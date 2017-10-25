Get ready to give back this Sunday as Denver’s RiNo Art District helps make the city’s first tiny homes village a little brighter. The Beloved Community Village opened in RiNo this summer and has been helping people experiencing homelessness by providing them with a personal space to reinstate their lives. As an extension of the continuing partnership between The Beloved Community Village and the RiNo Art District, volunteers will build a fence to surround the tiny home community, giving residents a deeper sense of privacy. Additionally, and in true RiNo form, the chain link fence will be adorned with painted slats to bring color and energy to the village.

“The villagers feel like they are living in a fishbowl since they are exposed to passersby on all sides,” said RiNo Art District Creative Director, Tracy Weil. “We wanted to find a way to offer them more privacy and bring an artistic component to their community.”

Denver dwellers looking to help are asked to wear comfortable, closed-toed shoes. The event will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m at 3733 Walnut Street. You can sign up here for a shift. Helping those in need is a fantastic opportunity to give back to the city that we all love, and in this case, bring a more color to the already brilliant RiNo Art District.