This morning Live Nation announced a St. Vincent Fillmore show scheduled to take place on January 15. Titled the “Fear the Future Tour,” this is the artist’s first tour in two years. St. Vincent, or Annie Clark, is touring a 26-date world tour in light of her new album, Masseduction, scheduled to come out this Friday (the 13th).

St. Vincent premiered her new tour in New York last week, sans band, but the unique performance was met with rave reviews nonetheless. On the Fear the Future Tour, $1 of every ticket purchase will benefit PLUS1, a concert and charity-driven organization that was started by band members of Arcade Fire. The donations will go towards organizations that assist in the treatment of opioid addiction. Public ticket sales begin Friday, October 13 at 10 a.m. and will be available here. Presale begins Wednesday, October 11 at 10 a.m. More information on presale times can be found here.