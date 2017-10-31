This past June festival goers gathered at Hummingbird Ranch in Spanish Peaks Country, Colorado for the 12th Annual Sonic Bloom Festival. This event has brought various acts to the mountains including Bassnectar, Tipper, Shpongle and STS9 throughout the past decade. In addition to the outdoor weekend festival, Cervantes hosts an annual mini-festival known as Sonic Blossom, a one-night spinoff of Sonic Bloom.

Sonic Bloom places a heavy emphasis on the transformational aspect of the festival, hosting yoga classes, workshops and speakers throughout the weekend. Participants are encouraged to use the compost and recycling bins located throughout the grounds and leave no trace when packing up at the end of the event. The experience attracts both native Coloradoans and out-of-state visitors who value environmental preservation, personal growth and killer sets from their favorite musicians.

For those who can’t wait a full year to relive the Hummingbird Ranch magic, head over to Cervantes’ Masterpiece — a Denver bar and live music venue that features electronic music, bluegrass, jam bands and more for the Blossom event. This event takes place on November 4 and will feature similar artists and veterans to the Sonic Bloom lineup. Sonic Blossom will also take place at The Aggie Theatre in Fort Collins on November 3, with a select number of artists from the Denver line-up performing.

This early winter mini-festival is the perfect refresher for those looking to escape the cold but still experience those festival vibes. The event will take place at both stages at Cervantes known as The Ballroom and The Other Side. Art installations will transform both spaces for an awe-inspiring night of creative expression. The line-up for Cervantes includes Kalya Scintilla & Eve Olution, Bluetech, Whitebear, Frameworks Live Band, G-Nome Project, LYFTD, Mass Relay and Messenger of Secrets.

Eve Olution, an on-stage performance artist will join Australian producer Kayla Scintilla on stage for a tribal-inspired set like no other. You can expect this psytrance duo to mold electric beats with ritualistic dance sequences, the perfect end to a bass-heavy night. Sonic Bloom veteran Bluetech will bring a steady downtempo groove all the way from San Diego to the other side of the mountains at Cervantes.

This diverse lineup is assured to bring a mix of Denver locals and international psychedelic musicians to the stages of Cervantes for a night of festival fun. In addition to the all-night live music, live painters will be on display and vendor booths will offer various handmade treasures for you explore. As always, the walkup food bar Pass the Peas will remain open, serving delicious quick bites with vegan and vegetarian options as well.

Doors open at 8 p.m., Saturday, November 4. Tickets are $20 advance and $25 day of show.