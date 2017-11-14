It’s the most wonderful time of the year. If you aren’t already in the holiday spirit, we have rounded up some cheerful and fun events that will warm your heart. From toy drives to holiday parties, expect December to be a month to remember.

Friday Night Bazaar Holiday

When: Friday, December 1 at 5 p.m.

Where: 1717 E 39th Ave, Denver

Admission: Free entry from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. — $5 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Lowdown: “Shop, sip, mingle and dance” is the theme for this party and they are all the reasons to get excited for this event. Royal Street Ramblers will be playing as you peruse the collection of wine, cider, handcrafted jewelry, apparel and even hot sauce.

Pop, Fizz, Fashion! Pure Barre Belmar Holiday Fashion Show

When: Saturday, December 2 from 3 – 5 p.m.

Where: Pure Barre Belmar — 7420 West Alaska Drive Lakewood

Admission: Free (Register HERE)

The Lowdown: Pure Barre teachers are set to model the holiday arrivals at this holiday fashion show. If you attend the show, you will receive a coupon for 20 percent off your entire purchase which can be used anytime in December. You’ll also receive a special pure barre swag bag and be entered to win a $100 gift card to Pure Barre Belmar.

Warren Village Celebrates 30 Years of Holiday Shop

When: Monday, December 4 from Noon-6 p.m.; Wednesday, December 6 from 1-7 p.m.; or Friday, December 8 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Ray Cushman Family Center — 1300 Gilpin St., Denver

Admission: Free

The Lowdown: Holiday shopping can take quite the toll on your pockets as a parent and some parents are not able to give their children gifts at all. Each year Warren Village collects new and unwrapped gifts along with donations from the community to make the holiday season more cheerful for homeless families. ‘‘Our Holiday Shop truly unlocks the magic of the holiday season. “Warren Village families come from poverty and have never been able to give presents to their kids,” said Warren Village CEO, Ethan Hemming. “Warren Village provides a holiday shopping experience for both parents and children – giving them an opportunity to select and wrap gifts for their family members.”

Neiman Marcus Events

Where: Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 3030 E 1st Ave, Denver

Belpearl Trunk Show

When: December 6-7; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Precious Jewels Salon, Level One

The Lowdown: Bold yet classic jewelry that artfully showcases the enduring elegance of fine pearls. Set in 18K gold, some with the surprise of diamonds and other gemstones.



Brunello Cucinelli Trunk Show

When: December 7-8; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Fine Apparel, Level Two

The Lowdown: View the Spring Collection of classic Italian design.

Beny Sofer/Roberto Demeglio

When: December 8; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Precious Jewels Salon, Level One

The Lowdown: An unconventional fine jewelry choice that is truly unique. These eclectic creations are inspired by timeless glamour and influenced by the modern spirit of today’s woman.



Lana Trunk Show

When: December 9; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Designer Jewelry, Level One

The Lowdown: Lana Jewelry continues to be coveted for its signature high-polished hoops and alluring chains crafted in white, rose, and yellow gold .



Akris Punto Resort Trunk Show

When: December 14; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Fine Apparel, Level Two

The Lowdown: Akris Punto, the sister line of the renowned Akris luxury collection, exudes a relaxed vibe with a sporty touch. Neiman Marcus brings you an incredible collection of Akris Punto designs, including dresses, jackets, blouses, and more.

Glamour Bar Bazaar

When: Friday, December 8 from 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Glamour Bar — 955 Lincoln St Unit E Denver

Admission: Free entry

The Lowdown: Head to the Glamour Bar and let santa’s little helpers, the #GlamSquad, get you together for this holiday season. Music will be playing and drinks will be flowing as you shop for some possible gifts for your favorite people.

Yes Please Makers Market

When: Saturday, December 9 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Yes Please — 3851 Steele St, Unit C, Denver

Admission: Free entry

The Lowdown: Vendors like A Small Print Shop, Winter Session, Spur Coffee, Mountain vs Plains, Craft Boner and Moore Collection will be in attendance at this market suitable for you and your kid, dog or dad.



Holiday Shopping Weekend at Backyard on Blake

When: Saturday, December 16 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, December 17 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Backyard on Blake, 3040 Blake St., Denver, Colorado

Admission: Free Admission

The Lowdown: Head to the Backyard on Blake for a weekend of hot chocolate, marshmallow roasting and shopping. There will even be a maker’s market so you can shop goods straight from the hands that made it. Make sure to swing into the Preservery for free whiskey and coffee samples too.

LUXE Fashion Show

When: Friday, December 8 from 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: NATIV Hotel Denver — 1612 Wazee Street Denver

Admission: Free entry

The Lowdown: This upcoming storefront wants to give a preview of the Miami fashions set to debut in the 303 in 2018. The store’s motto is “Where 305 meets 303.” The Luxe collection is all about the fun and vibrancy that Miami offers. The goal is to get Denver thinking outside of the box and making dressing up fun again. To accompany the Miami theme, there will be Cuban food and great music.

Ugly Christmas Sweater Fashion Show

When: Tuesday, December 19 from 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House — 1710 South Broadway Denver

Admission: $5 (Get tickets HERE)

The Lowdown: Time to dust off that ugly Christmas sweater for a chance to win a free growler of Grandma’s Beer.

Annual Yuletide Window Walk: Outside on the Square

When: Tuesday, December 19 from 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Where: Larimer Square — 1430 Larimer St, Denver,

Admission: Free entry

The Lowdown: The first and famous shopping, dining and entertainment district, Larimer Square, is slowly transforming into an adult’s North Pole dream. The theme, “Winter Wonderland” will surely take your breath away with décor including luscious holiday garlands paired with the enchanting events. Local artists from around the Mile High have been commissioned to transform the windows of various boutiques on Larimer Square into art celebrating the magic of the holidays. Head down to Larimer Square stroll around the block and watch the artists create magic. The Yuletide Window Walk will be on display through the holidays.