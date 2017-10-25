Get ready to give back this Sunday as Denver’s RiNo Art District helps make the city’s first tiny homes village a little brighter. The Beloved Community Village opened in RiNo this summer and has been helping people experiencing homelessness by providing them with a personal space to reinstate their lives. As an extension of the continuing partnership between The Beloved Community Village and the RiNo Art District, volunteers will build a fence to surround the tiny home community, giving residents a deeper sense of privacy. Additionally, and in true RiNo form, the chain link fence will be adorned with painted slats to bring color and energy to the village.
READ: Get to Know Residents of Denver’s First Tiny Home Village for the Homeless
“The villagers feel like they are living in a fishbowl since they are exposed to passersby on all sides,” said RiNo Art District Creative Director, Tracy Weil. “We wanted to find a way to offer them more privacy and bring an artistic component to their community.”
Denver dwellers looking to help are asked to wear comfortable, closed-toed shoes. The event will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m at 3733 Walnut Street. You can sign up here for a shift. Helping those in need is a fantastic opportunity to give back to the city that we all love, and in this case, bring a more color to the already brilliant RiNo Art District.
Leave a Reply