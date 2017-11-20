Holiday season is almost upon us and Denver has a ton of events to ring it in. From The Savory and Sour Study at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science to the Horseshoe Holiday Market, there is no excuse not to get out. Check out the roundup of events to experience in Denver this week.

Monday, November 20

The Savory and Sour Study

When: November 20-August 2018, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free with Museum admission of $16.95

The Lowdown: Test your tastes at The Savory and Sour Study at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. Between this November and next August, the study aims to test 1,000 participants. You will sample different solutions, rate their taste and swab your mouth for DNA. This study will lead in research about genetics and taste factors.

From the Ashes

When: November 20, 5-8 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: The Sierra Club Colorado Chapter and Denver Environmental Health are hosting a free screening of From the Ashes. Mayor Michael B. Hancock will open the event. Following the screening, a panel of experts on climate change, health and equity and labor will discuss climate action and local impacts of climate change in Denver. The panel will make way for a climate action networking hour.

Tuesday, November 21

Flow in the Dark

When: November 21, 6-7 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House Brewery, 1710 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $15 at the door

The Lowdown: Get your glow on as you perch into pigeon pose at Flow in the Dark. Grandma’s House Brewery hosts this one-hour vinyasa class to stretch and calm your body. All you need to bring is a mat, as glow sticks and paint are provided. At the end of the flow, grab a free beer, included in the ticket price. All levels are welcome.

Wednesday, November 22

FriendsGIVing

When: November 22, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Union Denver, 1770 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $50-$100 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Giving is Value (GIV) and GetFed Concepts have joined together to present FriendsGIVing. FriendsGIVing gives you the chance to give to those in need, while also bringing you an epic party. An open bar, food and music will get you in the holiday feel. Every ticket that is sold will equal a holiday meal for the homeless.

Rise of the VLLN

When: November 22, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Sneekeazy, 1134 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Stop by Sneekeasy for the Rise of the VLLN. The Rise of the VLLN is a weekly music and art show that features local artist performances. Beats spun by DJ SIXXXD will set the mood. You can also get a reading done with tarot readings from Ru Johnson. Local artist Jamal Browning will present photo and video installations.

Denver Rink at Skyline Park

When: November 22, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Downtown Denver Rink at Skyline Park, 16th and Arapahoe, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Rink at Skyline Park opens for the holiday season this week. The Downtown Denver Partnership hosts free skating for the night. Skate rentals are $8 at the rink but if you have your own skates, lace them up and skate completely for free.

Thursday, November 23

44th Annual Turkey Trot

When: November 23, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Where: Washington Park, 1000 S Downing St., Denver

Cost: $45 register here

The Lowdown: Before you dig into your turkey and dressing, head over to the 44th Annual Turkey Trot. The entry fee includes a Turkey Trot t-shirt, a bib with a timing tag and more. Food and freebies will be given out at the start and finish of the race, so make sure to snag some. Great Divide is hosting a free beer garden with a selection of microbrews to quench your thirst after running. All of the proceeds from the race will help fund Mile High United Way’s movement for the health, education and financial stability for the people of Metro Denver.

Friday, November 24

Grand Illumination

When: November 24, 5-7 p.m.

Where: LoDo District, 1536 Wynkoop St. Ste 108, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Union Station is kicking off the holiday season with Grand Illumination. Spend your Black Friday admiring a beautiful light display while sipping hot chocolate. Live ice sculpting demos, Santa, and more will keep you entertained for the night.

A Christmas Carol

When: November 24 – December 24, 7:30-9:45 p.m.

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $35-$85 get tickets here

The Lowdown: A Christmas Carol is a classic holiday music that you must see. The musical adaptation of Charles Dickens famous book features a story about the greedy Ebenezer Scrooge and his thrilling journey to improvement. Sam Gregory will again play the role of Scrooge as Melissa Rain Anderson directs the holiday play.

Zoo Lights Preview Weekend

When: November 24- 25, 5:30-9 p.m.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Don’t miss the chance to preview a holiday spectacular at Zoo Lights Preview Weekend. For two days the Denver Zoo will hold a sneak peak of its lit up animal sculptures that are placed throughout the zoo. The lights will cover the 60-acres of the Denver Zoo campus. Nightly entertainment, Santa meet-and-greets and more will run for the preview. The full presentation of the lights will run from December 1 through December 31.

Friday Night Bazaar

When: November 24 – December 8, 4-10 p.m.

Where: 1717 E 39th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission, $7 after 7 p.m. at the door

The Lowdown: Get your holiday shopping done during the return of the Friday Night Bazaar. Local shops will feature their goods for purchasing while food, local cider, wine and more delectables will fuel your shopping. Live music will also set the holiday mood.

The SantaLand Diaries

When: November 24- December 24, 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Center of Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $25-$33 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Let out some holiday stress at The SantaLand Diaries. This comedic series features Crumpet the Elf telling stories from David Sedaris. Crumpet will spin tales from his days at Macy’s SantaLand and expose some harsh holiday truths. This is not your average holiday show, so don’t miss out on letting off some steam building from the holiday season.

¡Pinche Loteria!

When: November 24, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Contemporary Arts, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free with museum admission, RSVP here

The Lowdown: Get your Bingo on and learn some Spanish at ¡Pinche Loteria! The Denver Museum of Contemporary Arts hosts Black Sheep Friday featuring bingo that will teach you how to curse in Spanish. The event is first-come-first-served, spaces are limited, so RSVP soon. Bingo is free with a $5 museum admission at the door.

Blossoms of Light

When: November 24- January 1 2018, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Botanic Gardens hosts its annual Blossoms of Light display this week. The interactive light display features animated LED lights that are sound reactive. Special holiday treats, warm drinks and a souvenir mug can be purchased to enjoy while you walk the gardens.

Saturday, November 25

Faith

When: November 25, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1345 Champa St., Denver

Cost: $25-$99, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Faith celebrates George Michael’s life and music. The Colorado Symphony performs some of Michael’s greatest hits, such as “Careless Whisper,” “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and of course “Faith.” The program features live singers performing alongside with the Colorado Symphony. Honor the late George Michael while listening to some great music.

The Nutcracker

When: November 25 – December 10, 1:30-3 p.m.

Where: Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1400 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: $39-$339, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Colorado Ballet presents The Nutcracker for the 57th year in a row. Follow the magical story of Clara’s journey into a fantasy land of the Sugar Candy Kingdom. The choreography is performed by the dancers of the Colorado Ballet to Tchaikovsky’s score played by the Colorado Ballet Orchestra. This classic ballet will bring you into the holiday season.

Tennyson Holiday Passport Crawl

When: November 25, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Locations vary, Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Prices Vary

The Lowdown: More than 20 small businesses are joining in for the Tennyson Holiday Passport Crawl. For the fourth year in a row, Tennyson Street will feature small businesses giving discounts and freebies to help you shop local for the holiday season. You can pick up a Small Business Holiday Passport at any of the participating businesses and collect stamps by making purchases or redeeming a passport deal while you shop. If you get five or more stamps and hand in your passport to Jolly Goods by December 2 you can have the chance to win a gift basket worth over $500.

Horseshoe Holiday Market

When: November 25-26, 10 a.m. -5 p.m.

Where: Highlands Masonic Temple and Event Center, 3550 Federal Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Shop till you drop at Horseshoe Holiday Market. The market features 100 different vendors, from makers to artisanal food vendors and everything in between. The market will open on Small Business Saturday to kick off two days of holiday shopping extravaganza.

Sunday, November 26

Drums of the World

When: November 26, 1-2:30 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1345 Champa St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Experience music and drums from all over at Drums of the World. Some of the different types of drums played will include bongos, metal trash cans, Chinese cymbals and more. Sleigh bells will even make an appearance to hint at the holiday feel. The virtuoso percussionists of the Colorado Symphony will use all of the drums to create an experience you will never forget.

Mark Your Calendar

Chicago

When: November 28 – December 3, 7:30-10 p.m.

Where: Denver Center of Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $30-$115 tickets available here

Holiday Flea

When: December 1-3, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Denver Flea, 1000 Broadway St., Denver

Cost: $5-$35 tickets available here

Parade of Lights

When: December 1-2, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Starts at City and County Building, 14th Ave. and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: $19-$25 tickets available here