult hot beverages, as well as hot chocolate and cider while you peruse the local fair. You can also find your perfect tree in a lot from Pope Farms Produce and Garden Center and listen to caroling from Denver School of the Arts Vocal Music Department.

All Beethoven

When: December 1-3, 7:30-9:12 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1345 Champa St., Denver

Cost: $15-$89 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The former music director of the Colorado Symphony, Jeffery Kahane returns for an epic rendition of the annual All Beethoven with current music director Brett Mitchell. Kahane will perform Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4, as the Colorado Symphony joins in for a worth while night of classical music. Beethoven’s music is known for dark and broody moods while pressing bravado, so be prepared for a stunning performance.

Friday Night Bazaar

When: December 1-8, 4-10 p.m.

Where: 1717 E 39th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission, $7 after 7 p.m. at the door

The Lowdown: Get your holiday shopping done during the return of the Friday Night Bazaar. There will be over 60 local makers available for you to check out. Local shops will also feature food, local cider, wine and more delectables will fuel your shopping. Live music will also set the holiday mood.

Akira

When: December 1-2, 11:59 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre, 590 Downing St., Denver

Cost: $9.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre presents a special showing of Akira. When Akira was first released, it was the most expensive animated film produced in Japan. The film is based on the graphic novel by Katsuhiro Otomo (Steamboy). The film is set in post-apocalyptic Tokyo, being overrun by motorcycle gangs and a vicious telepathic force that threaten the city. The film is fully subtitled.

Denver Holiday Champagne Party

When: December 1, 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Spaces Denver- Ballpark, 2301 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $58-$65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your holiday glam on at Denver Holiday Champagne Party. Sip on champagne, cocktails, wine and more at an open bar or from the ice luge or delight on on hor d’oeuvres from Y.Lo Epicure Catering. You can dance the night away with beats by DJ Seanboy or take photos with sexy Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Be sure to wear white or red formal attire. Part of the proceeds from the event will benefit Sense of Security.

Saturday, December 2

1940s White Christmas Ball

When: December 2, 5-10:59 p.m.

Where: Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center, 650 15th St., Denver

Cost: $67 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Step back into the ’40s and ’50s at White Christmas Ball. Spend the evening dancing the night away, while surrounded by movie lights and props, Christmas trees and more. The Hot Tomatoes and The Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra are provided music to set the mood. Performances from The Satin Dollz and Vintage Vegas Tribute Show with Frank Sinatra and friends will entertain you through the night. Tickets sell out fast, so get on the waitlist quick.

Joe Biden

When: December 2, 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Cost: $89.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Do not miss the chance to see Joe Biden live. The former vice president is traveling around the US for his “American Promise Tour” and will be stopping in Denver. Biden will share his story from childhood to his biggest moments during his 45 years of his political career. He will also speak about the loss of his son Beau and how he found purpose in the darkest of times.

Sweet William Market

When: December 2-3, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Northfield Event Center, 8371 E 49th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: Shop for holiday gifts at Sweet William Market. Voted Best Flea Market in 2017 by Denver Westword, Sweet William Market hosts 25 makers, collectors and artisan vendors who will feature their goods. Two-days worth of live music and festive shopping is sure to bring you into the Christmas season.

Bearsheart Christmas Toy Drive Concert

When: December 2, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Baha’i Faith Metro Denver Center, 225 E Bayaud Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Team Bearsheart hosts Bearsheart Christmas Toy Drive Concert. The toy drive concert will benefit children and families who need a bit of help getting gifts this year to celebrate Christmas to the fullest. Great music and vibes from Our Last Chants will help you rock the night away, while helping families in need.

Christkindlmarkt

When: December 2, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Where: Skyline Park, 1601 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate Weinachten season at the Christkindlmarkt. Christkindlmarkt is Colorado’s biggest and most authentic Christkindl market. Stop by to shop traditional German Christmas gifts, drink Gluhwein (German hot mulled wine) and get a special Stein or mug. You can also visit the cookie house or brat house to munch on specialty German fair.

Sunday, December 3

Eyes On Exhibition

When: December 3- July 8 2018, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W 14th Ave Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The Denver Art Museum opens Eyes On exhibition. Eyes On is part of an exhibition series featuring contemporary artists who deserve better recognition. The exhibition series starts with work featured by Xiaoze Xie. Xie paints still-lifes of books, videos and installations inspired by forbidden and banned books in China.

Mark Your Calendar

Zoo Lights

When: December 4-31, 5:30-9 p.m.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $11-$13 tickets available here

Jackalope Denver

When: December 9-10, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free Admission

Winterfest at Cherry Creek North

When: December 9, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Cherry Creek North

Cost: Free