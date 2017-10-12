The sixth annual WinterWonderGrass Festival returns to Steamboat Springs for three days of bluegrass, brews and mountain views. Bundled up attendees will brave the freezing temperatures February 23 through 25 at the popular ski spot and mountain town. While most stop attending outdoor events when the cooler fall months set in, the WinterWonderGrass crowd looks forward to the snowfall and invigorating winter air every year. With a beer hall boasting over 20 craft breweries and three heated stages, there are options for staying warm.

The festival announced a series of improvements to the 2018 event including a free afternoon show from 11-2 p.m. in the village, cider tastings and additional brewers and food trucks. WinterWonderGrass announced the anticipated line-up on October 12, and it’s one of the most stacked yet.

Greensky Bluegrass, Elephant Revival and Leftover Salmon are just a few of the veterans you can expect to see on the mountain. WinterWonderGrass virgin Yonder Mountain String Band is joining the line-up as well. With over 20 artists announced, it’s sure to be one of the most anticipated bluegrass festivals of 2018.

WinterWonderGrass is bringing back its Thursday night Western Welcome Pick, a free for all ages event set to kick-off the weekend at the base of Steamboat Mountain from 2 to 5 p.m., February 22. In addition to the free afternoon shows in the village, visitors hoping to catch some music without paying $200 for a weekend ticket are in luck.

Like most of Colorado, WinterWonderGrass is keen on preserving the environment. The festival is a zero waste and plastic-free event. Attendees practice “leave no trace,” a common sense act of cleaning up after one another. If you plan on attending, be ready to participate in this movement and leave the breathtaking mountain views as spotless as you found them.

Go here for more information on the festival and tickets.

WinterWonderGrass 2018 Lineup (so far):

Greensky Bluegrass

Elephant Revival

Leftover Salmon

Yonder Mountain String Band

Fruition

Travelin McCourys

Lil’ Smokies

Horseshoe and Hand Grenades

Jon Stickley Trio

Billy Strings

Trout Steak Revival

Good Time Travelers

Brad Parsons Band

Ghost of Paul Revere

We Dream Dawn

Tyler Grant (special guest)

Bridget Law(special guest)

Jay Starling (special guest)

Allie Kral (special guest)