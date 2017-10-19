Trick-or-treating doesn’t have to end once you’re a grown-up. Thanks to the breweries, cideries, urban wineries and distilleries that make up DRiNk RiNo, you can trick-or-treat for booze in RiNo from 1 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 29.

Tickets to join in are $20, and it gets you a commemorative DRiNk RiNo Adult Trick-or-Treat bag, coin and punch card to use at all participating DRiNk RiNo locations. You will receive one free special holiday beverage at each location and goodies to fill your trick-or-treating bag. The coin is for playing heads or tails at the bar of each stop for various surprises too.

Costumes aren’t required, but they’re certainly encouraged. Free transportation from the DRiNk RiNo Circulator will be available all afternoon to move you from spot to spot.

DRiNk RiNo members include Our Mutual Friend Brewery, Stem Ciders, C Squared Ciders, Bierstadt Lagerhaus, Ratio Beerworks, The Infinite Monkey Theorem, Epic Brewing Company, Beryl’s Beer Co., Black Shirt Brewing Co, Mockery Brewing, Great Divide Brewing Co., Bigsby’s Folly and Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project.

For more information on tickets, click here.